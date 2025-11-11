The 6 Best Clumping Cat Litters in the UK

Buying cat litter is definitely not the most exciting shopping experience for a cat parent. Nevertheless, it’s a very important one. There are plenty of cat litters to cater to different needs, and it’s essential to choose the right one for the type of cat, or cats, we share our lives with.

The primary difference cat parents will face is the dilemma between clumping and non-clumping litter. The only real reason not to choose clumping litter is the age of your cat. If you have a kitten younger than four months, experts suggest avoiding clumping litter, as kittens may ingest it, possibly causing dangerous intestinal blockages. Other than that, it’s all a question of your cat and your personal preference.

As a general rule, clumping litters are easier to maintain, better for odour control and longer lasting than non-clumping ones, but there are differences between the various clumping litters on the market, from the materials used to their clumping ability, dust production and price. To help you on your quest for the best clumping litter for your cat, we rounded up some of the best clumping cat litters available on the UK market right now.

Main Takeaways Clumping cat litters make cleaning easier, last longer and control odour more effectively than non-clumping varieties.

Natural and eco-friendly options like corn, tofu or compostable litters offer a sustainable alternative to traditional clay-based products.

The best clumping litter depends on your cat’s needs – from strong odour control for multi-cat homes to low-dust formulas for sensitive paws and noses.

The top 6 Kinship-reviewed clumping cat litters

