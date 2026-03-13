Plus, when to call in the professionals

If your dog thinks the slicker brush is a medieval torture device and the bath is a betrayal of trust, welcome. You’re among friends. The good news? With the right dog grooming tips, a solid at-home dog grooming routine, and a stash of high-value treats, you can turn chaos into calm – or at least mildly damp cooperation.

Main Takeaways Regular grooming supports dog skin health, prevents matting and acts as a head-to-tail health check that can help with early detection of lumps, parasites and other issues.

Choosing the right dog grooming tools, from a slicker brush to an undercoat rake, depends entirely on your dog’s coat type.

Positive reinforcement and gradual desensitisation are key to reducing grooming anxiety and building lifelong trust.

Safe nail clipping for dogs requires understanding the quick (the blood vessel inside the nail) and using proper technique and equipment.

Grooming isn’t just about looks: under the UK’s Animal Welfare Act 2006, meeting your dog’s health and hygiene needs is a legal responsibility.

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Why is grooming important for your dog’s health?

Grooming is not just a beauty routine – it’s preventative healthcare in disguise. Keeping your dog’s coat and skin clean and comfortable is also a legal requirement of responsible dog ownership.

Regular brushing improves skin ventilation, distributes natural oils and reduces the risk of coat matting, which can pull painfully at the skin and even lead to infection. A thorough brushing also functions as a head-to-tail health check. As your hands move over your dog’s body, you’re far more likely to spot subtle changes, such as new lumps, bumps, cysts, parasites or areas of tenderness. Early detection often means earlier treatment.

Keeping the coat free of debris and tangles also supports healthy circulation and reduces the risk of hot spots and dermatitis. For double-coated breeds, removing loose undercoat prevents overheating; for silky or curly coats, regular detangling avoids tight mats forming close to the skin.

In short, grooming supports dog skin health, comfort, mobility – and your peace of mind.

Essential dog grooming tools for your home kit

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Before you attempt at-home dog grooming, it’s helpful to assemble the right kit. The tools you choose should match your dog’s coat type, because what works for a fluffy double coat won’t suit a fine, silky one.

Here’s what every pet parent should consider:

Double coats need tools that reach beneath the top layer. Silky or fine coats need gentler detangling to avoid breakage. If you can match the tool to the coat, grooming becomes dramatically easier.

Top 10 dog grooming tips for at-home care

Ready to level up your grooming for beginners routine? It can seem daunting at first, but these practical, vet-informed dog grooming tips will help you build confidence, prevent common mistakes, and keep your dog looking (and feeling) brilliant.

1. Start grooming sessions as early as possible

Early exposure is everything. During the puppy socialisation period, introduce gentle handling exercises, such as touching paws, lifting ears and brushing lightly. Always reward calm behaviour.

Short, positive sessions build desensitisation. Let your puppy investigate the slicker brush before you use it. Turn on the hairdryer at a distance so the sound becomes normal. Pair every new sensation with praise or treats when your puppy remains calm. If your pup shows signs of anxiety, dial the progress back a bit to help them adjust.

The goal isn’t perfection, it’s familiarity and comfort. Dogs who learn early that grooming equals good things are far less likely to develop grooming anxiety later in life.

2. Match the brush to the coat type

The right tool makes a job so much easier. And on the other hand, using the wrong brush can damage the coat or irritate the skin.

Wire-haired breeds need stripping tools or firm brushes that maintain coat texture. Curly-coated dogs (like Poodles) benefit from a slicker brush followed by a comb to prevent matted fur. Double-coated breeds require an undercoat rake during seasonal shedding – especially when they’re blowing the coat.

When in doubt, ask your vet or groomer for breed-specific advice.

3. Use high-value treats to build positive associations

Set up your grooming area calmly and without rushing. Show your dog each tool (for example, guillotine clippers) and immediately reward your dog for relaxed behaviour. Perform one small grooming action, such as just one brush stroke or one nail check, and then reward again. Gradually increase duration between treats as your dog stays comfortable.

For high-stakes training, use high-stakes treats. What does your dog love the very most? For most dogs, this will be an edible treat, but some dogs may be more toy-focused and prefer a brief game as their reward. Whatever works to make the experience as positive as possible.

This reward-based training approach reduces grooming anxiety and reinforces trust. Keep sessions short and end on a win.

4. Check for lumps, bumps and parasites during every session

During grooming, run your hands slowly over your dog and look for:

New lumps, bumps, cysts or skin tags.

Ticks – these are most commonly found attached around ears, neck or paws.

Fleas or flea dirt (black specks on the skin).

Red, inflamed or moist patches of skin.

