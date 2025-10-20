Is My Cat Relaxed or Just Bored?

As a cat pet parent (or ‘roommate’ or ‘in-house butler’) you’ll already know that your cat likes to sleep a lot. In fact, you might already know cats sleep for between 12 and 16 hours a day – an enviable schedule we could only dream of. So it can be tempting to shrug off your cat’s long stretches of quiet lounging as proof they’re ‘just chill’ and ‘being a cat’. But distinguishing between relaxation and boredom isn’t just semantics – it can mean the difference between a healthy, content feline and one slipping into stress, weight gain or destructive behaviour.

The difference between ‘bored’ and ‘relaxed’

When cats lack mental or physical stimulation, boredom can become an insidious stressor. Without outlets for their instincts – stalking, pouncing, exploring – they may resort to attention-seeking antics (think scratching furniture or meowing nonstop), over grooming or even pacing. Behaviourists note opens in new tab that boredom can lead to serious issues, including obesity and anxiety-related patterns, especially for indoor cats opens in new tab with fewer outlets for activity.