My youngest dog, Sherlock, is clearly inspired by Hannibal Lecter, because he’s got a real obsession with liver (though he likes chicken liver, not human, and prefers it served without the fava beans and nice glass of chianti). His addiction runs so deep that he often won’t touch his kibble unless there’s a sprinkle of dried liver powder on it. Spoilt? You bet.

When searching how much liver Sherlock was allowed, I was shocked to read that excessive consumption can cause vitamin A toxicity in dogs, which can lead to all kinds of problems like digestive problems, weight loss, bone and joint issues and seizures. Yikes.

Is there a hard and fast rule about how much liver dogs can eat? Are there any dogs who shouldn’t be fed liver at all? And is liver a health food or the doggy equivalent of chowing down on a bag of crisps? We dive into all of this and more below.

Main Takeaways Liver is nutritious for many dogs but should be fed in small amounts to avoid vitamin A toxicity.

Some breeds – like Dalmatians and dogs prone to copper storage disease – should avoid liver altogether.

Safe portions depend on a dog’s size and diet; when in doubt, consult your vet before adding liver or liver treats.

Can dogs eat liver?

Most dogs can enjoy liver as part of a balanced diet, but there are certain breeds who are advised to limit consumption or not eat it at all, as it can do more harm than good. (More on that later.)

Where might dogs be getting liver from?

“Liver is a byproduct in animal production, so it’s a naturally cheaper source, making it a popular component of dog food and treats,” explains Dr Eunice Lim, a mixed practice vet and ambassador at Pet Urn opens in new tab . This explains why it’s often found in dry and wet dog food, dried treats, liver paste treat tubes and dried food toppers (like Sherlock’s liver powder). Some health supplements also contain liver in the form of cod liver oil.

Is liver good for dogs?

Liver is an incredibly nutrient-dense food, which is what makes it so appealing for dogs, says Dr Lim. Good to know that Sherlock’s just trying to be a healthy boy!

“Liver is high in vitamin A, B vitamins, iron, copper, zinc and important amino acids,” adds Dr Aimee Warner, resident vet at Waggel opens in new tab pet insurance. “A high-quality protein, it helps with vision, skin health and boosting a dog’s immune system.”

However, before you start throwing liver at your furry bestie, be aware that it should be fed in moderation – as mentioned, excessive amounts can lead to vitamin A toxicity. Dr Warner also cautions that liver might be too rich for dogs with sensitive tummies and pancreatitis.

Can some dogs not have liver at all?

Whilst liver is a healthy addition to many dog’s diets, it’s a big no-no for others. Let’s start with Dalmatians. The ever-hungry Rolly from 101 Dalmatians would be seething about this, but liver treats are off the menu for this breed, due to the organ meat containing a high amount of purines. “Purines are natural substances found in all foods, at varying levels,” explains Dr Warner. “Dalmatians have a genetic mutation that affects the metabolism of purines, so instead of purines being converted to allantoin, they’re left with uric acid, which puts them at a higher risk of developing urate urinary stones.” Noted.

Be aware that some breeds are also prone to copper storage disease, which means their liver can’t process copper properly, potentially leading to a dangerously high accumulation of it. “Due to the high copper content of liver, dogs with this disease shouldn’t consume too much of it,” Dr Lim warns. “Clinical signs of copper toxicity in animals include but are not limited to abdominal pain and vomiting, loss of appetite, jaundice, diarrhoea and increased thirst and urination.”

Breeds affected include the American Cocker Spaniel, Bedlington Terrier, West Highland White Terrier, Doberman Pinscher, Keeshond and Labrador Retriever. If you’re unsure if your dog should eat liver, always consult your vet before feeding it to your pup.

What types of liver can dogs eat?

Technically, dogs can eat all kinds of liver, whether it’s chicken, pork, lamb, beef, goose or veal, as long as your dog isn’t allergic to that particular meat. However, your dog might have a taste preference. Dr Warner says that some dogs prefer chicken or lamb liver as these tend to have a milder taste. She also warns against feeding cod liver: “Cod liver is very high in vitamin A and fat, so I usually suggest other types, unless it’s part of a balanced commercial diet that’s been recommended by a nutritionist."

How much liver can a dog eat safely?

Here’s the kicker – liver might be nutritious and delicious, but treating your dog to too much of it can cause a build-up of vitamin A in their system, which can be toxic. Vitamin A toxicity opens in new tab doesn’t usually happen after one big helping of liver, it’s more a case of feeding too much over weeks or months. So, what’s a safe amount? The answer to this is a bit tricky, as it depends on your dog’s weight, whether their other food contains liver, or if they take supplements containing cod liver oil.

“A safe rule for healthy adult dogs is that liver should make up no more than about five percent of the whole diet,” advises Dr Warner. “That's about a teaspoon or two for small breeds, and one to two tablespoons for medium to large dogs, a few times a week. It's okay to give it daily if the amount is very small.”

So, what about Sherlock’s dried liver sprinkles? Dr Warner tells me that dried liver is stronger than fresh liver, so the concentration of vitamin A is higher, which means I should use even less. As for liver treats? Feed them sparingly.

She also says to check where liver appears on kibble ingredient lists – if it’s high on the list, it’s safer to completely avoid additional liver treats. Be aware that this is a general guide, and you should always check with your vet if you’re unsure. Your dog will thank you.

Why is vitamin A toxicity a concern?

Early symptoms of vitamin A toxicity opens in new tab (also known as hypervitaminosis A) usually include loss of appetite and gastrointestinal issues like vomiting, constipation or diarrhoea. This may progress to weakness, lethargy, disorientation, seizures and bone abnormalities (which can cause pain, limping or stiffness). Vets will diagnose vitamin A toxicity by discussing your dog’s vitamin A intake with you, as well as doing blood tests and X-rays. Treatment involves correcting your dog’s diet and reducing their vitamin A intake, which should in turn alleviate most of the pesky symptoms. While bone issues usually can’t be reversed, mobility should eventually improve over time.

Can dogs eat raw liver or should it be cooked?

There’s actually a really interesting reason for not feeding your dog raw liver, and it’s all to do with one of the liver’s functions – waste removal. “The liver helps to remove and excrete a lot of waste products into the blood, like drug residues, herbicides and natural biological waste from the body, such as ammonia and bilirubin,” Dr Lim tells me. “It also filters blood, so it can contain a high amount of harmful bacteria and other pathogens that can make a dog sick. Thankfully, cooking can remove these pathogens.” Unfortunately, cooking liver likely won’t remove drug residue or herbicides, which is why Dr Lim recommends buying organic liver for your precious pooch.

How often can dogs have liver?

Unless your dog is a breed that’s not recommended to eat liver at all, most dogs can have a small amount of liver a few times a week. Or, if like my dog, they insist on having it daily, you should give them an even smaller amount.

What are the benefits of feeding liver to dogs?

Liver is packed full of nutrients that can boost your dog’s immune system, skin health, and vision. No wonder they love it so much, hey?

Are there risks or side effects of giving dogs too much liver?

Although liver’s great for many dogs, like most things in life, moderation is key. Feeding your dog excessive amounts of liver over time can lead to vitamin A toxicity, which shows itself in digestive upset, weakness, lack of energy, seizures and bone issues. To avoid these issues, take some time to study your dog’s diet to figure out if giving them liver will be tasty or treacherous.

