There is nothing quite as exhilarating as a cold, crisp winter walk, boots crunching through frost and the excitement of spotting the season’s first snowflake. As our faithful canine companions look up eagerly, tails wagging as we reach for the lead, it’s worth pausing to ask: when is it actually too cold to walk your dog?

In the UK, we’re fortunate not to experience the extreme temperatures and metres of snow seen in some other countries all that often. However, our winters bring their own challenges, with biting winds, damp conditions and icy pavements often making the cold feel far more severe.

When snow does arrive, the excitement can be palpable for both dogs and dog parents, but snow-covered paths bring additional considerations for safe walking.

In this article, we’ll explore which temperatures may be unsafe for dogs, the risks cold weather can pose, and practical ways to keep them warm and comfortable outdoors. You’ll also find useful tips to help ensure both you and your dog stay safe and cosy throughout the winter months.