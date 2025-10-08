If you’ve ever spent Bonfire Night, Diwali or New Year’s Eve watching your cat sprint under the bed like they’re trying to escape a war zone, you’re not alone. While we might enjoy the spectacle, cats are often terrified. The loud, unpredictable noises are startling enough, but add in flashes of light, vibrations and strange smells of gunpowder and smoke, and it becomes sensory overload. Their nervous system flips on to high alert, leaving them feeling unsafe in their own home.

The 2024 PDSA Animal Wellbeing (PAW) Report found that 30 percent of cat parents say their cat is afraid of fireworks opens in new tab , but emotional well-being isn’t the only concern. Fear can lead to split-second decisions that put cats at serious risk of getting stuck behind heavy furniture, becoming trapped inside cavity walls, or bolting through an open door and going missing. The dangers multiply for outdoor cats – they may startle and run into traffic or, in heartbreaking cases, be deliberately injured by fireworks.

Navigating life with a new pet? Head to littleKin! littleKin™ is Kinship’s home just for puppy and kitten parents. Hop over to check out expert advice, new pet tools and special deals – all curated for your newest family member. Get Free Advice

Why fireworks are a problem for cats

Cats have incredibly sensitive hearing. What we register as a distant pop can sound like an explosion to them, instantly triggering a fear response. Add in the unpredictability – sudden bangs out of nowhere, random intervals between bursts, or neighbours lighting fireworks days early (or late) because Bonfire Night falls midweek – and you’ve got a recipe for full-on feline panic. Firework-related fear, anxiety and stress may result in a cat hiding for extended periods, loss of appetite, house soiling, over-grooming, or even aggression towards people or other animals.

A 2024 study published in Veterinary and Animal Science confirmed just how stressful fireworks can be for cats opens in new tab . During or immediately after fireworks, over 75 percent hid, 64 percent bolted, and most showed jumpiness and skittish head movements. When a cat hears fireworks, their nervous system goes into overdrive – their heart races, muscles tense and adrenaline floods their body. In the study, 55 percent sought out eye contact with their pet parent and 43 percent went to them for comfort – signs that suggest they felt unsafe in their core territory.