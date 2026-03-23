Here’s something most dog parents discover the hard way: getting the right breed for you is only half the job. The other half is actually understanding what that breed was built to do – and making sure they get to do it.

Whether you’ve got a Spaniel who’s quietly losing their mind or a Malinois who’s decided to redecorate your flat, the answer is almost always the same: their breed-specific needs probably aren’t being met. And if you’ve got a crossbreed? New scientific evidence opens in new tab to suggest it’s even more complicated for the Cockapoos, Cavapoos and Labradoodles out there.

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A new Royal Veterinary College study opens in new tab of over 9,000 UK dog owners found that popular Poodle-cross breeds showed more undesirable behaviours than at least one of their parent breeds in nearly half of all comparisons. Cockapoos came out worst – scoring higher than both Cocker Spaniels and Poodles across a range of problem behaviours including excitability, anxiety and aggression.

Every dog comes pre-loaded with instincts, drives and traits shaped by centuries of selective breeding. Understanding what those are (and giving your dog an outlet for them) is the difference between a happy, settled dog and a very expensive sofa.

What is breed fulfilment?

Breed-specific needs, also known as breed fulfilment, refers to the physical, mental and emotional requirements that are hardwired into your dog based on what they were originally bred to do.

A Greyhound was born to run. A Border Collie was born to think, herd and problem-solve from dawn to dusk. A Labrador? Born to carry things in their mouth and be thrilled about it. The point is, these behaviours aren’t always personality quirks, they’re genetic imperatives. And when those needs go unmet? That’s usually when the trouble starts.

Why breed fulfilment matters

Unmet breed needs are behind more behavioural issues than most dog parents realise. Destructive behaviour, obsessive habits and anxiety aren’t random. For working breeds especially, they’re almost always a symptom of a dog whose instincts have nowhere to go. “The breed will always affect the hereditary behaviour,” says dog behaviourist Ria Edmenson. “All dogs are bred for a purpose so knowing what your dog’s purpose is, is essential for being able to provide the best quality of life for them.”

Studies have shown that breed-specific behaviours are deeply ingrained. A comprehensive study on UK designer crossbreed dogs found that pre-purchase motivations (the reasons why a pet parent might want to adopt that specific breed) and understanding of breed traits significantly influenced owner satisfaction and dog behaviour opens in new tab . Getting to know breed-specific behaviours before buying or adopting your pup will help your bond and their behaviour down the road.

“For example, did you get your Cockapoo or Labradoodle because you wanted a hypoallergenic dog that is cute and fluffy?” says Ria. “Both of these crosses are actually a mix of two incredibly intelligent working breeds – the Poodle being the original ‘working’ dog – and have an incredibly high chance of being bred with inherent separation anxiety and possible resource guarding.”

It’s one of the most common scenarios behaviourists see: a dog chosen for their looks or because they seemed like the low-maintenance option, whose actual needs turn out to be anything but. And it’s a pattern that the recent RVC study has now backed up: Cockapoos, Cavapoos and Labradoodles showed more undesirable behaviours than at least one of their parent breeds in nearly half of the study’s comparisons, with Cockapoos faring worst overall.

Pet parents who haven’t researched their dog’s breed traits before bringing them home will often face behavioural issues that feel ‘out of the blue’ – but are usually completely in line with what that dog was bred to do.

“If the dog is not worked or the traits of these breeds aren’t understood – and trained – properly, there can be real trouble,” says Ria. “Most of them [designer crossbreeds] actually aren’t even hypoallergenic, so please make sure you do your research into what traits these breeds actually have.”

Understanding your dog’s breed traits

Every breed has distinct characteristics that dictate their needs. “It is absolutely vital to understand your dog’s breed, what they were bred for, the breed traits, health issues, coat for grooming,” says Ria, especially “if you have a mix, it is important to understand the various breeds in your dog that contribute to the whole picture.”

The latest findings from the RVC study opens in new tab reinforce this point: because there’s so much variation between crossbreeds, it’s important not to treat all Doodles and Poos the same. Each will have a distinct behavioural profile shaped by their specific lineage – which is exactly why understanding both sides of your dog’s genetic make-up matters.

Working breeds

Working breeds, including gun dog breeds, such as Cocker Spaniels, Labrador Retrievers and German Shepherds, require a ‘job’ to stay mentally stimulated. Ria notes that without a job, these dogs might find their own, often undesirable, activities to keep themselves occupied. “In my opinion, they need a job otherwise they will find a job to do – and you probably won’t like it!”

These ‘jobs’ aren’t real jobs, of course (we’ll leave that to the cats), but structured activities that give your dog a sense of purpose and an outlet for their energy. For a Cocker Spaniel, that might look like regular scent work sessions or hunting-style games in the garden. For a Lab, it could be formal retrieve training or even carrying the post from the door to the dining table. The key is that it mimics – in some way – what their breed was originally designed to do. Boredom for a working dog isn’t just inconvenient. It tends to be expensive.

Herding breeds

Herding breeds, such as Collies and Corgis, are naturally inclined to herd. This can manifest as nipping at heels or trying to herd people or other animals. Ria suggests channelling this behaviour into structured training or herding activities to provide an appropriate outlet for their instincts.

“Herding breeds will always tend to be nippier than other breeds because that is what they are bred to do,” she says. “So channelling that into other types of training or working on some behavioural techniques if they start herding other dogs to make sure they aren’t nipping is good advice.”