Areas of hair thinning.

Unusual odours.

Make notes of any changes and consult your vet if something seems new, growing or uncomfortable. Grooming doubles as preventative monitoring.

5. Master the technique for safe nail clipping

Nail clipping dogs at home requires patience and a bit of precision.

First, identify the quick – the pink blood vessel inside light-coloured nails. Trim only the curved tip of the nail, away from the quick, taking small amounts at a time. For dark nails, trim gradually until you see a pale centre in the cut surface. Stop before reaching the quick.

It’s a sensible idea to always keep styptic powder nearby in case of minor bleeding. And don’t forget the dew claws, which are found on the inside of the lower leg, just above the paw.

Regular claw maintenance prevents overgrowth, posture changes and discomfort. Little and often is far safer than tackling long, neglected nails in one go.

6. Keep eyes and ears clear of debris

Gently wipe tear stains from around the eyes with a damp cotton pad. Never poke inside the eye itself. Check eyes for redness, soreness, squinting or discharge.

For ear canal hygiene, use only vet-approved cleansers and avoid inserting cotton buds deep into the ear canal – this can push debris further down and even damage the ear drum. If you notice persistent redness, odour or discharge, seek veterinary advice. Dogs with floppy ears are particularly prone to infections, so regular inspection is key.

7. Only use vet-approved, pet-safe shampoos

Dogs have a different skin pH from humans. Using human shampoo on dogs can disrupt the skin barrier, leading to dryness, irritation and compromised dog skin health. Think of it this way: if it wouldn’t suit their biology, it doesn’t belong in their bath.

A pet-safe shampoo is formulated to protect natural oils and support the microbiome. If your dog has allergies or sensitive skin, ask your vet for specific product recommendations.

8. Brush before bathing to remove mats

Always brush first. Water tightens tangles and ‘sets’ mats, making them harder – and sometimes painful – to remove.

A matted fur dog after a bath is far more difficult to detangle. Use your slicker brush or undercoat rake to remove loose hair and knots before introducing shampoo.

Dry tangles are manageable. Wet mats are not.

9. Dry the coat thoroughly to prevent skin issues

After bathing your dog, towel dry them thoroughly. If using a dryer, choose a cool setting and introduce this slowly. Excess heat can irritate skin.

Pay special attention to dense undercoats and skin folds. Damp areas create the perfect environment for hot spots and dermatitis. Part the coat with your fingers to ensure air reaches the skin, lowering the risk of irritation.

10. Know when to call in a professional groomer

Some tasks are best left to professionals: anal gland expression, complex hygiene trim work, breed-standard cuts or heavily matted coats. Professional groomers also have specialised equipment for safe clipping and drying. The availability of professional grooming services usually depends on your location in the UK, so it’s worth researching reputable options nearby.

There’s no shame in outsourcing. Sometimes the bravest grooming decision is booking the appointment.

Common grooming mistakes to avoid

Over-bathing : washing too frequently strips natural oils and can compromise dog skin health.

Cutting nails too short : hitting the quick is painful and can make future nail clipping dogs sessions stressful.

Neglecting the undercoat : double-coated breeds need regular undercoat rake use to prevent matting and overheating.

Using human shampoo : this disrupts pH balance and damages the skin barrier.

Ignoring small mats : minor tangles quickly escalate into painful, tight mats.

Rushing sessions : grooming anxiety often stems from hurried, stressful experiences without proper preparation.

Skipping regular checks: missing early signs of lumps, infections or or parasites delays intervention.

Consistency, patience and the right dog grooming tools make all the difference.

Bottom line: grooming as a bonding experience

At its best, grooming isn’t a chore – it’s connection. Those quiet minutes brushing your dog’s coat or checking their paws build familiarity and trust. You learn what their ‘normal’ is (and where they most like to be petted), they learn your touch is safe.

With the right approach, at-home dog grooming becomes less about perfection and more about partnership. And that’s a pretty good trade for a slightly fur-covered sofa.

Frequently asked questions: dog grooming

How often should I groom my dog?

Short-coated breeds may only need brushing once a week, while curly or long-coated dogs often require brushing several times weekly and professional trims every 6–8 weeks. Double-coated breeds benefit from weekly brushing, increasing during seasonal shedding. Bathing is usually only needed every few months unless advised otherwise by your vet.

What’s the best brush for beginners?

For grooming for beginners, a slicker brush opens in new tab is the most versatile starting point. It works well on many coat types and helps prevent tangles. However, double-coated breeds should also have an undercoat rake, while smooth coats may do better with a bristle brush. Matching the tool to the coat ensures comfort and effectiveness.