Easter Eggs For Cats – Cat-Safe 'Chocolate' Treats This Spring

Cat-Safe Easter Eggs to Treat Your Kitty

Why should humans have all the Easter fun? This year there’s more choice of treats for your cat than ever

by Jess Commons
March 15, 2024
grey cat lying on bed surrounded by easter eggs

It’s nearly Easter and, considering that Easter eggs have been on the shelves since January, you probably have a pretty good idea of which egg(s) you’d like to find yourself in possession of come Easter Sunday.

But, as you settle down to dig into your chocolatey treat, you might catch sight of a small, mournful presence out of the corner of your eye. Spare a thought for the sad little kitty who heard the rustle of food wrappers and emerged on to the scene only to find themselves without an Easter treat of their own. As the loving cat parent you are, you‘d do anything to prevent this sorry scenario and so, to help, we‘ve rounded up the best cat-safe Easter eggs on offer so you guys both have something to tuck into on the big day.

Your cat will (absolutely not) thank you for it.

Can cats eat Easter eggs?

Sadly, the answer to this one is ‘no’. Cats, just like dogs, cannot, under any circumstances have chocolate. Chocolate contains methylxanthines, which are toxic to cats. The darker the chocolate, the higher the methylxanthine content and the more dangerous it is to your cat.

Theobromine and caffeine are the primary methylxanthines found in chocolate. They have similar effects and can cause symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhoea, hyperactivity, elevated heart rate, elevated blood pressure, heart arrhythmia, muscle tremors, seizures, coma and even death.

The severity of the symptoms will depend on the amount and type of chocolate ingested and the size of the cat. Together, caffeine and theobromine create a particularly bad combination for cats, because the caffeine takes effect quickly (within an hour or two) and doesn’t wear off until after the theobromine starts causing problems (within four hours).

However, that doesn’t mean that your cat can’t join in the Easter fun. The clever people in the pet industry have been hard at work creating Easter eggs that are just for cats. Read on for our pick of the best.

Easter eggs for cats

picture of pink easter egg box with cat on it
Rosewood Cat Easter Egg
$2.99

The ‘premium’ option among the bunch. Made with a gluten-free recipe and filled with catnip, it‘s a delightful treat for your furry friend.

$2.99 at Lords & Labradors
picture of an easter egg and box
Catnip Infused Easter Egg
$2.5

The perfect Easter treat for cats and kittens above three months old. Made from cat-safe chocolate with the addition of catnip as an added treat. No added artificial colours or flavours. There’s also a dog version and a ‘small pets’ version in store, so there‘s no need for jealousy among your brood.

$2.5 at Pets at Home
picture of an easter egg box with a cat on it
Barking Mad Cat Easter Egg
$2

A bargain! This egg, from B&M has the best price tag of the bunch and is made with catnip and yoghurt.

$2 at B&M
picture of two felt easter eggs
Handmade Catnip Felt Easter Egg
$4

If you‘re trying to keep your cat away from the treats (treats should only ever be served in moderation, even at Easter), these catnip-filled felted Easter egg toys are a nice alternative.

$4 at Etsy
Picture of blue plastic egg in packaging
PetSafe Funkitty Egg-Cersizer Treat Toy
$7.81

For the cat who spends just a little too much time lazing on the couch, ditch the traditional Easter egg for this ‘egg-cersizer’, which your cat will have to bat around in order to get access to the treats. Get those treats! You‘ve earnt them!

$7.81 at Amazon

Webbox Easter Egg for Cats

Sadly, this yoghurt and catnip-infused egg hasn’t made a comeback this year. I mean, there are some still for sale on eBay but considering they’re almost certainly a year old, maybe best to leave it!

girl with blonde hair with ginger cat on her lap

Jess Commons

Jess is a writer, editor and former global lifestyle director at Refinery29 with previous stints at ITV, Grazia, The Debrief (RIP) and more. She is a sucker for an older gentleman cat with A Past and spends most of her time being told what to do by her toddler and her three-legged rescue cat, Mac.

