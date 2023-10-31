6 Electronic Cat Toys Your Kitty Will Go Wild For · Kinship

6 High-Tech Toys Your Cat Will Go Wild For

Stoke your little lion’s hunting instinct with these electronic cat toys

by Charles Manning | expert review by Cristin Tamburo, CFTBS, CAFTP
October 31, 2023
Bengal cat running on indoor wheel
Artour K. Photography / Shutterstock

Electronic cat toys can seem needlessly complex to the uninitiated. After all, many cats seem perfectly happy swatting at a piece of string on the end of a stick or wrestling with a sachet of catnip. But just because your cat appreciates the simple things, that doesn’t mean they won’t derive pleasure from something more high-tech with a few more bells and whistles. (Well, not actual bells and whistles, since most cats are quite sensitive to discordant noises, but you know what I mean.)

Benefits of electronic cat toys

“Play is so important for cats,” says LA-based certified feline behaviour consultant and Kinship Collective member Cristin Tamburo, aka The Cat Counselor. “It helps to fulfil their natural need to hunt and can strengthen the bond between cat and human. It can also help alleviate behavioural issues, since cats who are properly stimulated are happier and less likely to act out.”

For this reason, Tamburo recommends establishing a regular play routine with your cats and paying special attention to the way your cats like to play. “Some cats like toys they can chase, while others prefer cat food puzzles or things they can wrestle with,” she says. She also recommends having a variety of toys, rotating them every few weeks, and keeping them put away when not in use to help prevent cats from getting bored.

And while Tamburo is especially fond of lo-fi interactive toys like the Turbo Scratcher or the Cat Dancer Deluxe, she’s no cat toy Luddite. “Electronic toys can be great for cats,” she says. “They are no substitute for human/cat play sessions, but they are an excellent way to keep cats stimulated when humans are busy.” Of course, higher-tech toys do tend to be more expensive, which can be stressful for parents with finicky felines. Fortunately, she has some suggestions to help get your furry friend on board.

“Some cats are hesitant about new things, so I recommend going slowly,” she says. Try laying the new toy out and allowing the cat to investigate it on their own before engaging them directly. If it’s a puzzle game, make sure you show your cat how to use it. Get down on their level and bat at the thing they are supposed to bat at and let them see how it’s done.“

And if all else fails, just add catnip. “70 percent of cats respond to catnip, so spraying the toys with a catnip spray [From the Field is her personal favourite] can help entice them to play.” Finally, consider ending play sessions with a treat. Since play is linked to a cat’s hunting instincts, a treat allows them to complete their prey sequence and will help motivate them to play again.  

6 electronic cat toys

Here are our top picks for the best electronic cat toys that’ll actually keep your kitty entertained.

cat toy fish
Electronic Floppy Fish Cat Toy
$8.98

This one is great for cats who enjoy a little wrestle and kick. It has a pouch for catnip and the USB-charged flopping action makes it way more engaging than a stuffed mouse or flaccid felt tube. 

$8.98 at Amazon
hexbug toy
Hexbug Nano Robotic Cat Toy
$10

This palm-sized electronic robot cat toy will run around your house like a Roomba, changing directions when it bumps into objects and keeping your little hunter wondering where it’s going to go next.

$10 at Pets at Home
SmartyKat Hot Pursuit Cat Toy
SmartyKat Hot Pursuit Cat Toy
$19.02

This electric cat toy’s adjustable speeds and erratic movements keep cats entertained and stimulates their hunting instincts. 

$19.02 at Amazon
rotating ball cat toy
Electric Flutter Rotating Ball Cat Toy
$27.95

This one is cool because it clamps onto the side of your table like a desk lamp and then swings this little ball around, enticing your cat to play.

$27.95 at Fruugo
cat wheel
Cat Exercise Wheel by One Fast Cat
$179.99

Does your cat get the zoomies? Give them a way to work out some of that pent-up energy without tearing recklessly from one end of the house to the other. It’s a great way to keep them active, and while it’s not right for every cat, the ones who love it, really love it.

$179.99 at Petplanet.co.uk
silver cat laser pointer
Koackl Rechargeable Laser Pointer Cat Toy
$10
$8

You can’t go wrong with a classic laser pointer. This particular one has a strong beam, which makes it a good option day or night. Plus, it is rechargeable. “There is a lot of debate surrounding laser pointers, since they can cause frustration in some cats,” says Tamburo. “Personally, I feel they are a good option for most cats, so long as you end the laser play session on something tangible, such as a toy or a treat.”

$8 at Amazon

Charles Manning

Charles Manning is an actor and writer based in New York City. In his free time he likes to cook, go swimming at the public pool, volunteer at the LGBTQ senior center, and foster senior and special-needs cats. His work has previously appeared in Cosmopolitan, Elle, Marie Claire, Harper’s Bazaar, Seventeen, and Nylon.

