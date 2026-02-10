It’s not just chilly paws you need to watch out for

Winter walks can feel downright lovely, with quiet paths, crisp air, maybe even a little snow sparkle (if your dog loves snow, you know the joy). But colder weather also brings a new set of risks for dogs, from icy paws to hidden chemicals and reduced visibility. Staying safe doesn’t mean staying inside all season; it means understanding what winter throws your way and adjusting how – and when – you head out.

Most dogs still need daily walks in winter for their physical and mental health – yes, even when you’d rather stay under a blanket. Regular movement supports joint health, weight management, digestion and mental well-being, while sniffing and exploring help meet your dog’s instinctual needs. In wintertime, the goal isn’t longer walks, it’s smarter ones that balance enrichment with safety.

Main Takeaways Winter dog walks can be safe, enriching, and enjoyable when you adapt to colder temperatures, shorter daylight hours, and your dog’s individual needs.

Common winter hazards include ice, toxic de-icing chemicals, cracked paw pads and reduced visibility after dark.

Protective gear, consistent paw care, and thoughtful timing can significantly reduce the risk of cold-related injuries.

Puppies, senior dogs, small dogs, and dogs with medical conditions often need shorter walks and extra protection in winter.

Common winter hazards on walks

Cold weather changes the environment in subtle ways that can sneak up on even experienced dog parents. Knowing what to watch for – and why it matters – helps you avoid problems before they even start.

Cold weather

Not all dogs experience cold the same way, and that’s where things can get confusing for dog parents. Breed, body size, coat type, age and overall health all influence how well a dog tolerates low temperatures. Double-coated breeds are built to trap warm air close to the body, while dogs with thin coats or low body fat lose heat much faster. Don’t forget: wind chill, rain and snow significantly increase heat loss, even when the temperature itself doesn’t seem extreme.

Cold stress doesn’t always look dramatic. Some dogs simply become stiff, reluctant to walk or unusually quiet. Over time, prolonged exposure can raise the risk of hypothermia, frostbite and flare-ups of joint pain – especially in senior dogs and those with arthritis.

Slippery ice

Ice is one of the biggest winter hazards on dog walks, and it’s often the one people underestimate. Dogs can lose traction suddenly, leading to muscle strains, ligament injuries or fractures. Even a minor slip can result in soreness that shows up hours later.

Dog parents aren’t immune either – surely we’ve all experienced that moment of panic when your feet slip out from underneath you resulting in comedic flailing of limbs. Aside from the risk of injury from slips and trips, if you fall while holding a leash, your dog may bolt or panic – increasing the risk of injury for both of you. Black ice is particularly dangerous because it blends into paths and is almost impossible to see in low light.

Ice melt, salt and chemicals

Pavement salt and ice melt make walkways safer for humans but can be harsh on dogs’ paws. These products can cause dryness, redness and chemical burns, especially with repeated exposure. Dogs may also lick their paws after walks, ingesting residues that lead to drooling, vomiting or diarrhoea.

While some products are marketed as ‘pet-safe’, that label doesn’t always mean non-irritating. Frequent contact can still damage the skin barrier, particularly for dogs with allergies or sensitive skin.

Cracked paw pads

Winter air is often dry, the ground is hard and unforgiving in colder temperatures, and ice, snow and salt all pull moisture from paw pads. Over time, these factors can lead to cracking, small cuts and soreness. Once the tough, protective surface of the paw pads is compromised, bacteria can enter more easily, increasing the risk of infection.

Dogs who suddenly stop mid-walk, limp, seem reluctant to walk or excessively lick their paws may be dealing with pad discomfort, even if the damage isn’t obvious at first glance.

It gets dark earlier

Shorter days mean your usual walk times are now somewhat gloomy, or even pitch black. Reduced visibility makes it harder for drivers, cyclists, and other pedestrians to see you and your dog. It also increases the risk of tripping over uneven pavement, tree roots or icy patches that are harder to spot in the dark.

Top seven tips for winter dog walks

Don’t worry, we’ve got you. A few smart adjustments can go a long way toward keeping winter walks safe and comfortable.

Choose the right winter gear for your dog

Some dogs do just fine without extra layers, but many benefit from a well-fitting coat in winter. (No judgement either way.) Short-haired breeds, small dogs, seniors and dogs with low body fat tend to get cold faster.

Look for a coat that’s insulated, water-resistant, and designed to cover the chest and belly – areas that lose heat quickly. The fit should allow full range of motion without rubbing or shifting. If your dog resists wearing clothing, start with short indoor sessions and plenty of positive reinforcement.

Walk during the daytime

Whenever possible, plan walks during daylight hours. Temperatures are usually warmer, visibility is better and icy patches are easier to spot. Midday walks can be especially helpful after overnight freezing, when pavements may still be slick.

If you can’t avoid walking in the dark, take a head torch or other light source, choose well-lit routes where possible and avoid unfamiliar paths. It’s recommended to keep dogs on a short lead when visibility is poor, even if their recall is on point.

