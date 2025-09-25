For those of us lucky enough to share our lives with dogs, it’s second nature to shower them with love and care. But sadly, not every pup has an easy path to finding their forever home.

Between April 2023 and March 2024, UK local authorities handled over 36,000 stray or unwanted dogs, and thousands are still waiting in shelters for their second chance. Each one needs shelter, food, medical care, and most importantly, a loving family. Thankfully, there are incredible charities across the country working tirelessly to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome them.

Main takeaways Donations don’t have to be money alone – food, toys, bedding, time and skills can make a difference to animal charities.

From well-known organisations such as the RSPCA and Blue Cross to smaller rescues, there are countless ways to support charities that give dogs a second chance at a happy life.

Donating in memory of a beloved dog or giving secondhand items like toys and beds are thoughtful ways to honour pets while directly helping others still waiting for a home.

What can you donate to a dog charity?

Money is always helpful but it’s not the only way to give. Many charities also need food , toys, blankets, bedding, leads or even old towels. And if you can’t donate items, giving your time through volunteering or fundraising is just as valuable.

Dog charities to donate to

If you’re thinking about donating or supporting a charity, here are some incredible organisations working hard to give dogs safer, happier lives.