You walk your dog daily, providing fresh air, a good stretch of their legs, and a chance to sniff every other dog’s wee around the neighbourhood. But yet, they still don’t seem like they’ve had enough interaction. Perhaps they’re still pacing the house like they can’t quite switch off, stealing items to get your attention, or nudging you every time you sit down.

Sound familiar? As a behaviourist, I often get told by my clients that their dogs “get loads of exercise”. And I believe you. The problem is, exercise and play are not the same thing – and some dogs need both.

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If your dog seems restless, bored or over-exuberant at home, there’s a chance that they’re under-stimulated. And more often than not, that missing piece of the puzzle might be more social interaction through dog play – the kind that engages their brain, their instincts, and solidifies their relationship with you.

Main Takeaways Walks alone don’t meet all dogs’ full needs - interactive play provides mental stimulation and social connection.

Dogs who lack play may be more likely to show behaviour problems such as barking, chewing and hyperactivity.

Daily play supports brain health, impulse control and your relationship with your dog.

Why walks alone aren’t enough

Walks are hugely valuable to a dog’s day. They provide physical exercise, social opportunities with other dogs, freedom to make choices, and opportunities for sniffing and exploration. But they only tick part of the box. Play fulfills entirely different needs.

Let’s be honest, so many dog parents approach their dog walks in a largely passive way – just striding through listening to a podcast or checking their emails. Whereas when they’re playing with their dog, it’s different; they’re present, active and engaged.

Play taps into your dog’s natural behavioural sequences – what we often refer to as the predatory motor sequence of seek, chase, grab, dissect. These are hardwired intrinsically-rewarding behaviours. And, when our dogs don’t get the chance to engage in these behaviours with us, we might see them come out elsewhere - such as holes appearing in your lawn or your cushions being torn apart.

Play also builds:

Cognitive engagement (problem-solving, decision-making).

Impulse control (waiting, rules, taking turns, regulating frustration).

Emotional regulation (learning to get excited and come back down).

Connection with you.

A walk tires your dog’s body, but play can satisfy their brain and build upon your bond. And here’s the important part – a dog who is physically tired but mentally unfulfilled is often the one who still can’t settle.

What under-stimulated dogs actually look like

When dogs don’t get enough play or mental stimulation through training or enrichment activities, the effects might show up quickly – and not always in way you might expect.

Behavioural challenges

Many so-called ‘bad behaviours’ are actually due to an underlying physical or emotional challenge the dog is experiencing, which can include signs of dog boredom:

Destructive chewing (furniture, shoes, skirting boards).

Excessive barking or whining.

Attention-seeking behaviours (pawing, nudging, following you constantly).

Hyperactivity – especially in the evenings.

Difficulty settling or relaxing.

These aren’t signs of a ‘naughty’ dog. They’re signs of a dog trying to meet unmet needs and shouldn’t be ignored.

Stress and physiology

A lack of appropriate outlets for natural dog behaviours (through play, exploration or training) can also affect your dog’s internal state.

Chronic under-stimulation can lead to:

Elevated stress hormones such as cortisol.

Poor sleep quality.

Increased sensitivity to triggers.

Reduced resilience to everyday stressors.

In other words, your dog might not just be bored – they could actually be stressed.

Your relationship

When your dog’s needs aren’t being met, frustration builds on both sides. You feel like you’re constantly managing behaviour. Your dog feels misunderstood.

Play changes that dynamic. It creates shared positive experiences, brings laughter and joy, improves communication and builds trust. Without it, the relationship can start to feel strained.

How much play does your dog need each day?

There’s no one-size-fits-all answer. It can depend on the age and physical well-being of the dog, their breed and individual personalities. However, there are some rough guidelines.

Puppies (under 12 months)

3–5 minutes at a time, 2–3 times a day.

Focus on short, varied sessions.

Prioritise gentle play, training games and exploration.

Puppies tire quickly – and this can lead to frustration or more challenging behaviour such as puppy biting – but they also need frequent opportunities to learn and engage.

Adult dogs

10–30 minutes of interactive play daily.

Can be split into multiple sessions.

Should include a mix of physical and mental activities.

Senior dogs

10–30 minutes daily, adapted to mobility.

Focus on low-impact, mentally enriching play.

Gentle tug, scent games and problem-solving activities work well.

Older dogs still need stimulation – often more mentally than physically.

Breed and individual differences

A Border Collie and a Shitzu will not have the same needs.

High-drive, working-bred dogs typically require:

More frequent and intense play.

Greater mental challenges.

Structured outlets for instinctive behaviours.

Lower-energy dogs still need play – just at a different pace and intensity.

The ‘Tired Dog’ myth

You’ve probably heard the phrase, “A tired dog is a happy dog”. But in reality, this is only half true. In fact there is such a thing as “too much of a good thing” as well – where we end up over-stimulating our dogs.

