It’s that time of year again, when the sun starts streaming through the windows and suddenly every paw print and nose smudge becomes impossible to ignore. As the days get longer, the urge to do something about it all takes over. You dive in: bedding stripped and washed, the air thick with disinfectant and washing powder, the vacuum roaring as you chase every last dog hair like it’s your personal mission.

Eventually you stop, slightly sweaty and ready for a shower, but quietly admiring your newly refreshed living space. And then you look at your dog.

Navigating life with a new pet? Head to littleKin! littleKin™ is Kinship’s home just for puppy and kitten parents. Hop over to check out expert advice, new pet tools and special deals – all curated for your newest family member. Get Free Advice

Maybe they’ve been following you from room to room, unable to settle. Perhaps they’ve disappeared into a corner they don’t normally choose. Or, if the cleaning has really got to them, they might’ve started attacking the vacuum cleaner like it owes them money.

While your spring clean might feel refreshing to you, it can feel deeply unsettling to your dog. The home they know – mapped through scent, routine and familiarity – has suddenly changed in ways they don’t understand. For some dogs, a spring clean isn’t just a bit of housework – it’s an upheaval of their safe space.

Why does spring cleaning stress dogs out?

Dogs experience the world very differently from us. While we rely heavily on both vision and verbal communication, dogs navigate much of their environment through scent. Their home is, in many ways, a detailed scent-map, with layers of familiar smells that tell them where they are, what has happened there before, and whether the space feels safe.

When you deep clean the house, you unintentionally wipe large parts of that map away. By washing bedding and blankets, mopping floors, vacuuming and spraying cleaning products – which are often full of harsh chemical smells – we can remove the important scent markers that make your dog feel comfortable. To us, it smells clean. To your dog, it smells unfamiliar.

Add to this the fact that some household cleaning sprays contain ingredients that are toxic to pets. When inhaled or ingested (perhaps through grooming their body when the spray has settled on their coat) these can cause mild irritations, severe itching, breathing problems or even toxic reactions.

If you’re really going for it with your spring clean, you may even rearrange the rooms in your home (that Feng Shui won’t adjust itself). This can add another layer of distress to your dogs, especially if you have senior dogs with reduced eyesight.

Noise definitely adds to the stress – not only the sound of hoovers and brushes, but also their unpredictable nature – swapping from sucking sounds to grumbling ones. The vacuum will also create vibration and might disturb items in the room, having a bit of a surprise response in your dog. For dogs with sensitive hearing, hours of cleaning activity can feel overwhelming.

Then there’s something many of us might overlook: our own behaviour. Spring cleaning often means rushing from task to task, carrying boxes, opening cupboards and focusing intensely on getting everything done (read: getting halfway through and wishing we’d never started). Dogs are highly attuned to our emotional state. When we’re distracted, hurried or stressed, this can impact how they’re feeling.

Is it normal for dogs to be stressed by spring cleaning?

While everyday cleaning and tidying up doesn’t tend to bother most (well-socialised) dogs, there can be certain elements (usually the vacuum or mop) that might make them feel a little more stressed than normal. And in the case of a full-on spring clean, then even the most relaxed of dogs might be a little uncomfortable. Moving furniture, cleaning multiple rooms at the same time, strong-smelling cleaning products and loud noise for much longer periods of time can all create a much bigger environmental shift.

Unlike cats, who often retreat to a high shelf or quiet room when things become chaotic, many dogs respond differently. While some might hide, others will follow their humans around the home – seeking reassurance or trying to understand what’s happening to their safe space.

That constant shadowing can sometimes become its own stress loop: the dog stays close because they feel uncertain, and their guardian is distracted, so doesn’t offer the usual reassurance.

For most dogs, the stress is temporary – but recognising what they’re experiencing and noticing these signs of stress can make the whole process easier for everyone.

How can I tell if my dog is stressed by spring cleaning?

All dogs are unique; some will show obvious behaviours when they’re stressed and unsure, whereas others might be more subtle in their response. You know your own dog, so it’s important to look for the more low-key stress responses they might display.

You might notice your dog:

Yawning, without them being tired.

Sniffing the air a lot, or lipping their lips.

Hiding or, on the flip side, seeking constant support.

Bringing out their ‘big bark’ – reserved only for the scariest of things (like the vacuum cleaner).

Vocalising in other ways, such as huffing or whining.

Panting or pacing.

How to spring clean without stressing out your dog

It is possible to tidy your home without turning it into a stressful experience for your dog (or yourself!).

Find a space in your home where your dog feels relaxed and content, and set them up with some music playing or white noise, perhaps a safe dog food toy that can keep them entertained. Make sure they’ve had all of their needs met – walk, toilet, food, social – before you set to work, so that they’re not feeling bored as you try to complete all your tasks.

If your dog doesn’t enjoy time on their own, you might consider using a family member or friend to spend some time with them while you’re cleaning.

While sometimes it can be hard to stop short of completing a deep clean (especially if you’ve been putting it off), breaking up the process into small chunks can help. By cleaning one part of your home at a time your dog can always have access to another area that’s less disrupted, and adjust to new smells space by space.

The same works with washing: try to avoid washing everything all in one go. If you clean their toys, bed, blankets all at once, it’s taking away all familiar scent spaces for them. Washing items over a few days rather than all at once means they always have access to some form of comfort scent.

Avoid harsh chemicals that not only smell very strong to a dog’s sensitive nose but also can cause them irritation. Open windows to allow fresh air in and look for natural alternatives to your usual cleaners. For example, bicarbonate of soda can be sprinkled onto rugs before vacuuming or vinegar can be used to clean your bathroom.

And if your dog struggles with noise, consider vacuuming when they’re out on a walk with another household member or perhaps having a long-lasting natural chew in the garden.

Are some dogs more sensitive to home changes?

While some dogs will have similarities with those of the same breed/ breed mixes, they’re all individuals. As we well know: they have unique characters and histories which will affect how they respond to disruption.

Dogs who already experience anxiety or have a history of unpredictable environments – such as rescues adjusting to a new home – may find sudden household changes more challenging.

Older dogs can also struggle more with environmental changes, especially if they have reduced eyesight and use scent cues to navigate their home space.

Breed tendencies may play a role too. For example, if your dog was bred for a herding role, they may find upheaval more difficult to be at rest around.

Your dog actually needs some clutter

Remember: some of the ‘mess’ we’re trying to remove to improve the aesthetics, might actually be what helps our dogs feel most relaxed in their home environment.

A tatty blanket, a spot on the back of the sofa that always catches the sunlight, the place you sit which most smells of you, or even the well-chewed toy that seems beyond saving, all carry layers of familiar scent and may even provide a layer of emotional support for your dogs.

A few familiar items scattered through the house can act as scent anchors, helping your dog feel secure even when other parts of the home change.

A clean house and a calm dog

A spring clean that works for both of you is absolutely possible, it simply requires a little planning – alongside an awareness that your dog experiences the home differently to you.

By cleaning gradually, using natural cleaning products, and giving your dog a safe space to relax, you can refresh your living space without unsettling theirs. After all, a tidy home should feel good for everyone, including the one whose nose can tell every change you’ve made.