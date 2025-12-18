No one should be left empty-handed at Christmas, especially your dog. That‘s why we’ve rounded up some tempting festive toys to keep your pup occupied, out of trouble and feeling thoroughly spoiled from now until the new year. Below, all the seasonal lick mats, squeakers and rope toys that you‘ll need to make it a truly dog-friendly Christmas.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

opens in new tab Rosewood Christmas Lickmat for Dogs opens in new tab $ 8 If peace on Earth is the theme of the season, this lick mat will definitely come in handy: nothing will provide your Christmas party with more serenity than knowing your dog is hard at play (and not trying to snaffle mince pies from the kitchen table). $8 at Amazon opens in new tab