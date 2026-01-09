What your cat’s name says about you

If you’ve ever found yourself shouting “Steven! Steven!” into the darkness from your back door and wondering whether your neighbours think your spouse goes missing every night, you’ll understand the importance of choosing wisely when it comes to naming your cat.

Your kitty’s moniker is something you will find yourself using more than you might expect, especially if you have an outdoor cat who you need to call inside at night. So it should be something you love, don’t feel ridiculous shouting out loud – and which suits them.

My cat is called Kobe, which is neither in reference to the basketball player nor the beef (after which the late Kobe Bryant was apparently named). It came to me because I was trying out words and names constantly before I adopted him, and a Nirvana song came on the radio and I said “Kurt? No. Cobain? No. Coby? Yes.” Which then became Kobe. The fact he grew to be absolutely enormous just makes the name work even more, as he could easily be the feline version of 6ft 6 Kobe Bryant. But does his name say anything else about me?

There’s a surprising amount of psychology behind how we name our pets – and cats, with their strong personalities and independent streaks, are especially revealing. We spoke to an expert to find out what your cat’s name might say about you.

The psychology of naming cats

If you’ve just adopted a pair of black and white kittens and called the white one Shadow and the black one Snowy, you might wonder whether you’re a comic genius or if other people do similar things when naming their pets.

“Name choices can reflect a range of factors,” says Eloise Skinner, psychotherapist and author of But Are You Alive? a lesson in pursuing depth, purpose and meaning through the field of existential therapy. “These include the emotional state at the time of selection, emotional connections to a name, identity-related considerations (such as who you want to be and how the name aligns with that identity) and external influences such as culture, media and trends.”

Cats occupy a unique space in our homes. Unlike dogs, they aren’t desperate to please us, which can influence how we name them.

Calling a grumpy rescue cat Angel or a hairless Sphynx Fluffy shows irony and emotional distance – a sense that you don’t take yourself (or your cat) too seriously. Meanwhile, a powerful witchy name like Luna, Salem or Shadow often reflects an appreciation for mystique and independence.

Sometimes, the name is aspirational. You might want your cat to feel elegant, mysterious or calming – even if they’re currently hanging upside down from your curtains.

Trends in cat names

Human cat names

Human names are top of the charts when it comes to UK cats. Rover’s annual survey opens in new tab of popular pet names reports that Frida, Lilith, Flo and Ginny are on the rise for girl cats, and Timmy, Rory and Mario for boys. Interestingly, the girl names reflect an increasing trend toward vintage names for dogs, cats and human babies.

As more people view their pets as full-blown family members – and fewer draw a hard line between ‘pet’ and ‘person’ – it makes sense that baby name lists and cat name lists are starting to look similar.

“Seeing a pet as a member of the family can certainly influence naming choices,” says Eloise. “We might choose names that carry more emotional significance for us, or we might choose a name based on how it aligns with other family members.”

If your cat has a human name, chances are you talk about them like a tiny flatmate – complete with mood swings, mess they don’t clean up and strong opinions.

Pop culture references

Pop culture continues to have a firm grip on how we name our cats – and in 2025, it was clear that feline pet parents were cherry-picking references that feel a little clever, a little knowing and often perfectly aligned with cat energy.

Take Wicked, for example. While the musical’s cultural dominance has inspired a wave of pet names, cat parents have been more selective than dogs. In fact, Munchkin – a name that feels almost too on the nose – dropped by 15 percent for cats, suggesting pet parents may be moving away from the obvious. Instead, there was a quiet rise in cats named Ariana (up around nine percent), a subtler nod to Ariana Grande’s turn as Glinda. It seems cat parents prefer their references lightly worn – less costume, more wink.

Reality TV, however, is where cat naming really comes into its own. The Traitors proved particularly fertile ground, with cats far more likely than dogs to be named after the show’s schemers than its saints. Names like Wilf saw a huge spike among cats (up 95 percent), alongside everyone’s favourite sweating and giggling celebrity traitor, Alan (33 percent). When the data shows that around 55 percent of Traitors-inspired cat names leaned towards the villains rather than The Faithful, it feels less like coincidence and more like recognition. Cat parents know exactly who they’re dealing with.

Music and celebrity culture also fed into feline naming trends, though again with a slightly different flavour to dogs. While pop star names dominated overall pet lists, cats gravitated towards artists with edge, mystique or cult appeal. Ozzy, for example, rose by 17 percent for cats, in tribute to the late Prince of Darkness. Even celebrity names showed appeal, with Pedro climbing by 20 percent for cats – proof that when a cultural figure captures public imagination, cats are never far behind.

“This could stem from our tendency to think about things that are frequently displayed in culture, whether we do this intentionally or not,” says Eloise. “A name that we hear often in culture commentary might slide into our minds when we are picking names.” (I’m looking at you, Kurt Cobain.)

Naming your cat after a favourite character or celebrity is a subtle way of broadcasting your interests. It’s personality signalling, but with whiskers. You like your references current, your humour shared, and you enjoy a knowing smile from anyone who gets the name.

Classic cat names

Some names never really go out of fashion. Smokey, Mittens, Tiger, Shadow – they’re simple, descriptive and instantly recognisable as cat names.

“Although it depends on the individual, choosing a straightforward name could reflect a preference for simplicity or stability,” says Eloise.

For many people, cats represent stability – a quiet constant in a noisy world. Classic names can feel grounding, easy and emotionally safe. They don’t require explanation. They just… work.

What your cat’s name says about you

The pop-culture devotee

If your cat is called Claudia, Loki or Zendaya, you’re tuned into the cultural moment. You enjoy being in on the joke and probably have strong opinions about TV finales. Your cat is part companion, part reference point – and absolutely features on your Instagram grid.

The soft traditionalist

Names like Molly, Charlie, Mabel or Oscar suggest warmth, nostalgia and emotional depth. You value comfort, routine and familiarity – and you probably talk to your cat as if they understand every word (because they definitely do).

The mystic

Cats called Luna, Salem, Wednesday or Shadow belong to people who love symbolism and atmosphere. You’re drawn to the mysterious, the intuitive and the slightly gothic. Your cat isn’t just a pet – they’re an energy.

The creative foodie

If you’ve gone for Tofu, Toast, Mochi or Taco, you like names that feel warm, playful and a little unexpected. You find enjoyment in things people instantly recognise but don’t quite expect – and you get a buzz from the small joy of watching a name land. Your cat’s name is an icebreaker, and you chose it that way.

The minimalist

Short, sharp names like Dot, Fig or Bean suggest someone who appreciates simplicity and aesthetics. You like things neat, curated and intentional – even if your cat refuses to comply.

The role of social media in cat naming

In the age of Instagram and TikTok, a cat’s name isn’t just a name – it’s a handle.

Memorable, quirky names are easier to brand, hashtag and remember, if you have plans to become a cat content connoisseur. A kitty called Kevin or Dumpling is more likely to rack up followers than one called Felix. And for some pet parents, that’s part of the fun.

Social media has turned pets into personalities and names into storytelling tools. Whether intentional or not, naming your cat is now part personal expression, part public identity.

The bottom line: what your cat’s name says about you

A quick shoutout to my favourite friend’s cat’s names: PK (which stands for Pillow King), Britney (for a hairless Spynx, in honour of that 2007 moment) and Sushi – just because it’s cute AF.

But whatever you decide to name your kitty, it will probably say as much about you as it does about them. It reflects your humour, your values, your cultural touchpoints – and the version of yourself you were (or want to be) when they came into your life.

And no matter what you chose, one thing’s certain: your cat doesn’t care. They were going to ignore you anyway.