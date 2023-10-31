There are few toys more synonymous with dogs than tennis balls, bones and rope toys. “Rope toys are classics with multiple functions – they can be used for tug of war, hide and seek, chewing and as training tools. They can be just a simple rope with a knot or two or more elaborate designs that include plastic or fabric additions,” says veterinary nutritionist Dr Emily Luisana. It’s this simplicity that generates the tool’s versatility, adds veterinary behaviourist Dr Valli Parthasarathy. “Dogs can chew on them, toss them around, play with other dogs with them or play tug with their people with them. They can provide mental stimulation and help tire out active pooches,” she says.

Beyond the wide-reaching styles of play and stimulation, rope toys are great for dental health by massaging gums and removing any lingering food stuck within teeth. This will also minimise the chances of harmful bacteria or plaque forming on a dog’s choppers. Speaking of munching, rope toys can be some of the most durable options available – perfect for aggressive chewers. That being said, it’s important to remember nobody’s perfect.

As Dr Luisana puts it: “The complication is that any toy that is fun enough to play with often carries a bit of risk.” In this case, if a dog is able to destroy parts of the rope, it can have some serious repercussions, including choking and intestinal damage. “Unfortunately, if a dog bites off a bit of the rope they won’t be able to digest it. That can lead to a blockage, or obstruction, of the intestine. Both of these conditions are life-threatening and need immediate surgical intervention,” says Dr Parthasarathy.

Both vets strongly recommend monitoring dogs when playing with rope toys, especially if they have never tried one before or if the toy is new. “I recommend putting them out of reach when you are not monitoring them. If your dog is a heavy chewer and is likely to destroy it, consider using it exclusively for interactive play rather than chewing,” says Dr Luisana.

Given these caveats, if you want to see how your pup might enjoy or handle a modern rope toy – we’ve got you covered.

opens in new tab Beco Pets Hemp Rope Ball on Loop opens in new tab $ 7.99 Beco Pet ’s hemp and cotton offering is essentially a tug starter kit, which Dr Parthasarathy notes is one of the best ways to introduce rope toys. “Most dogs start playing with rope toys pretty quickly on their own. Some need a bit of enticement, such as dragging it along the ground. Depending on the dog, their play style and their person’s strength, tug can be a fun game to play,” she explains. $7.99 at Beco Pets opens in new tab

opens in new tab Smug Mutts Medium Double Knot Hemp Rope opens in new tab $ 7.5 Smug Mutt ’s rope toy features the classic design with a twist – it’s made entirely of hemp. Beyond being a boon for the environment (it’s 100 percent biodegradable and will break down in landfills), hemp helps this product naturally stay cleaner for longer and battle any nasty odours for pups who forgot to brush. $7.5 at Smug Mutts opens in new tab

opens in new tab RainbowLife Handmade Hemp and Wood Dog Toy-Knotty-ness opens in new tab $ 12.9 As previously mentioned, hemp toys are great for both the earth and dogs alike – though that doesn’t exclude them from requiring some precaution. “If the toy becomes damaged or small enough to ingest, take it away and toss it. If your pet starts chewing excessively or you see blood on the toy, also take it away to ensure they don’t file their teeth to the point of damage,” warns Dr Luisana. $12.9 at RainbowLife opens in new tab