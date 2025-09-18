Rugal Folds Are the Cool Feature Every Dog Has (But You've Never Heard Of)
Those wibbly wobbly bumps not only have a name, they have a purpose
Share Article
Have you ever had a look inside your dog’s mouth? I mean, had a really good look? If you have, you may have spotted small, bumpy ridges running all along the edge of your dog’s lower lip. It can be quite a surprise the first time you notice them, but before you panic thinking they’ve grown extra teeth, let us assure you that these bumps are totally normal. They’re called rugal folds, and we‘re going to take a look at exactly what they are and when we need to pay extra attention to them.
What are rugal folds?
These bumpy ridges along the lips are called rugal folds, rugae or lip fimbriae. Rugae are found in various places in dogs, including the lips, the hard palate on the roof of their mouth and their stomachs. They are perfectly normal and can come in a variety of sizes, shapes and colours, all individual to your particular dog. The rugal folds on the lips are made of the same non-keratinised epithelial cellsopens in new tab as the surrounding lip, just with extra rounded peaks that look like teeth or a blunt serrated knife.