More Pet Parents Are Getting Catios… Should You?

And how much do they cost?

by Emma Chesworth
October 5, 2025
a picture of a cat on a cat tree outside in a catio
iStock / Simona Weber

We all know what curiosity did to the cat, which is why a growing number of cat parents in the UK are making changes to their cat’s outdoor cat status and are opting for something of a middle ground: the safety-first compromise of a catio.

What is a catio?

A catio, or ‘cat patio’, is an enclosed space covered on all sides, usually attached to a house, that allows your cat access to the outdoor world while preventing them from experiencing the dangers that fully-outdoor cats might encounter. These include dangers such as road traffic, getting shut in, disease transmission and the risk that other animals or humans can bring.

two cats sit in the sun inside a catio
Saffron Powell Brown’s cats Bubble and Squeak relax in their back garden catio
Saffron Powell Brown

Benefits of a catio in the UK

We all want the best for our pets and for cat parents that means finding a way for them to live their optimum life; keeping them physically and mentally stimulated, whilst also doing our best to keep them safe. Despite generally being a nation of outdoor cats, some cat parents have decided that a catio offers the best of both worlds: the chance for their cat to feel the breeze in their whiskers, watch wildlife, get some exercise and experience outdoor stimulants whilst staying safe from harm.

