How Cold Is Too Cold to Walk Your Dog in the UK?
It’s not as simple as one universal temperature for all
Share Article
In this article:
How cold is too cold to walk your dog? Dog walk temperature chart Should you walk your dog in the winter? How long should you walk your dog in the winter? How to tell if your dog is getting too cold Tips for walking your dog in cold weather Alternatives to walking in cold weather FAQs
There is nothing quite as exhilarating as a cold, crisp winter walk, boots crunching through frost and the excitement of spotting the season’s first snowflake. As our faithful canine companions look up eagerly, tails wagging as we reach for the lead, it’s worth pausing to ask: when is it actually too cold to walk your dog?
In the UK, we’re fortunate not to experience the extreme temperatures and metres of snow seen in some other countries all that often. However, our winters bring their own challenges, with biting winds, damp conditions and icy pavements often making the cold feel far more severe.
When snow does arrive, the excitement can be palpable for both dogs and dog parents, but snow-covered paths bring additional considerations for safe walking.
In this article, we’ll explore which temperatures may be unsafe for dogs, the risks cold weather can pose, and practical ways to keep them warm and comfortable outdoors. You’ll also find useful tips to help ensure both you and your dog stay safe and cosy throughout the winter months.
Zoe Blake RVN, ISFMCertFN / AdvCertFB, MISAP
Zoe is a registered veterinary nurse and has been in the profession for over 30 years, with specific interests in Diagnostic Imaging, Feline Behaviour, Animal Handling, Preventative Healthcare Clinics. She enjoys educating pet parents on all aspects of their care and loves writing about all aspects of pet care to educate pet parents to understand and provide the best to their animals by sharing hr valuable knowledge. When she is not chatting animals, she can be found running around the tennis court or exploring the countryside with her rescue dog, Dylan.
Related articles
The Real Reason Your Dog’s Teeth Chatter (It’s Not Just ’Cause They’re Cold)
It’s not always what you might think...
The Best Winter Coats for Dogs
Yes, my dog has a fabulous fur coat of her own, but does she need to wear another?
The Chilling Truth About Dog Frostbite
Yep, all those warnings your mum gave you as a kid apply to your dog, too. Learn how to keep your pup safe in the cold
Interactive Dog Puzzle Toys
Let the games begin
12 Winter Trappings For the Dog With Outdoorsy Parents
Balaclavas, waterproof wellies, all-natural nose balm and more gear to help outdoorsy pets and their parents get the most out of the season
What Happens If You Don’t Take Your Dog For a Walk?
And what you can do inside instead
How Do I Get My Dog to Wear a Winter Coat?
Chilly pup refusing to layer? Here’s how to train them to love their winter wardrobe
How to Teach Your Dog to Poo in the Snow
Snow days are fun – until your pup needs to do their thing outside