5 Litter Boxes Your Cat (Probably) Won’t Reject
Think like a cat when choosing a litter box... so you can go back to not thinking about litter boxes
Your cat has opinions – maybe even enough of them to leave unpleasant, non-verbal messages lying around to get your attention. We know, we’d all be relieved if we never had to think about our cats, er, relieving themselves. But our litter box preferences don’t always align with our cats’. Such is the feline condition. Because your sweet cat can quickly morph from somewhat miffed to a full-on weeing machine, it’s worth knowing what works for your cat and why.
How to choose the litter box that is right for you and your cat
What size cat litter box do I need for my cat?
When it comes to litter boxes, think like a cat. Both the size of your cat and the number of cats in your household matter.
“The main rule of thumb for litter boxes is to have one more than the number of cats,” says certified animal behaviourist Ruby Leslie. “That means two boxes for one cat, three boxes for two cats, four boxes for three cats and so on. This helps decrease the potential for urinary problems and competition over resources.”
Your cat should also be able to move around and get comfortable inside the box without feeling cramped. A larger cat will need a wider, longer box, while a kitten may prefer a shallower tray that’s easy to step into. Consider your available space too – ideally, boxes should be spread out rather than clustered together, giving cats more options and privacy.