Free Vet Care On Benefits: How to Get Help With Vet Bills In the UK

How to navigate free and low-cost vet care if you are struggling financially

If you are a pet parent that receives benefits in the UK, you should be able to access some free vet care or subsidised treatment for your pet. Loads of things have been looking a little more expensive lately and, while this may mean we're making some changes to our lifestyle to accommodate, there are organisations that want to make sure these changes don’t affect the health and well-being of our pets.

Main Takeaways Late 2025 and early 2026 saw major changes to the UK’s free vet care services.

The PDSA offers free and low-cost vet care to those on benefits and within specific postcode catchment areas.

The PDSA also offers a subsidised pet care scheme for which eligible pet parents pay £4.50 a month.

As of January 2026, to be eligible for low-cost service from Blue Cross you must be in receipt of benefits and be within the catchment area of one of their animal hospitals.

Some local RSPCA branches offer a voucher scheme.

Charities exist to help the homeless with vet bills.

Navigating life with a new pet? Head to littleKin! littleKin™ is Kinship’s home just for puppy and kitten parents. Hop over to check out expert advice, new pet tools and special deals – all curated for your newest family member. Get Free Advice

Can I get free vet care in the UK?

Free vet care vet is available in the UK. Typically, you will need to be receiving benefits and live within a postcode catchment area. You may also qualify for help with vet bills through a veterinary care fund, or for a low-cost vet clinic, while other charities exist for those experiencing homelessness.

Which benefits qualify for free or low-cost vet care?

Typically, the benefits that allow you to access free or low-cost vet care are:

Housing benefit.

Council tax reduction.

Universal Credit.

Pension credit.

Income support.

Job Seekers Allowance.

Employment and Support Allowance.

Personal Independence Payment/Adult Disability Payment.

State Pension.

Free and low-cost services at PDSA Pet Hospitals

To qualify for free vet care from the PDSA (People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals), you must live within the postcode catchment area of a PDSA Pet Hospital and be receiving either

Housing benefit,

Council tax support or

Universal Credit with housing element.

This Free Service covers one pet per household; additional pets should be registered for the Low Cost Service.

To qualify for the PDSA’s Low Cost Service opens in new tab , you must live within the postcode catchment area of a PDSA Pet Hospital and be receiving at least one of the following benefits:

Universal Credit without housing element.

Pension credit.

Income support.

Job Seeker’s Allowance.

Employment Support Allowance.

Personal Independence Payment/Adult Disability Payment.

State Pension (and live in a home in council tax bands A–D).

There is no limit to the number of pets you can register on this service, prices are typically 20–30 percent lower than private vets.

If you do not live near one of the PDSA Pet Hospitals, but you are receiving benefits, you may be eligible for the PDSA Pet Care scheme. Members pay a monthly fee of £4.50 for access to an annual health check, vaccinations or boosters, one veterinary consultation per year, plus a 20 percent discount on select treatments and the option of discounted PDSA pet insurance at a partner practice.

To qualify for the Pet Care Scheme, you must live within the postcode catchment area of the practice and be receiving Housing Benefit, Means-tested support with Council Tax, Universal Credit with Housing Element or Rate Relief (Northern Ireland only).

Check PDSA eligibility here opens in new tab .

Blue Cross: the 2026 shift to discounted veterinary care

As of January 2026, the Blue Cross charity has transitioned to a discounted model. You’re eligible for its affordable vet care if you receive benefits or a state pension and live within the catchment area of one of its animal hospitals in London or Grimsby.

If you receive one of the following benefits you may be eligible:

Universal Credit.

Job Seeker’s Allowance.

Employment and Support Allowance.

Pension credit.

Housing Benefit with no other benefit.

Council tax reduction with no other benefit (not the 25 percent single person discount).

State pension.

Check if you are in the postcode catchment here opens in new tab .

Register online opens in new tab or at one of the Blue Cross animal hospitals. You’ll need to show proof of ID and benefits.

If you’re not eligible for the subsidised Blue Cross care, but are struggling, you might be able to access the charity’s Veterinary Care Fund scheme. The fund is for emergency care or one-off vet treatments where full recovery is likely, and your pet is likely to have a good quality of life afterwards. Surgery could be covered, and when euthanasia (or putting to sleep) is recommended, you might receive financial help. Preventative treatments, such as vaccinations and neutering, are not covered, nor are treatments like chemotherapy or hydrotherapy. The maximum grant available is £300. To access the fund, ask your vet if they are part of the scheme and to assess your circumstances.

RSPCA and local welfare assistance voucher schemes

For financial assistance with unexpected essential veterinary treatment, check with your local RSPCA opens in new tab to see if it offers a welfare assistance voucher scheme and if you are eligible (you will need to live both within a catchment area and receive eligible benefits). The scheme will not cover routine or exploratory treatments or bills for treatment that has been received. Depending on where you live, you may be able to use the RSPCA’s hospitals or branches, or one of its two mobile clinics for basic treatments like neutering, microchipping, and vaccinations.

