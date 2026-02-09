Ringworm; the name may sound a little scary, but fear not, it is a common fungal infection that can affect cats, humans and other species. Naturally, this contagious disease can be concerning for pet parents (especially due to the risk of spread to humans), but treated properly, your cat should make a smooth recovery. Suspicious signs your cat is suffering might include hair loss, or crusty circular skin lesions. However, with a proper diagnosis and prompt veterinary care, the fungal infection can be tamed. Read on to learn more about the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of ringworm in cats.

Main Takeaways Ringworm is a common fungal infection affecting the skin and hair in cats, usually caused by Microsporum Canis.

It is zoonotic, meaning that can be transmitted between humans, cats and other animals, either by direct skin contact or via fungal spores in the environment.

Signs of ringworm in cats can include hair loss, scratching and sometimes crusting circular patches of skin.

Ringworm can be diagnosed by a vet, through diagnostic tests such as fungal culture, Wood’s lamp testing and microscopic examination of hairs.

Treatment can include topical and oral anti-fungal medications, as well as thorough disinfecting of the home.

What is ringworm in cats?

Ringworm is a contagious fungal skin infection, also called dermatophytosis. Contrary to its name, the lesions are not always ‘ring’-shaped and rest assured, there are no worms involved (phew). There are a few fungi (aka dermatophytes) that can cause ringworm, but the majority of cases in cats are caused by a fungus called Microsporum Canis (yes, even in cats).

How cats get ringworm

Ringworm is spread through direct skin-skin contact between infected individuals, or via fungal spores in the environment (you’d be surprised at what you can’t see). It is a zoonotic disease, meaning it can be spread from cats to humans, and vice versa.

Other animals, including dogs , can also contract and spread the fungus. The spores are especially adept at latching onto keratin, which can be found in hair and nails. Once the spores have been caught on fur, they can cause infection through any damaged skin, for example from a nasty scratch, humid patch of skin, or through fleas on the coat. After infection from the fungal spores, signs can take a little while to show, typically around one to three weeks. Many cats go incognito and are carriers of ringworm spores without actively being infected with them. Equally, other cats can be infected with ringworm but not show signs, this is called subclinical infection.

Certain breeds are genetically predisposed to ringworm, such as Persian cats opens in new tab . Young cats (less than two years old), kittens and elderly cats are considered more susceptible, due to their weaker immune systems. Cats with certain pre-existing diseases or nutritional deficiencies are also at risk. Long-haired cats are frequently affected as the fungal spores are more easily trapped on their luscious, flowing coats. The infection can accelerate especially quickly within high concentrations of animals, which means multi-cat households can be hit harder.

Signs and symptoms of ringworm in cats

Ringworm likes to keep things interesting by presenting in a variety of ways, and infection can look different for every cat. Sometimes the signs are very subtle. Generally, infected cats can show:

Hair loss (alopecia), the fur may be weak and break more easily.

Skin scaling (dandruff).

Scratching, although not all cats become itchy.

Circular crusty skin lesions, which can be pink or red in colour.

Occasionally, nails can become brittle.

Diagnosis of ringworm in cats

Cats can suffer from a number of skin problems and allergies , which can be mistaken for ringworm. This means that accurate diagnosis is extremely important before moving onto treatment.

Direct examinations of skin or hair can be performed by vets opens in new tab to screen for ringworm. They can also use something called a Wood’s lamp which produces a disco-type, ultraviolet light, which causes fungal lesions to luminesce a greenish colour. Not all ringworm-causing organisms will glow under this light, sometimes the skin or hair will still luminesce even if your kitty is not infected with ringworm. Microscopic examination of hair plucks or skin tape samples can also help in directly identifying fungal organisms.

For definitive diagnosis, it is important for vets to obtain a sample from the affected area/s to send to a laboratory for culture, where the infective organism is grown and identified to confirm the cause. This fungal culture is the most reliable test, but sit tight for results, which can take two to three weeks to return.

PCR testing (polymerase chain reaction) is another option with faster results. However, it’s not considered as reliable as the culture testing. In certain unusual cases, surgical biopsy may be recommended to suss out the cells within the tissue of the affected area. More often than not, a few tests are performed in conjunction, but bear in mind there is a risk for false positives or false negatives opens in new tab . Your vet will be able to walk you through which tests they‘re going to perform on your kitty, and what to expect with the results.

What does ringworm look like?

The thought of a ringworm lesion may fill you with dread, and understandably so. Classic ringworm lesions will appear red, hairless and circular, but this is not always the case. There may be single skin lesions, or they may be spread sparsely over the coat in a more discrete way. The most commonly affected areas are around the face (especially the bridge of the nose), ears, feet and tail. These lesions can range from teeny tiny to up to 6cm diameter.

Will ringworm go away on its own?

In some mild cases, a healthy cat’s immune system would eventually be able to fight the infection. That being said, veterinary treatment is the best option for your cat’s comfort, faster healing and to prevent it spreading to yourself, your family and other pets at home. Without treatment, recovery can take many months, or not occur at all in cats with frail immune systems.

When to see a vet for ringworm

You should always seek vet attention if you suspect your cat may have ringworm. In pets with a weaker immune system, it is especially important to seek veterinary care. This is because the ruthless fungal infection can develop into deeper, or more intimidating lesions, which can be susceptible to secondary bacterial infections which can severely compromise your cat’s health.

