There are few toys more synonymous with dogs than tennis balls, bones and rope toys. “Rope toys are classics with multiple functions – they can be used for tug of war, hide and seek, chewing and as training tools. They can be just a simple rope with a knot or two or more elaborate designs that include plastic or fabric additions,” says veterinary nutritionist Dr Emily Luisana. It’s this simplicity that generates the tool’s versatility, adds veterinary behaviourist Dr Valli Parthasarathy. “Dogs can chew on them, toss them around, play with other dogs with them or play tug with their people with them. They can provide mental stimulation and help tire out active pooches,” she says.
Beyond the wide-reaching styles of play and stimulation, rope toys are great for dental health by massaging gums and removing any lingering food stuck within teeth. This will also minimise the chances of harmful bacteria or plaque forming on a dog’s choppers. Speaking of munching, rope toys can be some of the most durable options available – perfect for aggressive chewers. That being said, it’s important to remember nobody’s perfect.
As Dr Luisana puts it: “The complication is that any toy that is fun enough to play with often carries a bit of risk.” In this case, if a dog is able to destroy parts of the rope, it can have some serious repercussions, including choking and intestinal damage. “Unfortunately, if a dog bites off a bit of the rope they won’t be able to digest it. That can lead to a blockage, or obstruction, of the intestine. Both of these conditions are life-threatening and need immediate surgical intervention,” says Dr Parthasarathy.
Both vets strongly recommend monitoring dogs when playing with rope toys, especially if they have never tried one before or if the toy is new. “I recommend putting them out of reach when you are not monitoring them. If your dog is a heavy chewer and is likely to destroy it, consider using it exclusively for interactive play rather than chewing,” says Dr Luisana.
Given these caveats, if you want to see how your pup might enjoy or handle a modern rope toy – we’ve got you covered.
If your dog is one who prefers a little more character, Fran the Flamingo is a perfect option. This adorable animal is hand-tied and made using only non-toxic vegetable dyes, so it’s great for dental care and is even compostable. Plus, Jax & Bones donates 10 percent to animal rescues for every purchase.
Beco Pet’s hemp and cotton offering is essentially a tug starter kit, which Dr Parthasarathy notes is one of the best ways to introduce rope toys. “Most dogs start playing with rope toys pretty quickly on their own. Some need a bit of enticement, such as dragging it along the ground. Depending on the dog, their play style and their person’s strength, tug can be a fun game to play,” she explains.
Smug Mutt’s rope toy features the classic design with a twist – it’s made entirely of hemp. Beyond being a boon for the environment (it’s 100 percent biodegradable and will break down in landfills), hemp helps this product naturally stay cleaner for longer and battle any nasty odours for pups who forgot to brush.
If your dog suffers from separation anxiety or a short attention span, this Day of the Dead-inspired tug toy can be filled with treats and food to keep them occupied when you leave the house or try to get any work done.
As previously mentioned, hemp toys are great for both the earth and dogs alike – though that doesn’t exclude them from requiring some precaution. “If the toy becomes damaged or small enough to ingest, take it away and toss it. If your pet starts chewing excessively or you see blood on the toy, also take it away to ensure they don’t file their teeth to the point of damage,” warns Dr Luisana.
Another solid introductory tug toy. However, Dr Parthasarathy explains that the simple game of tug takes more attention than many give it. “Some general rules of thumb for playing tug include that the dog should be able to grasp and release the toy on cue, and they should grab on to the rope away from the person’s hands. If the dog becomes emotionally over-aroused during tug, then this may not be the game for them right now. I recommend playing tug in short bursts, such as 5–10 seconds at a time, to prevent over-arousal and also give your dog a chance to calm down a bit after exciting play,” says Parthasarathy.
Made entirely from sustainable cotton and jute, this rope toy is great for the environment and our dogs, especially destructive chewers. “I would recommend looking for tightly woven cotton rope for dogs who are strong chewers,” says Dr Parthasarathy.
Sean Zucker is a writer whose work has been featured in Points In Case, The Daily Drunk, Posty, and WellWell. He has an adopted Pit Bull named Banshee whose work has been featured on the kitchen floor and whose behavioral issues rival his own.