Protect your dog’s paws

Dog booties offer the most comprehensive protection from ice, salt and sharp debris. They also improve traction on slick surfaces. That said, not every dog tolerates them right away.

If booties aren’t an option, paw waxes and balms can help create a temporary barrier. Apply them before walks and reapply as needed, especially during longer outings.

Prevent cracked paw pads and irritation

After every winter walk, wipe your dog’s paws – including right in between the toes – to remove debris, salt and chemicals, then dry them thoroughly. This small habit goes a long way toward preventing irritation.

Regular use of a moisturising paw balm helps keep pads flexible and less prone to cracking. Trimming fur between the toes can also prevent painful ice balls from forming and pulling at the skin.

Wear clothing with high visibility

Reflective gear isn’t just for humans. Reflective collars, leads and coats make your dog easier to see in low light. Pair these with your own reflective clothing or a headlamp so you’re visible from all angles.

This is especially important near roads, driveways, and bike paths – all places where drivers may not expect to see a dog after dark.

Stay away from ice, frozen lakes and other winter hazards

Frozen ponds and lakes can look solid but may not support a dog’s weight. Ice thickness can vary dramatically, even within a few feet, and dogs can break through before you have time to react.

Stick to cleared paths and avoid snowbanks, which can hide sharp objects, deep slush or unstable footing.

Recognise signs your dog is too cold

Dogs are actually pretty good at telling you when they’ve had enough – if you know what to look for. Shivering, lifting paws, slowing down, whining or trying to turn back are all signs your dog may be uncomfortable, or cold.

Trust these signals. Ending a walk early is always better than pushing your dog past their comfort zone.

Emergency preparedness for winter dog walks

Knowing the warning signs of cold-related emergencies helps you act quickly if something goes wrong.

Frostbite warning signs

Frostbite most commonly affects ears, tails, paws and noses. Early signs include pale or greyish skin, coldness to the touch and pain when handled. As frostbite progresses, the skin may harden, blister or turn dark.

If you suspect frostbite, slowly and gently warm the affected area using body heat or lukewarm water. Avoid rubbing the skin or using hot water, which can cause further damage. Contact your vet as soon as possible.

How to recognise and respond to hypothermia in dogs

Hypothermia occurs when a dog’s body temperature drops too low. Symptoms may include intense shivering, lethargy, weakness, vocalising, slowed breathing, and mental dullness or disorientation. In severe cases, shivering may stop altogether.

Move your dog to a warm, dry environment immediately, wrap them in blankets, and seek veterinary care right away. Avoid direct heat sources like heating pads or hair dryers, which can cause burns.

Special considerations for more vulnerable dogs

Some dogs need extra care and shorter outings during winter.

Puppies and senior dogs

Puppies haven’t fully developed their ability to regulate body temperature, while senior dogs often have reduced circulation and joint stiffness. Shorter, more frequent walks are usually safer and more comfortable for both age groups in the winter.

Watch closely for signs of fatigue or discomfort, and don’t hesitate to head home early.

Dogs with short hair

Short-haired dogs lack the insulating undercoat that helps trap heat close to the body. For these dogs, coats and sweaters aren’t about style, they’re practical tools that help maintain body warmth and prevent cold stress.

Smaller dog breeds

Small dogs lose heat faster than larger dogs due to their higher surface-area-to-body-weight ratio. They often need extra layers, paw protection, and shorter walks in cold, wet or windy conditions.

Dogs with medical conditions

Dogs with arthritis, heart disease, kidney disease, diabetes or thyroid disorders may be more sensitive to cold. Winter conditions can worsen joint pain and place extra strain on the body.

If your dog has a chronic health condition, talk with your veterinarian about safe winter activity levels and any adjustments you should make.

Bottom line: dog walking safety in winter

Winter doesn’t have to derail your walking routine – it just asks for a little flexibility and sense. By paying attention to conditions, using the right gear, and listening to your dog’s cues, you can keep walks safe, stimulating, and enjoyable all season long.

When in doubt, choose shorter outings, warmer layers, and safer routes. Your dog’s comfort – and safety – always come first.

Frequently asked questions: dog walking in winter

How cold is too cold for walking dogs?

There’s no universal temperature cutoff which forbids a walk. Many healthy, medium-to-large dogs tolerate short walks around freezing, while small or short-haired dogs may struggle at much higher temperatures. Wind, moisture, age, and health often matter more than the number on the thermometer.

Is it bad for dogs’ paws to walk in the cold?

Cold alone isn’t always harmful, but ice, salt, and dry winter air can damage paw pads. Using booties or paw balm and cleaning paws after walks helps prevent irritation and injury.

Is it safe to walk dogs in the winter?

Yes, when you’re thoughtful about it. Choosing safe routes, protecting paws, watching for signs of cold stress, and adjusting walk length based on conditions all help keep winter walks safe and beneficial.