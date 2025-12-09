And will it lead to an issue in the long run?

We all love our dogs. But sometimes you might also want a bit of personal space. And if you have a dog who always wants to sleep on your bed, that can lead to a few problems. Here are all the reasons why your dog might sleep on your bed instead of their bed and how you can both enjoy a good night’s sleep.

Because they love being close to you

Dogs are social animals and social sleepers. “Long before they lived in our homes, their ancestors slept curled up together in close-knit family groups for warmth, safety and connection,” explains certified dog trainer Niki French opens in new tab and author of STOP! Walking Your Dog. “Over thousands of years, humans have selectively bred dogs to live closely alongside us, work with us and form deep emotional bonds.”

So it makes sense that they often like being close to others when it’s time to hit the sack. But it’s not just anyone dogs like to snuggle up to – it’s specifically their caregivers. One recent study opens in new tab found that dogs slept better when they were close to their people in an unfamiliar place, including falling asleep quicker and sleeping more deeply, compared to sleeping near a stranger.

Your bed smells like comfort and safety

Dogs primarily see the world through their noses so scent will play a big role in why they behave the way they do. Your scent will be super strong on your bed, making it an inviting place for them to relax throughout the day or night. Even if you’re not there, your familiar scent will linger and may help them feel calmer on their own.

“Elevation can also play a part” in dogs feeling safe, Niki says. “Being slightly raised gives some dogs a better vantage point and an increased feeling of security.”

Your bed is simply more comfortable

Let’s be honest, some dog beds don’t look that appealing compared to the hefty price tag you spent on that luxury mattress for yourself. And it’s not just us that have noticed that. Our dogs likely have, too.

Human beds may be softer and warmer than dog beds and provide more cushioning. Some dogs may even revel in the chance to burrow right under the covers; something they may also not be able to do in their own, much smaller, bed.

Even if you do buy your dog a large, supportive bed, these can lose their thickness and cosiness over time, says Joe Nutkins, Kennel Club accredited dog trainer and canine behaviourist from Dog Training for Essex & Suffolk opens in new tab . “The bedding bunches up, it’s flattened by dogs treading on it and it ends up very thin with no support.”

Habit and routine play a role

Simple habit can influence where your dog decides to sleep. The more they do it, the more likely they are to keep choosing to do it.

“Bedtime often becomes part of the shared daily rhythm,” explains Niki. “Many dogs see climbing onto the bed as simply taking part in the routine they have with their favourite humans.”

We often don’t help matters. “Sometimes us dog owners enjoy having our dogs on the bed,” Joe says, whether it’s when your partner’s working nights or letting them up in the morning when you have your coffee. “And this slowly becomes more regular.”

Separation anxiety and emotional attachment

If your dog struggles to spend time on their own during the day, they’re likely going to want to be with you at night too. Signs to look out for that they may be anxious alone include:

following you around the house all of the time

vocalising when left alone

pacing when left alone

unable to sleep or settle when left alone

destroying things when left alone

Change can have a big influence on this, whether you’ve just welcomed a new puppy or have recently lost a dog and your remaining dog’s struggling. As Joe explains: “Puppies can find the initial period of being away from littermates and their mum rather daunting. If you have had multiple dogs and then reach a point where you have a single dog suddenly, it may be that the dog is confused or unhappy with not having their companions there.”

To help your dog feel more independent while resting, create a comfortable resting spot near you. Stay near them until they’re settled then start to move away for short periods, gradually increasing the time.

“Dogs also benefit hugely from having a choice of sleeping spots,” points out Niki. “Unlike humans, who usually settle for one long stretch of sleep, dogs move through shorter sleep cycles and often switch locations throughout the night.” So give them choice to help them settle down.

If your dog is struggling with separation anxiety, it’s best to see a behaviourist for a personalised plan.

Should you let your dog sleep on your bed?

Letting your dog sleep on your bed isn't going to cause any behavioural issues. So it’s a matter of personal preference. Some people like the comfort of having their dog right next to them; others find that having their dog on the bed prevents them from getting a good night's sleep.

There may also be times where it’s unsafe for your dog to sleep on your bed, such as if your dog is showing aggression in that context or seemingly guarding the bed.

Some other things to consider when deciding whether to let your dog sleep on your bed include:

Do you or anyone you share your bed with have allergies to pets?

Do you want to have your dog sleeping on the bed in the long run? If not, don’t start the habit!

Do you have multiple pets? If so, would you be happy to have them all on the bed at the same time?

Is your dog sensitive to being touched, particularly when sleeping?

Is your dog toilet trained?

Do they have any medical issues that might pose a problem such as incontinence?

How to train your dog to sleep in their own bed

Firstly, make sure they have somewhere nice to sleep that mimics the cosiness of your bed and ensure that they don’t have easy access to get on your bed.

Ensure their bed is supportive and warm enough. If they really like to be near you and don�’t mind them sleeping in your room, then put it next to your bed. Or leave something that smells of you in it like an old T-shirt.

When your dog likes to rest throughout the day, encourage them into their bed with something nice and calming like a chew. If they’re choosing to sleep there during the day, it’ll make the nighttime transition a lot easier.

You can also reward your dog for going into their own bed. Every time they go there, give them some gentle praise and strokes if they enjoy that.

It may take some time, particularly if your dog has gotten used to sleeping in your bed. But being patient and consistent will pay off in the end.

The bottom line: why your dog wants to sleep on your bed

While it’s very normal for dogs to want to sleep on your bed, it can affect your sleep quality. If you don’t have an issue with it, then carry on. But if they’re taking up too much space and waking you up, then it might be worth encouraging them to sleep in their own bed – even if that bed is right next to yours.

Frequently asked questions

Why does my dog sleep on my bed instead of theirs?

There are lots of reasons. It may simply be that your bed is more comfortable than theirs or that they’ve developed a habit of doing it, making it a normal part of their everyday routine now. For others, they may want to be close to you or something that smells of you. So sleeping on your bed helps them feel more relaxed and settled.

Is it OK to let my dog sleep on my bed?

It’s perfectly fine to let your dog sleep on your bed if you want to. It won’t lead to any behavioural issues (though if your dog has a tendency to guard spaces or show aggression if they’re startled in their sleep, it’s best to have them sleep elsewhere).

How do I get my dog to sleep in their own bed?

Prevent access to your bed as best you can so they can’t practise the behaviour. Then make sure they have a super cosy place to rest, put something that smells of you in it and give them nice things like chews when they go to it. It may be easier (at least initially) to have their bed in your bedroom if they like to be close to you.

Does my dog sleep on my bed because they love me?

Dogs form a strong emotional bond with us and wanting to be close to you when they’re sleeping can be a reflection of this. So take it as a compliment!

Can letting my dog sleep on my bed cause separation anxiety?

While it’s healthy for dogs to develop some independence, sleeping on your bed won’t cause separation anxiety. Dogs need to feel safe to sleep soundly. For some, being close to their people is what they need to feel safe.



