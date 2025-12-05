Your dog has probably been on the ‘nice’ list all year (that incident with the muddiest puddle in the park notwithstanding), which means they’ve absolutely earned their spot under the tree this Christmas. And choosing Christmas presents for dogs should be the fun bit – because unlike humans, pups are refreshingly easy to please. A squeaky toy? Thrilled. A new blanket? Over the moon. Literally anything they can chew? Best. Day. Ever.

But just because dogs are grateful for everything doesn’t mean they shouldn’t get something truly special this festive season. Whether you’re shopping for your own fluffy companion or looking for Christmas gifts for other dogs in your life, we’ve rounded up the very best presents to spoil your pup rotten in 2025. From luxuriously cosy blankets to ingenious toys, these are the Christmas gifts for dogs that’ll have tails wagging well into the new year.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they'll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

opens in new tab A Gift of Comfort RSPCA Dog Charity Gift Card opens in new tab $ 10 For the dog who has everything (and the human who wants to give something meaningful), this charity gift card is the ultimate feel-good present for both you and your pup. Your £10 provides warmth and comfort to rescue dogs waiting for their forever homes, which is basically the equivalent of spreading Christmas cheer to pups who need it most. $10 at RSPCA opens in new tab

opens in new tab Luxury Dog Christmas Hamper – Sherpa Blanket Edition opens in new tab $ 105 Who says hampers are just for humans? This collection of goodies is basically a five-star hotel experience packaged in a wicker basket. It’s the sort of gift that says, “Yes, you are the centre of my universe, and yes, you deserve only the finest things in life.” Perfect for spoiling your own dog or impressing fellow dog parents. $105 at Charley Chau opens in new tab

opens in new tab Found My Animal Pup Cup Café Cinna-Bone Soft Dog Toy opens in new tab $ 15 If your dog’s love language is destroying soft toys in 30 seconds flat, this cinnamon bun-shaped squeaker might just be the one that goes the distance. It’s got reinforced stitching, a double-layered exterior and crinkle fabric that makes satisfying noises without driving you completely mad. Plus, it’s machine washable, which means you can give it a spa day after it’s been thoroughly loved (read: drooled on and dragged through every room in the house). $15 at Selfridges opens in new tab

opens in new tab Free People Pet Bathrobe opens in new tab $ 32 Yes, your dog needs a bathrobe (we don’t make the rules, OK?). This absurdly adorable terry cloth number is perfect for post-bath snuggles, keeping them cosy while they dry off (and probably plot their revenge for having to take a bath in the first place). $32 at Free People opens in new tab