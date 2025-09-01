We all have the best intentions when it comes to booking regular health check-ups – for ourselves and our pets. But let’s be honest: who hasn’t postponed an appointment once… or five times, until it quietly disappeared off the to-do list?

Unfortunately, it’s really common for pet check-ups to fall by the wayside because life gets busy and other things take priority. And if your dog seems perfectly fine, it can feel like no big deal to delay. But regular vet visits are far from just routine admin – they’re an essential part of keeping your dog happy and healthy long term.

Here’s some of the things an annual check-up might spot and why that annual vet appointment deserves a spot at the top of your calendar.

Gradual changes not seen at home

Some health issues creep in so gradually that we don’t even spot them. Stiffness, for example, can develop so slowly that your dog just adjusts to it – and you get used to their new ‘normal’.