Guarding breeds

Guarding breeds like Rottweilers and Dobermans have a natural inclination to protect their territory and family. Training for these breeds should focus on controlled guarding activities and ensuring they are well-socialised to prevent over-guarding and aggression.

“Guarding breeds such as Akitas, Cane Corsos, Doberman and Rottweilers can be quite difficult,” says Ria. “So making sure you work on any resource guarding early and getting general obedience as 100 percent as possible is essential. Bite work would be a great way of tapping into their breed, safely, if you can, or lots of tug of war!”

Terriers and hound breeds

Terriers and hounds, such as Border Terriers, Jack Russells and Irish Terriers, are bred for hunting and chasing, requiring activities that tap into their prey drive. This could include fetch games, lure coursing (chasing a mechanically operated ‘lure’) or scent work. Proper recall training is also crucial to manage their instinct to chase.

“When you have the terriers that are bred to be ferocious and to kill vermin or other wildlife, please bear that in mind that they need things like agility training and bite work as part of their overall training,” says Ria.

High-drive breeds

High-drive breeds such as Malinois or German Shepherds require special attention to meet their drive needs. Leepaul of PBK9 Protection Dogs, a dog training school specialising in drive direction and high-drive dogs, explains the importance of bite work and other prey-driven activities opens in new tab for these breeds.

“Bite work fulfils the need to express their prey drive, which has been bred into certain breeds like Belgian Malinois, and German and Dutch Shepherds,” he says. “In the same way a Spaniel is bred to sniff, and a Greyhound is bred to run, which are factors of prey drive, too – these breeds have been selectively bred for the traits that suit operational and sport protection.”

Breed-specific training

Mental stimulation

Mental stimulation is as important as physical exercise. Puzzle toys, interactive games and training sessions can help keep your dog’s mind sharp. According to a study on working dog welfare, engaging dogs in activities that mimic their natural roles improves their mental well-being opens in new tab and overall happiness.

For instance, herding breeds benefit from activities that challenge their problem-solving abilities and mimic herding behaviours. This might include advanced obedience training, agility courses or interactive puzzle games that require them to think and strategise.

Working breeds, such as Labrador Retrievers, can benefit from scent work and retrieval games that cater to their natural instincts to track and retrieve objects. Incorporating these activities into their daily routine helps keep their minds engaged and reduces the likelihood of developing behavioural issues.

Physical exercise

Different breeds have varying exercise needs. While a Border Collie might require hours of running and agility training, a smaller breed like a Dachshund might only need moderate exercise. Understanding and catering to these needs is key to preventing behavioural issues and promoting a healthy lifestyle.

For example, high-energy breeds like Border Collies and Australian Shepherds excel in dog sports such as agility, Flyball and frisbee. These activities not only provide a physical outlet but also stimulate their minds and enhance their natural athletic abilities. On the other hand, breeds like Dachshunds or Basset Hounds, which are prone to back issues, benefit from low-impact activities such as walking or gentle play sessions.

A note on brachycephalic breeds, too. French Bulldogs, Pugs and Bulldogs need exercise, but their shortened airways mean heat and overexertion are real risks. Shorter, cooler walks beat one long slog every time.

Professional training

Professional training is essential for high-drive breeds because it provides structured and safe outlets for their intense energy and drive. For example, Malinois and German Shepherds are often used in police and military work due to their high intelligence and drive. Professional trainers can help channel these traits into productive activities such as protection work, search and rescue, or advanced obedience training.

“In drive direction, bite work training starts without the dog,” says Leepaul. “The handler must learn safe lead protocols, and be experienced in lead mechanics and proper equipment before they even begin to start training their dog.”

“Training prey exercises in protection training gives a safe and controlled outlet when undertaken with a professional,” he adds. “A key component is channelling that drive into a dedicated prey signal, for example, a flirt pole (a stick with rope on the end that acts as an attractive ‘lure’).”

This structured approach ensures that the dog’s drive can be satisfied, but in a controlled way, ultimately reducing the risk of developing undesirable behaviours. Additionally, professional trainers can provide guidance on safe and effective training methods, ensuring that both the dog and parent are equipped with the skills needed for successful training sessions.

Frequently asked questions: breed-specific needs

What are breed-specific needs in dogs?

Breed-specific needs are the physical, mental and emotional requirements that are built into a dog based on their original purpose. A herding dog needs to think and move. A scent hound needs to sniff. A guarding breed needs clear leadership and early socialisation. Meeting these needs shouldn’t be optional, it can be the foundation of good behaviour and a happy dog.

How do I know if my dog’s breed needs aren’t being met?

The signs are usually hard to miss: destructive behaviour, excessive barking, hyperactivity, anxiety or obsessive habits (hello, ball-obsessed Retrievers). If your dog seems frustrated or restless despite regular walks, it’s worth looking at whether they're getting activities that match their breed’s instincts, not just their energy levels.

Does it matter for crossbreeds and mixed breeds too?

Absolutely. Mixed breeds carry traits from every breed in their genetic makeup – which is why a Cockapoo can have all the working drive of a Poodle and a Cocker Spaniel combined. If your dog’s breed history is unknown, look at their behaviour patterns: what do they gravitate towards? That’ll tell you a lot.

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