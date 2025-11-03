Trigger warning: contains descriptions of death and dying.

Even if you’ve not experienced the heartache of losing a dog, it’s probably something you’ve thought about. I know I have. My rescue dog Lucy joined our family five years ago and she’s my whole heart, my soul dog, the love of my life. I arrange my entire life around her and don’t know how I’ll cope without her. Our dogs live for such a short amount of time compared to us humans so it’s a heartbreaking inevitability that we’ll have to one day say goodbye.

And although your dog might die of natural causes, most of us will be faced with a decision about putting our dogs to sleep. According to the Royal Veterinary College (RVC), over the course of a one-year period, 91.5 percent of dog deaths involved euthanasia opens in new tab , compared to just 8.5 percent unassisted.

But once you and your vet have made that gut-wrenching choice, there’s more questions: will your dog know what’s happening? Will they want you there with them? And, more importantly, should you be with them for their final moments…?