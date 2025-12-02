Because there’s nothing they love more than displaying their admiration for all things feline

Finding the perfect present for a devoted cat person isn’t hard – they tend to wear their obsession proudly. But choosing something that feels thoughtful rather than gimmicky? That’s where things get trickier. The best gifts for cat lovers celebrate their feline fixation without veering into tacky territory: think elegant, clever, beautifully made pieces that bring a little joy to both human and pet. The good news? We’ve rounded up exactly that. Whether you’re shopping for a friend whose camera roll is 99 percent whiskers or treating yourself to something festive and feline, these chic cat-themed picks are guaranteed crowd-pleasers.

The top 15 Kinship-reviewed cat gifts

Our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission.

opens in new tab Meyou Paris Cat Bed opens in new tab $ 210 Sometimes the best gift for a cat parent is one that keeps their feline calm and cosy. This one fits the bill. Colourful, sculptural and oh so comfortable! Meyou Paris makes some of the most beautiful cat beds around, available in a range of colours to suit the interior design style of just about any modern aesthete. Finally, a cat bed that won’t just hide away in the corner. $210 at Meyou Paris opens in new tab

opens in new tab Figment Ceramics Custom Cat Portraits opens in new tab $ 95 T his custom ceramic portrait of a loved kitty is thoughtful and delightful beyond belief. All you need to do is send Jackie the ceramicist a pic of the pet in question and let her know if you would like a mouse or bird ‘present’ featured alongside their beloved. Bear in mind these portraits take three weeks to complete, so order well in advance. $95 at Figment Ceramics opens in new tab

opens in new tab Leave Cat Doormat opens in new tab $ 44 We all have that loved one who embodies the same energy as their cat – quippy, sarcastic and terribly stylish. See if this humorous doormat gift can turn their resting b*tch face into something resembling a smile. $44 at JimboArt opens in new tab

opens in new tab Wheel of Fortune by Ivy The Feline Marseilles Tarot Deck opens in new tab $ 42.34 These gorgeous cards, with their gold foiled edges and holographic details, were designed by artist Ivy Feng to commemorate the passing of her beloved cat, Bosco. They are presented in an equally gorgeous box with an explanatory booklet for tarot novices. Gift this to a cat lover and you can be sure the cards will predict success in your future. $42.34 at Etsy opens in new tab

opens in new tab Easily Distracted By Cats Cap opens in new tab $ 27 This cap (which comes in five colours) is the perfect ode to anyone who proudly admits they’re ‘easily distracted by cats’. Made exclusively for the RSPCA, it pairs a soft, flattering shade with clean embroidered lettering, creating a piece that’s both playful and genuinely wearable. Whether worn for running errands, heading out for a walk or subtly signalling their priorities to the world, it’s a great everyday accessory – and a portion of each sale helps protect the animals we love. $27 at RSPCA opens in new tab

opens in new tab Kitty Cat Sticky Notes opens in new tab $ 5 These Kitty Cat Sticky Notes are here to remind you of life’s essentials – like buying Dreamies and stroking your cat. Shaped like a mischievous tabby and stacked with 100 peel-off pages, they bring a dose of feline side-eye to everyday memos. Ideal for marking pages, leaving cute notes or pretending the cat finally learned to communicate in writing. $5 at Oliver Bonas opens in new tab

opens in new tab Standing Cat Planter opens in new tab $ 10 This little standing cat planter looks permanently pleased with itself – and honestly, fair enough. With its sleepy face and little legs, it turns even the smallest plant into a statement. Perfect for trailing vines, succulents or that one houseplant they keep trying not to kill, it adds instant charm to desks, shelves and windowsills. A very easy win for anyone who loves cats, plants or tiny ceramic creatures judging them quietly. $10 at Lisa Angel opens in new tab

opens in new tab Surprise Hidden Cat Mug opens in new tab $ 13 The world of cat mugs is vast – but this one stands out from the crowd thanks to its tiny hidden surprise. Imagine the joy your recipient will feel on a cold January morning drinking their first cup of coffee for the day and seeing this little cutie at the bottom. It’s a surefire way to brighten anyone’s grey days. Whether it’s used for coffee, cocoa or simply to feel emotionally supported by hidden crockery creatures, this mug turns every sip into a very wholesome jump-scare. $13 at Sass & Belle opens in new tab