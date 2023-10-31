The Best Cat Scratching Posts, Pads and Everything In Between
Your cat’s claws are out. Do you have scratchers at the ready?
If there’s one thing new cat parents learn pretty quickly is that felines possess an instinctual need to scratch sh*t up. If you don’t indulge this primal need – by way of strategically placed scratching posts and pads, cat trees, towers and toys – they may turn their claws on your couch. You may think that removing scratching posts from your home will suppress said need. Out of sight, out of mind, right? Wrong. This can actually backfire, cause cat anxiety and lead to more destructive behaviours. Ugh.
Your cat isn’t trying to destroy your furniture, trust us. In addition to trimming their own nails and getting a good stretch in, scratching is a healthy expression of emotion – rather, a range of emotions from excitement to stress. It’s also a way in which they mark their territory, as they release pheromones through their pads. Trimming your cat’s nails is an important part of their grooming routine, but won’t save your furniture or curb their need to claw. So we asked veterinarian and Kinship Collective member, Dr John Iovino, to weigh in on the best cat scratchers.
Ready for some DIY? If you’re interested in carpentry, Dr Iovino suggests turning this into a building opportunity. “Using a heavy, wood base that is then covered in your cat’s preferred material can be easy to put together for an appropriate scratcher. From there, the complexity, and creativity would depend on each situation.” We’re more likely to opt for the less involved alternative, but it’s certainly an option.