A dog can be physically exhausted but still mentally unsatisfied. In fact, over-exercising without mental engagement can increase frustration, not reduce it.

What you’re aiming for is a dog who feels fulfilled in a balanced way, where both body and brain have been engaged, and they’ve also enjoyed plenty of quality sleep and rest.

Is Your Dog Trying to Tell You Something?

Dogs are constantly communicating. The challenge is learning to read the signals.

Here are some common signs your dog is asking for more play:

Bringing you toys or dropping them at your feet.

Becoming destructive at predictable times (often before walks or evenings).

Mouthing, jumping up or grabbing clothing.

Restlessness: pacing, inability to settle (ensuring physical issues have been ruled out by your vet).

Rough or over-the-top play with other dogs or children.

It’s easy to label these behaviours as disobedience. But more often, they’re a signal from your dog – a request for more social connection. Your dog isn’t trying to be difficult. They’re trying to engage with you.

Not all play is equal – here’s what works

When we talk about canine enrichment, it’s important to distinguish between different types of activities and get to know which is your dog’s favourite pastime.

Interactive play

This is the kind of play that involves you. It’s dynamic, responsive and works on relationship-building.

Examples include:

Tug (with clear rules for start/stop and release).

Fetch and retrieve games.

Flirt pole (chase games).

Hide-and-seek.

Training games (recall, tricks, pattern games).

Interactive play is powerful because it combines mental stimulation, physical movement and social connection. It teaches dogs how to live around humans and creates a strong bond between you.

Scent and nose work

Sniffing is one of the most enriching activities for dogs – and while your dog might appear animated during a scentwork session, they’ll be a lot calmer after it.

Try:

Scattering food in the garden.

Hiding treats around the house.

Simple scent trails.

Scent work is great for all ages and breeds of dogs, and is especially useful for dogs who are more anxious or find it hard to rest.

Solo enrichment

Puzzle toys, chew toys and food-dispensing toys are great additions to your enrichment setup. But remember, these are the add-ons to your social connections with your dog – they shouldn’t be the only activity you provide them with. They don’t replace social interaction – real-time feedback your dog receives during playing or training – and while they’ll keep your dog entertained for a while they don’t build upon your relationship.

No time to play? Here’s what actually helps

Life is busy. And when we’re already walking our dogs, perhaps multiple times, as well as all the life-admin of feeding, vet visits, training sessions and more, playtime can feel like just another thing to add to the to-do list.

But if you feel like your life is too hectic, it can be worth doing a little check of your phone screen time–- are you lost in doom scrolling for more time than you should? Is there 5–10 minutes you could claw back each day? Even short interactive sessions with your dog, that we can realistically fit in five minutes each day, can do wonders for your relationship (and your own mood)!

1. Micro-sessions

It all adds up quickly. Why not try:

5 minutes of tug while you’re waiting for the kettle to boil in the morning.

5 minutes of recall games at lunchtime .

5 minutes of scent work in the evening while dinner’s in the oven.

2. Combine play and training

If you’re working on teaching your dog new skills, training and play can easily be combined together. You can layer up these sessions to both build skills and meet your dog’s play needs.

Practice:

Sit → release into a chase game.

Recall → reward with tug.

Stay → release into fetch.

3. Upgrade your walks

Walks can include play too! That time you’re already spending outside with your dog can become more focussed. Leave your phone in your pocket and practise some recall training with your dog. Hide their ball in long grass and send them to find it. Or lay a trail of treats for them to sniff out – Hansel & Gretel style!

4. Share the load

If you live with other humans, aim to involve them in your dog’s games. Dogs benefit from varied interaction, not just one person, plus it can help to solidify bonds between your dog and the whole household.

5. External support

Dog walkers, daycare or friends and family might also be able to help boost your dog’s daily enrichment, especially if you have a highly sociable dog. Just remember: they complement your role, not replace it.

Playing with puppies, seniors and anxious dogs

Play should always be adapted to the individual dog.

Puppies

Keep sessions short and positive.

Focus on bite inhibition and gentle interaction.

Avoid over-arousal – stop regularly and provide calming sniffing in between sessions.

Senior dogs

Prioritise mental over physical stimulation.

Use softer surfaces and low-impact games.

Watch for signs of fatigue or discomfort.

Anxious or reactive dogs

Choose calm, predictable games.

Avoid overstimulating chase-based play initially.

Use play to build confidence and positive associations.

Making daily play a non-negotiable

Play really should be seen as part of our dog’s well-being rather than an optional extra. From your dog’s perspective, it might just feel as important as their walk, their food or their sleep.

Play allows dogs to reduce stress, behave naturally, learn about the world, and – most importantly – grow their bond with you.