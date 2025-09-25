Where to Donate Dog Items and Money in 2025
Turn spare toys into shelter support
For those of us lucky enough to share our lives with dogs, it’s second nature to shower them with love and care. But sadly, not every pup has an easy path to finding their forever home.
Between April 2023 and March 2024, UK local authorities handled over 36,000 stray or unwanted dogs, and thousands are still waiting in shelters for their second chance. Each one needs shelter, food, medical care, and most importantly, a loving family. Thankfully, there are incredible charities across the country working tirelessly to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome them.
What can you donate to a dog charity?
Money is always helpful but it’s not the only way to give. Many charities also need food, toys, blankets, bedding, leads or even old towels. And if you can’t donate items, giving your time through volunteering or fundraising is just as valuable.
Dog charities to donate to
If you’re thinking about donating or supporting a charity, here are some incredible organisations working hard to give dogs safer, happier lives.