This Christmas snack is best kept to yourself

Many dog parents love sharing treats with their furry friends, but unfortunately, not all human snacks are safe for dogs. With supermarket shelves stocked full of winter-spiced goodies, it can be even more tempting to let our dogs join in the snacking. Ginger biscuits are a favourite for many, whether it’s the classic ginger nut, a spiced ginger cookie, or the more indulgent chocolate-dipped variety. Their warm, spicy flavour may appeal to the taste buds, but before offering one to your dog, it’s important to understand the potential risks and safety concerns. Learn more about the risks, potential benefits and safe alternatives for treating your dog.

Main Takeaways Plain ginger in small amounts can be safe for dogs, but commercial ginger biscuits often contain harmful ingredients.

Ingredients like sugar, chocolate, xylitol and nutmeg make many ginger biscuits unsafe for dogs.

Ginger has potential health benefits, including aiding digestion and reducing inflammation, but these are best obtained from controlled amounts of fresh or powdered ginger.

Overfeeding ginger biscuits can lead to digestive upset, obesity or more serious health issues.

Dog-safe homemade treats or small amounts of root ginger added to meals are safer alternatives.

Can dogs eat ginger biscuits?

Technically, a small amount of plain ginger is safe for dogs but commercial ginger biscuits are usually made for human taste buds. They will often contain sugar, butter and other additives that can harm dogs. While a tiny nibble might not cause serious problems, regular feeding is not recommended. Sugar, chocolate, xylitol, nutmeg and a high-fat content may potentially cause issues like digestive upset, obesity or more serious health risks. Making your own biscuits or buying dog treats is a much safer option.

Are ginger biscuits dangerous for dogs?

The safety of the ginger biscuit will depend largely on the ingredients used. Plain ginger root itself is generally safe for dogs in small amounts and may even have some health benefits such as aiding digestion and reducing nausea. However, most of the human options will contain harmful ingredients.

Ingredients in ginger biscuits that can be bad for dogs:

Sugar: excessive sugar can lead to obesity, diabetes or dental problems.

Chocolate or cocoa: this can be extremely toxic to dogs, even in small amounts.

Xylitol: an artificial sweetener found in some baked goods, which can be highly toxic to dogs.

Nutmeg and other spices: these can cause poisoning in dogs.

Butter, cream and milk: high in fat, which can upset your dog’s stomach or cause pancreatitis.

Always check ingredient labels before considering giving any human snack to your dog.

Are there benefits of feeding dogs ginger biscuits?

While supermarket biscuits aren’t recommended, ginger itself can have some potential benefits for dogs:

Digestive aid: ginger contains gingerols, which can help reduce nausea. It can help soothe an upset stomach, making it useful for motion sickness.

Anti-inflammatory properties: can help with joint pain and arthritis.

Immune support: contains antioxidants that support overall health.

These benefits are best achieved through small amounts of fresh or powdered ginger rather than sugar-rich biscuits.

How many ginger biscuits are safe for dogs?

Due to the added sugars and fats in most shop-bought ginger biscuits, there isn’t a safe daily amount. Even one biscuit could be risky depending on your dog’s size and health. The safest approach is to avoid feeding them ginger biscuits altogether and stick to dog-safe alternatives.

What are the risks of feeding ginger biscuits?

Even if ginger is safe, the other ingredients in ginger biscuits can pose risks:

Obesity and weight gain: high-calorie biscuits contribute to excess weight.

Allergic reactions: some dogs may react to wheat, dairy or other common biscuit ingredients.

Digestive upset: too much sugar, butter or spices can cause vomiting, diarrhoea or pancreatitis , which can be extremely painful.

What to do if your dog eats ginger biscuits

If your dog accidentally eats a ginger biscuit:

Check the ingredients: identify if any harmful substances like chocolate, xylitol or nutmeg were included.

Monitor for symptoms: vomiting, diarrhoea, lethargy or tremors may indicate a problem.

Contact your vet: especially if the biscuit contained toxic ingredients or your dog shows the symptoms above.

Safe alternatives to ginger biscuits

If you want to give your dog the benefits of ginger without the risk of biscuits, consider these safer options:

Small amounts of fresh or powdered ginger: add a small pinch to your dog’s meals.

Make dog friendly homemade treats opens in new tab : bake homemade ginger treats using dog safe ingredients like oats, pumpkin or sweet potato.

Buy proper dog treats: they will be formulated to be safe and low in sugar.

Start small: always introduce any new foods slowly and observe for any allergic reactions.

When to consult a vet

Consult a vet if your dog:

Eats a large number of biscuits.

Shows signs of vomiting , diarrhoea or unusual behaviour.

Consumes ingredients known to be toxic to dogs (chocolate, xylitol, nutmeg).

If you are considering using ginger as an ingredient, be sure to check with your vet first, as it may interfere with certain medical conditions or medications.

Your vet can provide guidance and offer advice if you are concerned.

The bottom line: can dogs eat ginger biscuits?

While ginger itself can be beneficial for dogs, most supermarket ginger biscuits are not ideal treats due to sugar, chocolate and other potentially harmful ingredients. Resist the urge to share your snack and swap it for dog-friendly treats. Your pup won’t even notice the difference.

Frequently asked questions

Can dogs eat ginger?

Yes, in tiny amounts. Fresh or powdered ginger is generally safe for dogs, and many actually enjoy the zingy flavour.

Is ginger good for dogs?

It can be. Ginger may help with mild nausea, digestion and inflammation. Think of it as a natural ‘settle the stomach’ helper – but it’s definitely not a miracle spice.

Is it safe for dogs to eat ginger biscuits?

Sadly, no. Ginger biscuits made for humans are usually packed with sugar, butter, spices, and sometimes even chocolate, basically a puppy pick-and-mix of things dogs shouldn’t eat.

Is it OK if my dog ate ginger?

If they sneaked a tiny piece of fresh ginger, they're likely be fine (and maybe a bit surprised by the spicy kick!). If they ate a ginger biscuit or cookie, be sure to check the ingredients and watch for symptoms. When in doubt always call your vet for advice, peace of mind costs nothing!