If the RSPCA doesn’t offer veterinary services in your area, it may be able to provide financial assistance or offer advice.

Help with vet care if you are homeless

For financial assistance with unexpected essential veterinary treatment, check with your local RSPCA opens in new tab to see if it offers a welfare assistance voucher scheme and if you are eligible (you will need to live both within a catchment area and receive eligible benefits). The scheme will not cover routine or exploratory treatments or bills for treatment that has been received. Depending on where you live, you may be able to use the RSPCA’s hospitals or branches, or one of its two mobile clinics for basic treatments such as neutering, microchipping and vaccinations.

If the RSPCA doesn’t offer veterinary services in your area, it may be able to provide financial assistance or offer advice.

You can access free vet care through the Dogs Trust Together Through Homelessness opens in new tab scheme if you’re currently:

Sleeping rough.

Living in a homelessness service such as a hostel or supported accommodation.

Living in temporary accommodation.

Sofa surfing.

Squatting.

Living in a tent or vehicle.

A traveller with no permanent place to park or living in a roadside camp.

At risk of homelessness due to receiving an eviction notice.

Being supported by your local authority under the 56 days prevention duty.

The care can be accessed by partner vet practices in more than 100 UK towns and cities, and you will need to be referred by a homelessness or support charity. Check your area here opens in new tab .

StreetVet also operates in UK locations and offers free veterinary care opens in new tab to owners experiencing homelessness in the UK.

In London, Dog On The Streets opens in new tab (DOTS), a outreach programme tending to the needs of the homeless with dogs, operates every first Sunday in the month at The Strand (1:30pm–3pm). DOTS has a fully equipped mobile veterinary surgery vehicle and provides all essential items and services for free.

What to do if you aren’t eligible for charitable help

If you are having trouble with vet bills or emergency vet care in the UK, but do not qualify for low-cost or free vet care, you should speak to your vet who may be able to recommend a cheaper treatment or a charity that can help or a one off grant. Many vets offer payment plans that allow you to pay in instalments. However, do assess if the debt is suitable for you and your circumstances.

You can save money on medications by shopping around and buying them online rather than buying them directly from your vet. You may need a prescription, (which your vet will likely charge you for), but there are savings to be made. Make sure when buying online that the retailer is part of the government’s Accredited Internet Retailer Scheme opens in new tab (AIRS).

How to prepare for unexpected vet costs

Taking out pet insurance is one of the best ways to prepare for vet bills. You will pay a monthly premium, but it may save money if your pet requires expensive and emergency treatment. This is especially true as your pet gets older and requires more assistance. Some insurers provide advice lines to save unnecessary consultations.

Some people prefer to ‘self-insure’; they save a monthly sum (instead of paying monthly insurance premiums) and then use this lump sum if they needed. If you decide to take this option, then make sure you’re aware of how much things cost at your local vet and at the emergency out-of-hours service. Speak to your vet about the types of treatment your pet may need as they age and save accordingly. Remember to regularly check treatment costs in case they go up.

If your vet practice offers a monthly fee care plan it may include consultation fees, routine healthcare such as vaccinations and flea and worming treatments, as well as services like nail clipping. You may also be entitled to discounts on other services (such as neutering).

Bottom line: accessing support for your pet

While you can’t plan for every emergency, changes in your finances or living arrangements, it’s worth knowing what services are available locally for vet care. If you are receiving benefits, check your eligibility for free and low-cost vet care and register in advance.

Free and low-cost vet care in the UK is available to those of benefits such as Universal Credit and Housing Benefit, but you will need to prove that you are in receipt of the qualifying benefits and live within the postcode catchment area. Each charity has its own eligibility criteria, so check each one accordingly.

Frequently asked questions: benefits and vet care

Does Universal Credit cover pet bills?

Yes, if you are receiving Universal Credit, you will likely be able to access free and low-cost pet bills. Typically, this will be through a charity such as the PDSA or the Blue Cross.

Can I get help with vet bills if I’m a pensioner?

Yes, you can get help with vet bills if you are a UK pensioner. State retired pensioners who are householders living in council tax bands A–D and who live within the postcode catchment area of a PDSA Pet Hospital, can qualify for its Low Cost Service. The Blue Cross offers discounted rates to those receiving the state pension if you live within the catchment area.

Are there any grants for one-off vet treatments?

Yes, the Blue Cross Veterinary Care fund offers one-off grants up to a maximum of £300 once a year for one pet and is for people who are not eligible for other charitable schemes or subsidised care through the Blue Cross.

The Household Support Fund (HSF) could potentially be used for vet treatments, depending on your local council’s criteria. Apply through your local council.