Treatment options for ringworm in cats

At home ringworm treatments

If you suspect that your cat has ringworm, reach out to your vet to book a consultation. In the meantime, be wary that it can transfer to humans, or even other pets at home.

Treating the house is an important part of putting a stop to the infection, especially because the fungal spores can live in the environment for up to two years (impressive, I know). Stick to maintaining strict hygiene, wearing gloves and performing regular antiseptic handwashing before and after handling your pets. Hot wash any bedding and towels at a temperature of at least 60C on a long cycle to kill fungal spores and remove any hairs. Keep your kitty in an easy-to-clean room, without carpets or rugs. Vacuum daily, remove loose fur from the environment and dispose of the vacuum bag weekly. Do a refresh and clear out any potentially contaminated brushes, toys or bedding that cannot be washed as these could potentially re-infect your cat.

Seek out a ‘cone of shame’ (Elizabethan collar) to prevent any itchy cats from causing further damage to their skin from over-grooming or scratching, but remember to clean it regularly.

Sometimes it will be recommended that you shave or clip your cat’s fur, but not always. The risk is causing further spread of the fungal spores in the environment, and making tiny abrasions to the surface of your cat’s skin will allow the infection to spread further. Your vet may suggest you shorten their hair carefully and safely at home around the affected areas. Gently cutting the hair shorter at home will help to prevent spread within the veterinary environment, you can limit irritation to skin by using clippers.

Vet treatments for ringworm in cats

Veterinary treatments depend on the extent of the infection. Sometimes, anti-fungal topical treatments are sufficient for mild skin lesions. These include prescription ointments and medicated shampoo for bathing twice-weekly.

Most of the time, anti-fungal oral medication in the form of liquid or tablets is also needed to shift the infection. Make sure you stick to your vet’s guidance when giving ringworm medication, and always wear gloves when handling your infected cat.

The treatment courses for ringworm can be lengthy, typically lasting four to six weeks, or sometimes even longer, with regular vet check-ups along the way. Some treatments have side effects and cannot be given alongside other medications, so be sure to chat this over with your vet before starting treatment. It is a good idea to repeat fungal culture testing for your cat before finishing the treatment course to confirm that the ringworm is all sorted prior to discontinuing the meds. Do not stop the prescribed medication until you have the go-ahead from your vet.

How to prevent ringworm in cats

Healthy skin, a strong immune system and a hygienic environment pose a strong barrier to ringworm. Regularly clean your home with pet-safe cleaning products . Be aware that if your pet is diagnosed with ringworm, your vet may recommend a diluted bleach solution for your home to ensure that any ringworm is killed. Follow their instructions and be sure to use this safely around your cat.

Remember, immunocompromised cats can be more vulnerable to infections, so ensure that any underlying disease is appropriately managed with your vet, to support their feline immune system. Ringworm spores can be spread through fleas, so don’t forget to keep your cats up-to-date with regular veterinary-prescribed flea prevention. Hold pamper sessions for your cat, groom and clip their nails regularly to check for any clues or changes. Ensure that any previous infections have been fully treated and any ‘fomites’ (the objects that can carry spores) are chucked. A ringworm vaccine for cats has been made, however studies found it to have poor efficacy in preventing the infection, and therefore it is not recommended.

How to manage ringworm in a multi-cat household

If you have multiple cats at home, your vet will often recommend treating them all. This reduces the risk for a constant cycle of reinfection. It can be notoriously difficult to manage ringworm within a shelter or cattery environment. This is because there will be a high number of fungal spores spread over the environment, as well as fomites and carriers that will harbour them. Hence why treatment of all cats, and the household, is particularly important. In groups, overcrowding and stress can contribute to the spread of disease, therefore try to keep any infected animals within one area of the house to limit spread. The potential loneliness your cat may feel will pay off when they’re ringworm-free.

Bottom line: ringworm in cats

Ringworm can seem daunting, and might be tricky to get under control. The good news is that, when treated in a timely manner, most cats recover very smoothly. Early detection is key; monitor for those tell-tale signs including hair loss and crusty lesions. In the unfortunate event that you are suspicious of a ringworm lesion on yourself, don’t panic; make an appointment with your human GP and they will get you on track ASAP. Be sure to seek veterinary advice if you notice any of the symptoms affecting your cat and stay vigilant.

Frequently asked questions: ringworm in cats

Is ringworm in cats contagious to humans and other pets?

Yes, absolutely. Humans and other animals can catch ringworm in a similar way that cats do; from another infected animal, human or surface. If you are concerned that you may have ringworm, reach out to your human GP.

How is ringworm transmitted?

Ringworm is transmitted through direct skin-skin contact between infected humans, cats, or other animals. Fungal spores can also be transmitted through contaminated items, fleas and the environment, in which they can survive up to two years if not disinfected.

How long will my cat be contagious?

Infected cats typically remain contagious until about three weeks into veterinary ringworm treatment. Err on the side of caution when giving them cuddles even after this until they’ve been signed off by their vet as free from ringworm.

Will my cat recover from ringworm?

Most cats recover very smoothly from ringworm with appropriate veterinary treatment – it is rarely fatal. Be cautious when treating your cat and environment to prevent reinfection and follow your vet’s guidance.

