Hide and seek, or something more serious?

If your cat has suddenly disappeared into the back of a wardrobe, wedged themselves under the sofa, or claimed a cardboard box and won’t come out, you might be wondering what’s going on. This behaviour is called denning, and while it can feel concerning if you’ve never seen it before, for most cats, it’s completely normal.

Let’s break down what denning actually means, why it happens, and when it deserves a closer look.

What is denning in cats?

Denning in cats is the instinct to hide, rest or nest in a quiet, enclosed space. Think cupboards, boxes, under beds or behind furniture – anywhere that feels protected from noise, people and other animals. Cats ‘den’ to feel safe from perceived threats, reduce stress and regain a sense of control, especially during vulnerable periods, such as during pregnancy, illness or major changes at home.

This behaviour is innate to all cat species. In the wild, cats that find safe dens are more likely to survive, and if they have kittens, dens are more likely to protect them from predators and harsh weather. Even though your cat lives indoors, that instinct hasn’t disappeared. They still seek out sheltered, private spaces when faced with potential threats, such as loud noises, unfamiliar visitors, a new pet in the house or even new furniture.

So if you’re wondering what denning means for cats, the short answer is: “I need a safe, cosy retreat where nothing can bother me.” And, tbh, I think we can all relate to that.

Why do cats den?

Cats den for a variety of reasons, from instinct to environmental stress:

Pregnancy

One of the most common reasons for denning is pregnancy. Pregnant cat denning typically begins in the final days or weeks before birth, as queens instinctively search for a private, safe, quiet place to deliver and care for their kittens. This is part of cat maternal behaviour and the reason why cats hide before giving birth. As labour approaches, queens start scouting dark, enclosed spaces that feel protected, and you may notice clear signs a cat is about to give birth, such as becoming either super affectionate or temporarily aloof, restlessness and pacing and cat nesting behaviour – scratching, pawing and rearranging bedding.

Stress or emotional overload

Cats also den when they feel unsettled, anxious or frightened. Common triggers include:

Unfamiliar people or new pets.

Loud noises such as fireworks or building work.

Changes to their routine.

Redecorating or new furniture.

In these cases, denning is a coping mechanism. It's how cats self-soothe and increase their sense of safety.

New environments

Cats are creatures of habit with a strong attachment to their home territory. Being adopted, moving to a new house or staying somewhere unfamiliar, such as a cattery or veterinary hospital, can trigger temporary denning. Calm reassurance and access to a quiet space with familiar scents usually help them adjust.

Illness or physical discomfort

When cats don’t feel well, they often hide – it’s a natural response to feeling vulnerable. If your cat is denning more than usual, or shows changes such as a reduced appetite, drinking more or less, toileting issues or withdrawal, it’s worth monitoring. If these changes persist for more than a day or two, or your cat seems uncomfortable or unwell, contact your vet.

What does denning look like?

Denning behaviour is fairly easy to spot. Common signs include:

Ignoring usual resting places.

Hiding under or inside furniture, or behind curtains.

Curling up in boxes, bags or igloo beds.

Returning to the same spot repeatedly.

Scratching, pawing or rearranging bedding.

Spending more time alone and avoiding interaction.

Increased vigilance or sensitivity to sound.

Is denning normal? And when is it not?

Denning is usually a temporary behaviour, which is considered normal when your cat:

Is pregnant or has recently given birth.

Has recently experienced a change in routine or exposure to a stressor.

Is otherwise eating, drinking and behaving normally.

Red flags to monitor:

Lethargy or weakness.

Refusal to eat or drink.

Signs of pain, distress or breathing problems.

Vomiting or diarrhoea, bleeding or unusual discharge.

Excessive vocalisation or agitation.

If any of these signs appear alongside denning, contact your vet promptly.

How long does denning last?

Denning duration varies:

Pregnant cats: usually starts days or weeks before labour and continues while kittens are very young.

Stress-related denning: usually eases once your cat feels calm, safe and secure again – this can be anything from a few days to a couple of weeks.

Health-related denning: may continue until the underlying issue is treated.

It’s important to consider the whole picture, not just the hiding.

How to support a denning cat

Offer the right space:

Provide a quiet, low-traffic area.

Use a spare room, covered bed, or large cardboard box with two entry points.

Add warm, soft bedding.

Ensure easy access to food, water, and a litter tray.

Keep the environment calm and predictable.

Resist the urge to interfere:

This part is hard for loving cat parents, but coaxing, moving, petting or constantly checking on a denning cat can increase stress. Leave them in peace and let them emerge when they’re ready.

When to ask for help

Trust your instincts. Denning, combined with other behaviour changes, is worth consulting a vet or behaviourist.

The bottom line

Denning in cats is usually normal, instinctive and temporary. It’s how cats protect themselves – physically and emotionally – when they feel vulnerable.

Whether your cat is pregnant, newly adopted or adjusting to a change, denning doesn’t necessarily signal a problem. It’s simply your cat doing what cats have always done: finding safety on their own terms.

Your job? Observe, support and step in only when necessary.

F requently asked questions: cat denning

What does denning mean in cats?

Denning is when a cat seeks a quiet, enclosed space to feel safe and undisturbed. It’s an instinctive behaviour linked to security and self-protection.

Is denning normal cat behaviour?

Yes. Denning is a normal and natural behaviour in cats and doesn’t automatically mean something is wrong.

Do only pregnant cats den?

No. Pregnant cats den before giving birth, but cats may also den due to stress, illness, pain or changes in their environment.

How long does denning last?

It varies. In pregnant cats, it often starts in the final week or two before birth. In other cases, it may last hours or a few days to a few weeks.

What should I do if my cat is denning?

Give them space, keep things calm, and make sure food, water and the litter tray are nearby. Avoid forcing interaction.

When is denning a cause for concern?

If denning behaviour is combined with not eating, lethargy, pain, or other signs of illness, contact your vet for advice.

