Why Is My Cat Scratching Outside Their Litter Box?

You’ve just cleaned the litter box, your cat hops in to do their business, and then it begins. They scratch furiously at the floor beside the box. They paw at the wall. They dig at the mat with the intensity of someone searching for buried treasure. Meanwhile, their poo sits completely uncovered in the pristine litter behind them.

If you’ve witnessed this baffling performance, you’re not alone. Many cats engage in elaborate scratching rituals around their litter boxes – and sometimes around their food bowls too – leaving us confused about what they’re actually trying to accomplish. But this peculiar behaviour isn’t random chaos. It’s driven by ancient survival instincts – the same ones that kept their wild ancestors safe from predators, even though your pampered house cat’s biggest threat is an empty food bowl.

To understand this phantom digging, it’s worth remembering that scent is extremely important to cats, far more so than it is to humans. Their world is shaped by olfactory signals we can barely perceive, and managing those scents is hardwired into their behaviour.

Why cats scratch around their litter box

“Scratching around the litter box is a normal instinctive behaviour rooted in scent management,” explains Cristy Brusoe, a certified cat behaviourist at Cat Training by Cristy opens in new tab . “Cats attempt to bury waste to conceal their presence from predators or rivals.”

Dr Katy Miller, director of veterinary services at BSM Partners, adds that this behaviour helps reduce scent signals that could attract predators or alert competitors in the wild. But there’s another layer: cats have scent glands in their paws that release pheromones when they scratch, leaving behind chemical signals that communicate ownership of that space.

The same motor pattern appears around food bowls, too, Brusoe notes. “Cats are not being ‘weird’ or ‘picky’; they’re performing a hard-wired burying or covering behaviour, even when there’s nothing to cover.” Although domestic cats don’t truly catch food like some wild species, the instinct to mask food odours that could attract predators remains.

When scratching is normal (and when it’s not)

Light scratching or digging at the edges of the box or floor nearby can be completely normal. “They’re performing hard-wired survival behaviours in a modern environment that doesn’t fully respond to those instincts,” says Dr Miller. “The brain issues the command; the environment simply doesn’t cooperate.”

As long as the behaviour is brief, non-compulsive and not paired with avoidance or distress, it’s considered normal, according to Dr Miller. However, Brusoe warns that “persistent, frantic or escalating scratching, especially when paired with avoidance of the box or changes in appetite, should be evaluated further.”

Medical red flags to watch for

While scratching around the litter box is usually harmless, it can occasionally signal underlying health issues. “When scratching becomes sudden, intense, or paired with discomfort, medical causes must be ruled out first,” Brusoe emphasises.

Red flags include frequent litter box visits with little output, crying or straining, scratching and then walking away without using the box, and sudden food refusal or agitation at mealtimes. These behaviours can be linked to urinary tract disease, constipation, nausea or gastrointestinal discomfort, Brusoe adds.

Dr Miller adds that scratching paired with other changes is more concerning: “Repeated box visits with little or no urine, vocalising, straining or posturing in the box, avoidance of the litter box entirely, reduced appetite, nausea or food refusal, weight loss, vomiting, diarrhoea or changes in stool.”

Make a vet appointment before trying to change your cat’s behaviour when these symptoms appear.

The stress and anxiety connection

Stress-related scratching is usually repetitive, tense or compulsive rather than casual. Behavioural red flags include sudden behaviour changes, increased vigilance or hiding, overgrooming, aggression or avoidance, and scratching paired with pacing or vocalising. “These patterns suggest the cat is struggling to feel safe or comfortable in their environment,” Brusoe explains.

Dr Miller notes that scratching becomes concerning when paired with other warning signs: scratching for prolonged periods without resolution, pacing repeatedly between the food bowl or litter box and other areas, refusing food, or avoiding the litter box altogether. A sudden onset following an environmental change – such as a new pet, a move or household disruption – can also be significant.

Does litter type matter?

