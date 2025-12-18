Science says you’re probably not playing with them enough

Dry January. Hitting the gym. Getting our steps in. We’re experts at making New Year’s resolutions for ourselves, but what if your cat needs the same commitment? While we’re busy planning our own self-improvement goals, our feline companions may be desperately lacking something that’s crucial to their wellbeing: regular interactive play.

Main Takeaways Regular interactive play supports cats’ mental health, reduces stress and prevents problem behaviours.

Less daylight, reduced outdoor stimulation and busier humans can leave cats bored and frustrated without daily play.

Just 5–20 minutes of interactive play a couple of times a day can transform your cat’s wellbeing and behaviour.

A January 2025 study opens in new tab found that after a digital campaign encouraging daily wand toy play with cats, 35.3 percent of participants reported playing with their cats more regularly and noticed fewer behaviour problems.

Yet despite cats being popular pets often viewed as family members, many cat parents aren’t meeting their welfare needs. The barriers? Lack of awareness and education, lack of time or interest. As winter restricts outdoor access and many of us return to work after the festive break, our cats are left under-stimulated, bored and potentially developing behavioural issues that could be easily prevented.

Why play matters (especially in winter)

Interactive play isn’t just entertainment – it’s essential to your cat’s physical and mental health. The benefits include:

Preventing obesity. Regular play sessions help cats maintain a healthy weight and burn excess energy.

Reducing aggression. “Aggression, either towards cats or humans, is very responsive to an increase in interactive play,” explains Joey Lusvardi opens in new tab , certified cat behaviour consultant. “It prevents a cat from becoming bored and gives them an acceptable way to meet their need to hunt. This reduces the chances of them deciding an unwilling play partner or your ankles are an acceptable playmate.”

Managing destructive behaviour. Cats that show behaviours related to boredom, anxiety and lack of outlets for predatory instincts see the biggest improvements, according to Albert Colominas opens in new tab , cat trainer, behaviourist and owner of OutdoorBengal, a platform committed to offering high-quality adventure and training solutions for cat parents.

“When cats don’t get enough play during the winter, the cat still has a natural behavioural need to hunt, but they don’t have an acceptable outlet for that need if they’re not being played with,” says Joey. “If there aren’t as many birds or other critters stopping by outdoors, the cat may not have much mental stimulation so they are left to figure out what to do on their own. They may also become frustrated, which can increase the chances of aggressive or destructive behaviours.”

The physiological effects are concerning. Lack of activity leads to increased stress hormones like cortisol, which suppresses the immune system, increases inflammatory conditions and causes weight gain and lethargy, explains Albert. Behaviourally, expect irritability, aggression and attention-seeking behaviours.

How much play does your cat actually need?

The time requirements vary significantly by age:

Kittens: around one hour split into 5–10 smaller play sessions daily.

Adult cats: at least two sessions of 10–20 minutes each day.

Senior cats: one or two sessions of 2–5 minutes.

“Generally between five and 15 minutes of play two or three times a day is enough for most cats,” says Joey. “Your goal with a play session is to complete the hunt cycle a cat would go through if they were in the wild, so you’ll know you’ve got it right when your cat loses interest in the toy or playing. Contrary to some popular thought, the goal isn’t to get your cat panting as they may still not feel satisfied even if they are panting.”

For Albert, “the more play, the better. There’s no such thing as too much play.“

Why do cats need this much activity? “Contrary to popular belief, cats are very active animals; they walk between 2–6 miles a day opens in new tab ,” explains Albert. “Cats also have the stamina to hunt 10–12 small prey a day. Lacking that sort of enrichment can lead to pent-up energy that looks for an outlet, this being other family members and other pets.”

Is your cat telling you they need more play?

Many behaviours pet parents dismiss as normal cat quirks actually signal insufficient play.

Pouncing on ankles: cats hiding behind objects and ambushing your feet are usually attempting play or signalling boredom.

Counter-surfing chaos: knocking things off counters often indicates a bored cat needing more play.

