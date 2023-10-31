Whether or not fringes are ‘in’ for dogs right now, many breeds have hair that grows over their eyes all year round. Some breed standards even specify that dogs should have a face covered in fur (the Old English Sheepdog’s breed description reads that they should have a ‘full skull of fur’, for example). Sure, their shaggy locks are enviable and lopping them off feels, just, wrong. But here’s the problem: they can’t see.

Common dog breeds with luscious facial hair include the Afghan Hound, Bearded Collie, English Sheep Dog, Havanese, Komondor, Lhasa Apso, Poodle, Puli and Skye Terrier. But, much like humans, these dogs can’t see through their thick fringes when they grow too long. Yes, they can use their nose and ears, but their other senses can’t ever fully compensate for the lack of vision, as so much information is only available through visual perception. Here are a few reasons why you should consider trimming your pup’s fur.

Navigating life with a new pet? Head to littleKin! littleKin™ is Kinship’s home just for puppy and kitten parents. Hop over to check out expert advice, new pet tools and special deals – all curated for your newest family member. Get Free Advice

1. To help their vision

Dogs can see much better when fur is not covering their eyes, which, you can imagine, allows them to navigate the world without confusion (and collisions). So much dog communication is visual, so that becomes an issue if their vision is not as clear as possible.

2. It can be stressful

For fearful dogs, in particular, the world is less scary and miscommunications less common when you are not taken by surprise – which is more likely to happen when you can’t see someone or something coming your way.

3. It can cause eye irritation

Another problem with having fur hang over the eyes is the risk that the fur can get into the eyes, which is very uncomfortable.

4. Even worse, potential eye damage

Fur can scratch their eyes or cause an infection if left unclean, which is downright painful and can cause serious damage. Also, who doesn’t want to see a dog’s eyes?

If you’ve trimmed your own hair before and reckon you can give the DIY route a go, just make sure you use the right grooming tools and be cautious. If you don’t feel confident, seek the help of a professional groomer.