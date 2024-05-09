Cat parents will know that the range of cat litter available can sometimes be overwhelming, and that it can be a difficult balance to find one that your cat will take to, that doesn’t track all over the house (potentially impossible), is environmentally friendly and that doesn’t cost a fortune. From odour control to absorbency, clumping and scent, cat litter can claim to offer a number of benefits and come in various different forms, including clay, silica gel, pine, wheat, grass, corn and paper. And the newest cat litter on the block? Tofu.

What is tofu cat litter?

Not to be confused with the protein source you eat, tofu cat litter gets its name because it’s made from the food-grade pulp of soybeans (essentially the same base ingredient as tofu for human consumption), making it a non-toxic, biodegradable and natural plant-based alternative to conventional cat litters.

What are the benefits of tofu cat litter?

Biodegradable and eco-friendly

Tofu cat litter is made from natural materials, making it compostable and a more sustainable option compared to other litters that don’t break down as easily. Some brands also claim that you can also safely flush it down the toilet (it literally disintegrates in water), which reduces the need for scooping it into poo bags if that’s your usual process. For cat parents who follow a plant-based diet, it can also be an appealing fit for their lifestyle choices.

Highly absorbent

It absorbs moisture effectively, which helps to control odours naturally. It clumps well when wet, making it easier to scoop and clean.

Less tracking

Because the pellets are larger than most litter kernels, it doesn’t stick to your cat’s paws as much, which means you’ll experience less tracking around your house (and have to hoover much less, which can only be a good thing.)

Low dust and lightweight

Tofu litter typically produces less dust than clay litters, too, which is beneficial for cats and humans who have respiratory sensitivities. It’s also lighter, which can make handling and changing the litter easier.

Non-toxic

Since it’s made from food-grade materials, it’s safer for cats, especially if they tend to ingest litter particles while grooming.

Odour control

Tofu cat litter often contains natural ingredients that help neutralise odours without the need for strong artificial fragrances.

What are the drawbacks of tofu cat litter?

Mould

Tofu cat litter is made from natural organic ingredients, so it is susceptible to mould if not stored in a cool, dry, well-ventilated space.

Price

Tofu cat litter may be more expensive than conventional cat litter, but it does go that little bit further, so the cost benefit evens out.

Can you flush tofu cat litter?

While some tofu cat litter brands specifically mention flush-ability as a perk, Anglian Water – which has the largest operating area of any water company in England and Wales and treats used water from over six million people – says that water treatment processes opens in new tab are unable to eliminate certain types of dangerous bacteria that can be found in animal faeces. Waste from cats infected with toxoplasmosis, which contaminates their faeces, should especially not be flushed.

How to switch your cat to tofu litter

Cats are very particular about many things in their lives, and litter can be one of them. If you’ve found a litter that your cat is happy to use, it can be tricky to try and switch them to a new one, and this switch can sometimes lead to problems, including your cat rejecting the litter by going to the toilet outside the box, or even developing stress-related health problems including UTIs. But most cats will adjust without kicking up too much of a fuss – and if they go on a complete toilet strike, just switch back to the tried and tested favourite. No biggie. Here are some tips if you are planning to convert your kitty to tofu litter.

Keep everything else the same

While transitioning to a new litter, it’s important to keep everything else about the litter box the same. Don’t change the box, don’t change the location of the box and don’t start switching things up if you've recently added another cat to the home, moved house or done anything else new or different recently. Everything else about the litter box and routine should remain the exact same in order to have the most success with the transition.

Go slow

Slowly transition by gradually incorporating the new litter. For example, at first you can simply go for an 80/20 ratio, and over time, increase until your cat is exclusively using the new tofu litter.

As cat people know, cats are smart, so they will likely notice the change. Be sure that the top layer of litter is composed of their old litter.

Rewards

Not every cat is going to respond to rewards, but if you have a cat who is food motivated, this may be a good option. When you see them successfully using the new litter, reward them with a couple of treats.

Tofu cat litter options

Here’s a rundown of some of the brands offering tofu cat litter in the UK.

