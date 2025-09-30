How to Spot Brucella Canis in Dogs
Most dog parents worry about fleas, ticks or the odd upset tummy when it comes to our pups – but there’s another, lesser-known health risk in the UK: Brucella canis. If your dog is carrying this bacteria, it’s important to know that it’s not just tricky to spot, it can also spread to humans. Here’s what you need to know to keep your pup (and yourself) safe.
What is Brucella canis?
Brucella canis is a type of bacteria that causes the disease brucellosis. It mainly affects domestic dogs but can also infect wild canine species such as foxes. It is a zoonotic disease, meaning it can spread from animals to humans.
Is Brucella canis common in the UK?
Brucella canis was first identified in the UK in 2002. Since then, the number of diagnosed cases has increased. It is not yet considered widespread in the UK; most infected dogs have been imported from eastern Europe or are the offspring of imported dogs. However, as the number of cases rises, experts are concerned that if left unchecked it could become established on our shores.