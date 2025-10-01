A new law promised control – but for Turkey’s stray dogs, the reality is far darker

Trigger warning: this article contains descriptions of animal abuse and neglect.

Last summer, Turkish lawmakers pushed through a 17-article bill they claimed would manage the stray dog population in the country. Stats opens in new tab claimed that stray dogs had contributed to 55 deaths, more than 5,000 injuries, and 3,500 traffic accidents.

Pet parenting deals, just for our kin Get (totally free) deals for food, treats, accessories, tech and way more pet parenting must-haves. Get Deals

Main Takeaways Turkey’s new stray dog law has triggered nationwide controversy and legal challenges.

Overcrowded, under-resourced shelters are struggling to cope with millions of strays.

Activists continue to fight for humane alternatives despite political and legal setbacks.

Going on to be written into law later in the summer of 2024, it was dubbed the ‘massacre law’, mandating municipalities in Turkey collect stray dogs (of which there are an estimated four million), and house them in government-run shelters where they should be neutered and spayed. Dogs who are terminally ill, pose a health risk to humans, or are considered ‘aggressive’ would be euthanised.

Even before the bill became law, and most certainly once it had, animal rights activists rallied against it, fearful the legislation would lead to dogs being rounded up and killed (because there was not space for them in shelters), or brought into overcrowded shelters, where they would become malnourished or ill, and die.