You’ve probably never heard of Alabama rot. With a survival rate of just 10 percent once kidneys are affected, the thankfully rare disease is one of the most lethal conditions dogs can catch in the UK today, but most pet parents aren’t even aware it exists.

But what makes Alabama rot so devastating is by the time you notice something’s wrong with your dog, they could already be fighting for their life.

One dog parents who lost their Cocker Spaniel to the disease told the BBC opens in new tab : “I had not spoken to anyone who had heard of it”. Another described watching their Whippet go from “fit as a flea” to desperately ill in just three weeks. Unfortunately, these stories aren’t rare exceptions – they’re becoming an increasingly alarming pattern every winter. The question is: would you know how to spot the signs?

And as we enter peak season for the disease, vets are urging pet parents to learn the warning signs and symptoms of Alabama rotbefore it’s too late.