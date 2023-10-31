Because when you interrupt that carefully planned daily routine, there ’ s going to be one frazzled kitty to deal with

Cats are creatures of routine. Wake up, eat, morning nap, eat, mid-morning nap, eat... you get the picture. As long as they’re in charge of their day, they’re OK.

But despite all your best efforts, life sometimes gets in the way. Perhaps you’re planning a trip, or perhaps visitors with kids are coming to stay. Perhaps your kitty is due for a dreaded trip to the vet or another pet is due to join your household. Whatever disruption is coming, it’s safe to assume that your pernickety kitty won’t be happy with the changes to their routine that it brings.

Whilst there are things you can do to make these periods of change easier on your cat (giving them a space to escape to and items that smell familiar to them is a good place to start), there are also things you can buy to help give your cat an easier time. That’s why we’ve rounded up the best calming products for cats that will help ease both your and your cat’s minds, from science-backed pheromone diffusers to veterinarian-formulated chews and herbal-scented cat litter.

opens in new tab Feliway Classic Calming Diffuser Kit for Cats opens in new tab $ 16.5 Feliway products mimic a cat’s natural pheromones, either through an in-room diffuser or a spray that you can use on blankets, scratching posts or near litter boxes. Did you know that cats rub the side of their faces against surfaces within their territory to mark where they live and to self-soothe? By placing a diffuser in a bathroom where you’ve placed the litter box or spraying a little Feliway on a comfy cat bed, you’re helping your cat relax into their environment. These products can help a cat adjust to new environments and can be used as part of a behaviour plan to address litter box issues, scratching or general scaredy cat tendencies. $16.5 at Pets at Home opens in new tab

opens in new tab Pet Naturals Calming For Cats opens in new tab $ 7.15 This tasty supplement contains ingredients such as Vitamin B1, L-Theanine and Colostrum Calming Complex Biopeptide Blend that may help reduce stress during temporary situations like preparing your cat for the arrival of unfamiliar friends and family or helping your cat cope while you’re away on a holiday. $7.15 at iHerb opens in new tab