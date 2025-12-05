Your dog has probably been on the ‘nice’ list all year (that incident with the muddiest puddle in the park notwithstanding), which means they’ve absolutely earned their spot under the tree this Christmas. And choosing Christmas presents for dogs should be the fun bit – because unlike humans, pups are refreshingly easy to please. A squeaky toy? Thrilled. A new blanket? Over the moon. Literally anything they can chew? Best. Day. Ever.
But just because dogs are grateful for everything doesn’t mean they shouldn’t get something truly special this festive season. Whether you’re shopping for your own fluffy companion or looking for Christmas gifts for other dogs in your life, we’ve rounded up the very best presents to spoil your pup rotten in 2025. From luxuriously cosy blankets to ingenious toys, these are the Christmas gifts for dogs that’ll have tails wagging well into the new year.
This natty bandana will make your pup the envy of the park. Even if they don’t have the patience (or table manners) for afternoon tea at Fortnum’s, they can still enjoy a bit of the fancy department store’s classic style.
The Ubbe is more than its Instagram-ready aesthetic, though that certainly doesn’t hurt. This fillable toy will keep your pup occupied for hours and its detachable design means it won’t take you long to clean when they’re done.
Barbour is known for making sturdy, durable wax jackets that are perfect for a country ramble. Now this quintessentially British brand makes sturdy, durable dog toys, too. And this one also happens to be incredibly cute.
For the dog who has everything (and the human who wants to give something meaningful), this charity gift card is the ultimate feel-good present for both you and your pup. Your £10 provides warmth and comfort to rescue dogs waiting for their forever homes, which is basically the equivalent of spreading Christmas cheer to pups who need it most.
Who says hampers are just for humans? This collection of goodies is basically a five-star hotel experience packaged in a wicker basket. It’s the sort of gift that says, “Yes, you are the centre of my universe, and yes, you deserve only the finest things in life.” Perfect for spoiling your own dog or impressing fellow dog parents.
If your dog’s love language is destroying soft toys in 30 seconds flat, this cinnamon bun-shaped squeaker might just be the one that goes the distance. It’s got reinforced stitching, a double-layered exterior and crinkle fabric that makes satisfying noises without driving you completely mad. Plus, it’s machine washable, which means you can give it a spa day after it’s been thoroughly loved (read: drooled on and dragged through every room in the house).
Yes, your dog needs a bathrobe (we don’t make the rules, OK?). This absurdly adorable terry cloth number is perfect for post-bath snuggles, keeping them cosy while they dry off (and probably plot their revenge for having to take a bath in the first place).
What better gift for actual ‘man’s best friend’ than a jumper declaring they’re your bestest pal? Classic Bella Freud slogan style meets canine comfort, it’s the sort of timeless piece your dog can wear for years to tell everyone just how tight you are.
Functional? Yes. Adorable? Absolutely. Instagram-worthy? You bet. This pink chequerboard treat jar is the aesthetic upgrade your kitchen counter desperately needs. It keeps treats fresh while looking like a piece of art.
Ever wondered if your “definitely part Collie” rescue is actually nothing of the sort (definitely not speaking from experience...)? This DNA test will settle all those pub debates once and for all. The Premium kit from Wisdom Panel* screens for over 350 breeds and provides insights into health risks, traits and even relatives (yes, your dog might have long-lost cousins, or even kids).