Absolutely. “Cats often prefer fine-grained, sand-like, unscented litter, and strongly scented or coarse litter may increase scratching or even lead to litter box avoidance,” says Dr Miller. In many cases, digging in the litter simply reflects normal sensory enjoyment; some cats like the feel of the litter on their paws.

However, excessive scratching can occur when the litter box isn’t clean enough. In these situations, the cat may be attempting to better cover waste odours, which leads to increased digging.

Brusoe highlights other litter factors that affect behaviour: texture that’s too rough or too soft, strong scents, and boxes that are too small or covered. “Cats are extremely sensitive to sensory input,” she notes. “What seems minor to us can feel overwhelming to them.”

For food-related scratching, factors include shiny or noisy bowls, bowls placed near walls or high-traffic areas, inconsistent feeding routines, and feeling watched or crowded.

Should you change the litter box set-up?

If your cat’s scratching is excessive or paired with avoidance, changing the litter box set-up might help. Consider switching to unscented, fine-grained litter, providing a larger or uncovered box, and ensuring the box is cleaned regularly.

However, Dr Miller’s rule of thumb is helpful: “If the behaviour changes, escalates or comes with other signs, then investigate.” Brief scratching before or after using the box, light pawing around the litter box, and behaviour that stops once the cat moves on are all normal.

Concerning signs include scratching paired with avoidance, distress or physical symptoms, sudden changes in frequency or intensity, scratching that interferes with elimination, and damage to paws or compulsive repetition.

If you’re concerned about excessive scratching damaging surfaces, Cats Protection suggests providing appropriate scratching posts opens in new tab in other areas of the home, which can help redirect some of this energy while still allowing cats to express their natural behaviour.

Scratching in multi-cat households

In multi-cat households, competition or territorial behaviour can increase the likelihood of scratching around litter boxes and food stations. “Scratching can be a sign of resource tension,” says Brusoe. “Even subtle social stress – staring, blocking pathways, silent intimidation – can cause cats to perform displacement behaviours like excessive scratching.”

Dr Miller explains that cats may be “interacting or communicating with each other by leaving scent signals, claiming territory, or in very submissive cats, they may be trying to cover up their presence.”

This is why experts recommend multiple litter boxes in different locations, separate food and water stations, and careful observation of social dynamics.

The ‘before or after’ pattern

Why do some cats scratch before using the litter box or eating, while others do it afterwards – or both? The pattern can reveal something about their intent.

“Before eating, the cat may be assessing safety, attempting to ‘prepare’ the area, or expressing ambivalence,” Brusoe explains. “After eating, it’s often a burying or scent-concealment response. Both can indicate heightened sensitivity, stress, or strong instinctual drive.”

Dr Miller adds that before eating, they may be leaving a scent or marking territory, and afterwards, they’re likely attempting to mask the smell of remaining food. In some cases, it may occur when you overfeed and the cat is trying to save the rest for later.

Which cats are most likely to scratch?

There doesn’t appear to be a strong breed predisposition. Instead, early life experience and individual temperament play much larger roles, says Brusoe. Cats who are formerly feral or outdoor-raised, highly sensitive or cautious, very intelligent or anxious, or from multi-cat or unstable early environments are more likely to show pronounced scratching behaviours.

“This is about experience and coping style, not ‘bad habits’,” Brusoe emphasises.

When to seek help

If scratching around the litter box or food bowl is intense, worsening, or affecting quality of life, consult a vet to rule out medical causes and a certified cat behaviourist or trainer for a tailored behaviour plan. “Early guidance prevents small stress behaviours from turning into chronic issues like inappropriate elimination or food refusal,” Brusoe advises.

Remember: if scratching starts to replace the intended behaviour – using the box or eating – intervention is needed.

The phantom litter box dig might look strange to human eyes, but it’s a window into your cat’s instinctive world. As Brusoe notes, patterns matter – “changes over time are more important than the behaviour itself”. Understanding this behaviour is about recognising when normal instinct crosses into distress, and ensuring your cat feels safe, secure and comfortable in their carefully scent-mapped home.