Persistent pestering: a cat that keeps trying to play with another cat that clearly isn’t interested means they’re not getting their play needs satisfied, particularly common in younger cats.

Solutions for time-poor cat parents

The study identified lack of time as a major barrier. Albert is blunt: “For cat parents who don’t have the time, my first recommendation is not to get a cat. Cats are not furniture and deserve to live full lives.” He suggests examining phone screen time to identify where time is actually going.

However, if extracting time proves impossible, strategic approaches can help. “Spending a couple of minutes playing right before meals, or tossing treats, are great ways to get cats moving,” says Albert.

Joey offers creative integration: “I love combining play with other things. For example, I’ll often take a Cat Dancer or other wire-based toy and stick it under my thigh while sitting in my office chair. I let the wire sit over my armrest so if I wiggle around, the toy starts bouncing. My cats will usually come swat at the toy as I’m doing this so I can work on something else whilst still playing with them.”

Budget-friendly play strategies

You don’t need expensive toys to meet your cat’s play needs. The key is understanding what makes play engaging. “Interactive toys are ones you can manipulate or that can respond somewhat to the cat: the cat does a thing and the toy responds appropriately,” explains Lusvardi. “Wand toys are great for this because you control the toy’s response. The wand also prevents the cat from associating your body with the toy and reduces the risk of you being bitten.”

Most cat parents will already know that cats quickly lose interest in static toys. “Swapping toys regularly can help keep motivation up – pick up the toys after each use and change them regularly to keep interest high,” explains Albert. He cautions against automatic toys: “Automatic toys are toys for lazy people, and cats hate predictability and most automatic cat toys don’t activate the hunting instinct.”

Different cats prefer different prey types – some favour flying prey, others snake-like or floor-dragging toys. Cats increase engagement when toys display realistic movement patterns like hiding or erratic movements. Simple DIY options like wands with feathers or string can be just as effective as expensive products.

Managing multi-cat households

Individual attention may be necessary in homes with multiple cats. “A more timid cat may be inhibited by a more rambunctious player if you try playing with them at the same time,” warns Joey. “Many people misinterpret this as one cat not enjoying play when they probably want to play, but don’t feel comfortable going after the toy.”

Solutions include playing with each cat in separate rooms or “doubling up wand toys by using one wand toy in each hand so each cat has a chance to play”. If cats prefer different toys, they likely won’t compete for the same one.

Building sustainable January habits

January offers the perfect opportunity to establish new routines – for both you and your cat. Joey recommends observing your cat’s natural activity patterns. “Cats are crepuscular so they usually will be most active first thing in the morning and as the sun is setting. Pick whichever time you have the most energy so it’s less likely to be a chore for you.”

Make success easy by storing toys accessibly using wall hangers or repurposed planters that keep wand toys out of cats’ reach but within your sight.

Post-holiday routine changes can stress cats, but structured play helps. “Cats don’t have a concept of the holidays, so any post-holiday blues they experience are more likely from all the changes in the environment or their schedule that happen because of our behaviour,” explains Joey. “Play may mitigate this, especially if it’s done around the same time each day.”

Think of play as a dual resolution benefiting both you and your cat. The consistency helps cats cope with January’s return to work schedules while giving you a screen-free bonding activity that reduces your cat’s behaviour problems.

The complete cat wellness picture

Albert views play as one pillar of complete feline welfare in his RAW framework: real food (carnivore diets with plenty of meat), active lifestyle (supervised outdoor time or lead walking when possible, with play as the second-best option), and wise enrichment (clicker training to stimulate cats’ brains and create bonds).

As you contemplate your own resolutions this January, consider adding one more to the list: committing to daily interactive play with your cat. The science is clear, the benefits are proven and the barriers are surmountable with creativity and commitment.

Joey’s message is unequivocal: “Play is not an optional extra part of having cats. It’s a behavioural need. Playing with your cat will not only keep your cat happy, but it will keep you happy by preventing behaviour problems.”



