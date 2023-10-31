How to Travel With a Cat | Essentials for Cat Travel · Kinship

How to Travel With a Cat (Without a Scratch)

Everything you need to bring your cat home for Christmas, including calming products and a portable litter box

by Avery Felman
October 31, 2023
Cat standing up in the back of a car
Whether you’re driving or publicly transporting a cat this festive season, you may think a carrier is all you need, but products that keep your kitty calm are no less essential. No matter where you’re headed for the holidays, you can use this round-up as a checklist to ensure you and your pet have everything you need before embarking on your journey.

First, you’re going to need a travel carrier, then you’ll need to get your cat acquainted and comfortable with said carrier. This can be made easier by offering them calming treats or putting their favourite toy in there. “Be sure to pack an object that your pet responds to and finds comforting,” says vet Dr Gary Richter. That way they’ll create positive associations with the carrier.

But, whether you’re going home for the Christmas break or taking a working holiday in the Lake District, you don’t want your cat giving you the you really forgot the magical calming elixir? look midway through your trip. Ahead, all the essentials you should carry, along with your cat.

the cat travel bag in black and red
Sleepypod Air Pet Carrier
$195.31

This may be the most obvious of product recommendations, but it’s not for nothing. Having a high-quality cat carrier can really improve a long day of travel, especially as your cat will be forced to spend quite a bit of time in there if your final destination is a few hours away and involves several different modes of transport.

$195.31 at Amazon
the pink ball
PetSafe SlimCat Meal-Dispensing Cat Toy
$9.99

If you have a stir crazy cat on your hands, keeping them occupied and entertained is a constant task. For this reason, a treat-dispensing toy is an essential travel item that will aid you and your cat’s mental health.

$9.99 at PetSafe
the cat calming toy
Petstages Purr Pillow Kitty Plush Toy
$12.45

Anything to keep your cat happy, right? Well, this calming toy takes the heavy lifting out of that never-ending task.

$12.45 at Amazon
Box and bottle of Rescue Remedy Natural Stress Relief for Pets
Rescue Remedy Pet Natural Anxiety & Stress Relief
$22.5

If your cat is too young to be prescribed a sedative for travel by your vet, this is the next best thing.

$22.5 at Amazon
the portable cat litter box
Petisfam Portable Cat Litter Box
$35.94

Travelling with your cat long-distance by car and worried about where they might do their business? Have no fear. Open this up whenever you make a pit stop and they’ll know what to do. Just be sure to scoop regularly.

$35.94 at Amazon
Maxbone Biodegradable Aloe Pet Wipes
$11

These biodegradable, plant-based wipes are handy to have on you in case of any minor – or not quite so minor – accidents along the way.

$11 at The Floof Dogs
mint travel bowl
Maxbone Rubber Travel Bowl
$15

Feeding and hydrating your pet on the go is a less messy affair with this collapsible food-grade silicone bowl. It’s available in small and large sizes, and folds flat for easy storage. Meanwhile, the attached carabiner is handy for clipping it on to tote bags and luggage.

$15 at Pet Hamper

Avery, editor at The Wildest, and her cat, Chicken

Avery Felman

Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.

