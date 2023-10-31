5 Litter Box Enclosures That Aren’t Total Eyesores
Keep your cat’s litter box out of sight – but easy to clean
It’s time for a hard truth: there is no such thing as a pretty litter box, and anyone who tells you otherwise is just trying to sell you something. Probably, if we’re being honest, an ugly litter box. True, there are a handful of adorable, covered litter boxes on the market like this one from Make Sureopens in new tab, but these really only work if your cat is very small and doesn’t mind being completely shut in while going to the bathroom – which would be unusual.
The best thing you can hope for is to find a way to hide said litter box – somewhere that keeps it out of sight, but doesn’t obscure it to the point that your cat decides to pee in, for example, the bath. “To ensure a cat will use the litter box (any box), it should be as comfortable and easy for them to use as possible,” says certified feline behaviour consultant and Kinship Expert Collective member Cristin Tamburo (aka the Cat Counseloropens in new tab). “In my opinion, bigger is always better when it comes to litter boxes. Ideally, they should be at least one and a half times the size of the cat, and your cat should be able to easily manoeuvre and turn around without having to play Twister.”
That’s a tall order when it comes to traditional covered litter boxes, which can often feel like claustrophobic little caves to cats. With only one entrance/exit and no way to see what is going on just outside the box, some cats will eschew conventional covered litter boxes for fear of being ambushed either while doing their business – when they are most vulnerable – or upon exiting the enclosure. “This is the reason most cats prefer open boxes without lids – especially in multi-cat homes,” says Tamburo. And once a cat starts going to the bathroom outside their litter box, it can be difficult (if not impossible) to get them to go back.
Still, there are some enclosure options on the market that allow cats the space and visibility they need to use their litter boxes comfortably, while still allowing you to put some visual distance between yourself and their… place of business.
