There’s lots of things we drag our feet on; replying to Whatsapps, doing bank admin that involves a phone call, anything that involves a phone call tbh... If there’s one thing you can’t drop the ball on though, it’s your pet’s health. You (yes you!) are in charge of a living, breathing being who, without you, wouldn’t be able to survive. No pressure.

Thankfully, the things you need to do to help keep your pup healthy have been heavily documented. One of the first – and most important – things to do when you bring your new pet home is to get your pet’s vaccinations up-to-date. Annoyingly, vaccinations aren’t often covered by insurance but that doesn’t mean you’re saving money if you skip them. The diseases the vaccinations prevent would cost you hundreds, (likely thousands) more than the vaccinations themselves. If you don’t get your dog the vaccinations they require up front, not only are you gambling with your bank balance, you’re also gambling with your dog�’s health.

Still not convinced? Read on to find out which diseases vaccinations in the UK prevent, how these diseases affect your pet and how much you could end up paying out to treat them.