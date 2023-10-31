The cat kicker toys that will keep your cat booked and busy (and kicking like they’re Beth Mead)

Aside from interactive or high-tech toys, kicker toys are the most efficient way to keep your cat’s attention and get them moving. This type of entertaining toy is especially handy if your busy schedule causes you to be out of the house and away from your cat for hours during the day. Cat kicker toys are among some of the best ways to engage your cat’s natural hunting instincts.

Kicking is a behaviour, usually a way to attack prey in the wild, that has evolved away from being a necessity and into a form of mental stimulation for house cats in need of enrichment. According to vet Dr Annette Louviere, “it’s not uncommon to see kittens playfully rolling and bunny-kicking and they can continue with this style of play as adults.” She says kicker toys help most cats, including “those who have play aggression, engage in their natural behaviours through their toys.”

That’s why Kinship has rounded up some of our favourite kicker toys that will help cats find a balance for their predatory instincts in their modern environment – because wouldn’t it be nice if they took their natural aggression out on something other than your favourite chair?

opens in new tab Eco-Pet Parcel Catnip Kicker opens in new tab $ 5.99 Good for your cat and the planet, this handmade cat kicker is filled with silvervine and recycled paper. T he fabric was made with eco-friendly printing, water-based pigment inks and dyes, with very little waste. So no guilt when you need to buy another one for your kitty after this one meets its inevitable end. $5.99 at Eco-Pet Parcel opens in new tab