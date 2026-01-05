If you’re sitting next to the radiator with three hot water bottles strapped to your chest most days this winter then you might have stopped to ponder whether your dearest pup is chilly, too. Especially after you go to bed and the heating goes off. After all, how can you have a good night’s sleep under all your covers and blankets if you know that your pup is freezing their tail off?

Here, we look into how dogs feel the cold, what to look out for to make sure they are not too cold and discover ways to help them stay cosy on these winter nights.

Navigating life with a new pet? Head to littleKin! littleKin™ is Kinship’s home just for puppy and kitten parents. Hop over to check out expert advice, new pet tools and special deals – all curated for your newest family member. Get Free Advice

Main Takeaways Dogs can get cold overnight.

Some dogs are more at risk of getting cold due to fur coverage, age, body condition and overall health.

Signs they are cold and need warming up include seeking out warmth, curling up, shivering and feeling cool to the touch.

Signs they are dangerously cold and need urgent warming and veterinary care include lethargy or seeming confused, cold to the touch, pale or blue gums, lack of shivering and loss of consciousness.

Ensure you pet has access to warmer and cooler spots to help them regulate their own temperature and provide additional support, eg, blankets or turning up heat if they get cold.

How dogs regulate their temperature

Dogs are warm-blooded animals called endotherms, just like us humans and other mammals. This means they generate their own body temperature to maintain a stable temperature. They do this through their metabolism of food energy sources. The ways in which they can thermoregulate and protect against the cold include:

Insulation: dogs are (usually) covered in fur and the thickness of their coat depends on breed and whether they’re suited for colder temperature (eg, Siberian Huskies).

Shivering: small, rapid muscle movements that use more energy and produce heat.

Piloerection: ever had that goosebumps feeling? That’s your body hair trying to stand on end. Dogs’ fur does the same to trap air to add to their insulation.

Vasoconstriction: blood vessels narrow to avoid excess heat loss.

What happens if a dog gets too cold?

If your pup gets a bit chilly this is normal and can happen this time of year, as long as they can regulate their temperature and get themselves to a warm area the chilliness will have no lasting impacts. But, if they get too cold and their temperature drops below their low normal (37.2C), this is classed as hypothermia and can be dangerous for your pet. Hypothermia can range from mild (below 37.2C) to severe (below 27.7C). At mild hypothermia your pup will be shivering, seeking warm places, curling up and acting lethargic, but if it progresses to severe hypothermia the shivering can stop, organs become compromised, they may lose consciousness, get frostbite and even death can occur.

Factors that impact your dog’s sensitivity to cold

Factors that can impact their sensitivity to cold include:

Breed and density of fur: sighthounds such as Greyhounds and Whippets are notoriously susceptible to the cold due to their short, thin coat (and lean muscular build).

Age: old (and very young) dogs have difficulty regulating their body temperature and have less natural insulation than healthy adult dogs.

Weight and body condition: smaller dogs and dogs with low body fat lose heat faster than larger, more insulated breeds.

Sickness or injury: conditions such as arthritis can cause additional discomfort via joint pain or stiffness when it’s cold.

How cold is too cold for dogs at night?

With these winter nights upon us it is essential pet owners look out for their pups and make sure they are not too cold or too warm. They can regulate their own temperature to a certain extent but as we are in charge of their living conditions and environment it is down to us to make sure they can do so comfortably.

Ideal temperature for dogs to sleep in the UK

The ideal temperature range for a dog depends on their breed and any adaptations they have such as Siberian Huskies and their thick coats versus our little sleek coated Whippets. In general, ideal indoor temperatures for dogs range from 15–25C, but it is a good idea to get to know your own pooch’s preferred temperature as every individual is slightly different.

Signs that your dog might be cold at night

The first signs your pet is feeling a little chilly are slight behaviour changes such as them seeking warmer spots and curling up or snuggling into their bed; sometimes even tucking a cold nose under a tail to conserve heat. They may start shivering and could feel cooler to the touch; a good place to check are the ears, belly and groin. Sometimes you can check the nose but this is not as reliable if it’s wet.

If your pup’s temperature drops dangerously low (if outside in the cold, this is unlikely to happen in a modern home that is heated regularly) conversely their shivering may actually stop, they will begin acting lethargic or confused and may not respond to their name. If they feel cold to the touch and you spot these symptoms, they have hypothermia and this is an emergency situation. If this rare situation occurs, efforts to warm them as soon as possible should be started such as using warm blankets and contacting your vet at once.

Ways to keep your dog warm at night

The best way to keep your pup warm is to make sure they have a comfy dog bed or blanket available at all times so they can choose to go curl up. If they are still feeling a little chilly, warming the room up or having a heat source nearby helps, but make sure this is not a direct heat onto them so things don’t go the other way and your pup becomes overheated. Also, make sure that your heat source is fire-safe if you are going to leave it on and that it is not hot enough that your pet could injure themselves if they touch it.

After cold winter walks make sure your pet is warm and dry afterwards with a towel rub down as their temperature can drop quicker when they’re wet. Blankets and dog coats can really help to warm them up in these situations.

Once your dog has warmed up, ensure they can sufficiently cool themselves as well – we don’t want them overheating. Pugs and other brachycephalic breeds especially can have further issues if overheated. Some dogs may prefer their environment naturally cooler and will seek out cool tiled floors or draughty spots. Every pet is different, so make sure to get to know your pup’s preferred temperature and when they are acting out of character.

Bottom line: do dogs get cold at night?

Yes, just like us our dogs can get cold at night when the surrounding temperature drops . Make sure your pup has free access to a warm comfy area so they can regulate their temperature naturally and step in with additional support such as turning up the heating or adding a blanket or dog coat as needed.

Frequently asked questions

Do dogs need covers?

Not necessarily as dogs are constantly carrying around a fur coat to insulate them and are adapted to the same to slightly cooler temperatures than ourselves. Some pooches prefer additional warmth support however and seek warmer blankets and covers. Stay alert to their needs and preferences to make sure they stay cosy.

Can dogs sleep in bed with you?

Yes, dogs sleeping in your bed can keep them warm and strengthen your bond. But it is important to consider hygiene aspects, behaviour and boundary training along with allergies and the potential of sleep disruption.

How to keep a dog warm in a crate at night?

Make sure the crate is in a suitable temperature room, with additional blankets or insulation against the floor. You can also put a thermometer near the crate to check, ones that link to your phone in particular can be handy for remote checking from bed overnight.

Are dogs OK sleeping in a cold room?

Only if they are adapted for the cold and/or have other sources of warmth to help them stay cosy. A heated area, blankets or covers may be necessary. Keep a close eye on your pets warmth and ensure they are able to stay happy and warm overnight.

References

“Hypothermia: Approach & Treatment - WSAVA 2016 Congress - VIN opens in new tab .” Vin.com, 2016