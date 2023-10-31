So, you have a cat. But you don’t want everyone who sets foot in your home to know that right away. Even the most attentive cat parent forgets to scoop the litter box sometimes, and when that happens it’s a slippery slope to having a house with a grim lingering smell. Fortunately, you don’t have to put up with ’Oh, you’re one of those cat people’ looks from guests. The easiest way to eliminate unruly smells and the daily annoyance of scooping the litter box is to invest in a truly effective self-cleaning litter box.

There are several factors that make for an exceptional litter box. It needs to be spacious, safe and smart, which is to say that it should be well researched and tested by cats of all creeds: fearful cats who detest a change of scenery, finicky cats who greatly preferred their old and now-discontinued litter box, and cats who flat out won’t aim for anything but the rug. It could also stand to be ergonomically sound for the cat that doesn’t have the best spatial awareness and tends to point their rear end directly out of the litter box (true story). A litter box that can satisfy nearly every cat’s unique preferences and their parent’s keen eye for design? That’s got our vote.

Petkit’s Pura Max automatically scooping litter box has others beat with the sheer amount of scrutiny behind the design. With infrared and weight sensors, remote alerts, accident protection system and smart sensors to detect your cat’s presence, times of use, duration of use and litter capacity, you can stay full up to date on all their litter box activities and monitor their health. Not to mention that all of this information is available at the tap of a button on the Petkit app, which also conveniently allows you to schedule their litter box cleaning. You can just as easily set your preference to auto-cleaning mode and the Pura Max will remove your cat’s waste as soon as they leave the litter box.

We know what you’re thinking: what about the smell? Petkit has you covered there, too, with a detachable deodoriser spray and a smart spraying liquid that will keep your cat’s litter box smelling fresh at all times. Plus, the box is constructed from TPE rubber that prevents irregular stools from sticking to the bottom. You can think of these thoughtful additions like amenities for your cat, but instead of tiny soaps and scented lotion in a spa bathroom, these are more akin to premium toilet paper and eau de parfum.

While we love a nice bidet, we don’t appreciate the engineering involved. Unlike many auto-litter boxes that need to be hooked up to a toilet, the Pura Max uses an external waste container that’s sealed to lock-in odours. So if your tiny bathroom that can barely fit an over-the-toilet organiser – let alone a separate mini toilet for your cat – isn’t going to cut it, you can still achieve your dreams of never coming into contact with a scooper again.

In fact, the Pura Max automatic litter box takes painstaking care to ensure there’s no trace of your cat’s waste in sight and that you aren’t stuck with a total eyesore. Resembling a small modern spaceship, its white facade gives off a minimalist aesthetic but can easily be dressed up with Petkit’s personalised sticker set, so it’s a great fit for the maximalist interior lover, too. Though its compact appearance allows it to fit in any corner of the house, its deceptively spacious interior makes it ideal for cats of all shapes and sizes. It even has a nightlight to provide your cat with greater visibility in the dark. They really have thought of everything.