There’s lots of different things to worry about as a cat parent; should you let them go outside? Are you feeding them enough? Are you feeding them too much? Are they bored? Feline panleukopenia virus (FPV), however, probably wasn’t on your radar.

Luckily, FPV is rare – but knowledge is power, and a prepared cat parent is the best kind. It’s worth knowing now that FPV is a highly contagious viral disease that can unfortunately be fatal. FPV is also known as feline parvovirus as well as cat distemper, as it is caused by a specific parvovirus and has similar symptoms to canine distemper.

Navigating life with a new pet? Head to littleKin! littleKin™ is Kinship’s home just for puppy and kitten parents. Hop over to check out expert advice, new pet tools and special deals – all curated for your newest family member. Get Free Advice

FPV is a very serious disease that can spread quickly among cats. However, in recent years it has become uncommon in the UK thanks to widespread vaccination. Here, we look into how to spot this condition, what to do if symptoms appear and how we can keep our feline friends safe and while preventing the spread of this disease.

Main Takeaways FPV (feline panleukopenia virus) is a rare but highly contagious and potentially fatal parvovirus that is spread from cat-to-cat through infected bodily fluids and contaminated objects.

Symptoms include lethargy, vomiting, diarrhoea, fever, dehydration and, in some cases, sudden death. Prompt diagnosis and intensive supportive care are critical for survival.

Vaccination is the most effective protection, with kittens and unvaccinated or overdue cats at highest risk. Maintaining hygiene, isolating infected cats and keeping vaccinations up-to-date are key to preventing outbreaks.

Causes of FPV in Cats

How cats contract FPV

Cats usually catch FPV from places where an infected cat has shed the virus – mostly through contaminated poo or body fluids, rather than direct cat-to-cat contact. Infected cats shed the virus through all excretions including faeces, urine, saliva and even vomit. They usually do this for around two weeks when they are infected. However, the virus has been detected in the faeces of survivors even up to six weeks after recovery.

Virus resilience

The shedded virus can linger on surfaces and can be spread by fomites which are contaminated objects that are moved such as clothing, medical equipment or bedding. As the virus cannot be inactivated easily it can be spread long distances and persist in the environment for many months after being shed due to its resilience. This can make multi-cat households and establishments high risk environments. Because in places where equipment is shared and people walk from one animal to the next (such as catteries and sanctuaries), humans are often the cause of transfer as we spread the shedded virus via the bottom of our shoes or clothes.

Symptoms of FPV in cats

Early symptoms

Early symptoms of FPV in cats are often subtle and can become worse very quickly. This means they may not be noticed. Signs include:

Lethargy.

Inappetance (loss of appetite).

Vomiting.

Diarrhoea – with or without blood.

Raised temperature.

Severe symptoms

Severe symptoms can come on quickly and include:

High fever.

Depression.

Dehydration and sunken eyes.

Hypersalivation and vomiting.

Abdominal pain – your cat may be hunched over.

Anorexia.

Severe diarrhoea.

Not all symptoms are seen and sometimes the disease can show very little to no clinical signs and sudden death can occur. It is important to monitor pregnant queens carefully as if they become infected the kittens can also contract the disease and they can be born with brain damage.

Diagnosis of FPV

The way that FPV is diagnosed in infected cats is typically through a history assessment along with clinical signs of the disease. Confirmation can be given with the use of an ELISA test on faeces or from their vomit, which shows the presence of the antigen of the virus. Alongside this test, bloodwork – such as a smear or lab-run test – can show a decrease in white blood cells, known as leukopenia, which is where the disease gets part of its name. Diagnostic imaging can also be helpful during progression of the disease to monitor and check internal organ health.

Treatment and supportive care

Intense supportive care gives the best chance of survival for FPV so prompt diagnosis and commencement of treatment is important. Cats can become dehydrated very quickly so intravenous fluids are needed along with anti-sickness medications. As cats with low white blood cells and lowered immune systems can get secondary bacterial infections, antibiotics are also typically needed to help with the supportive treatment. Hospitalisation and isolation is necessary to limit the spread of the disease and to allow for intensive treatment care to take place.

Contagion and risks to other cats

Even though the virus is part of the parvovirus family it cannot infect dogs or humans so the risk to the rest of the family is limited to other household or neighbouring cats. But as this virus can persist in the environment for so long – even after recovery – the risk of spreading to the local community is high. This is why FPV is a concern in closely housed cat areas such as catteries or multi-cat households.

If a pet is hospitalised with FPV there will be strict barrier nursing put in place. This means there are limited people who are allowed in and everything inside the room stays inside the room where possible to limit the spread outside to other cats. Isolation, good hygiene and disinfection of surfaces, clothing and equipment is the best way to stop the spread of the disease once diagnosed. Good hygiene at home can help protect your own cats, so washing bedding and cleaning cat bowls and litter trays with appropriate disinfectants routinely is key.

Prevention and vaccination

Thankfully, we have a vaccination for this disease in the UK and it has reduced the frequency of outbreaks significantly. As a result, this disease is not commonly found in the UK. Cats at highest risk include young kittens with declining immunity from their mothers and those that have not yet received their vaccinations. Older cats that have missed or not had their booster vaccinations at the appropriate time are also at risk.

Kittens can have their first vaccinations between 8–9 weeks of age, boosting their protection, then again four weeks later to fully protect them. It is then important not to skip your pets’ yearly boosters to ensure they stay safe from this disease.

Prognosis and recovery

While survival rate of an adult cat with FPV is around 51 percent, it is a lot lower in young vulnerable kittens. It is very rare for vaccinated cats that are up to date on boosters to contract the disease. This is the best way to protect our feline friends from this condition and also prevent the spread of the disease to other cats who are too young or unable to be vaccinated due to health, for example.

Prompt treatment is vital for the best chance of recovery, even when they are home after hospitalisation good hygiene and long term monitoring is vital to avoid further disease outbreak and a return to full health.

Conclusion

Feline panleukopenia is a serious disease which can be fatal in cats, it is spread through direct contact and with contaminated objects from body fluids of infected cats, such as litter trays, bedding and clothing.

Fortunately there is a vaccination for this disease included in the core vaccination schedules for cats in the UK so cats most at risk are young kittens and those unvaccinated.

The main symptoms to look out for are lethargy, vomiting, inappetence and abdominal pain however sometimes there are little to no symptoms sudden death can occur with an outbreak.

Diagnosis is made through a full history and clinical symptoms or through an antigen or blood test.

Treatment options are symptomatic and supportive while also treating any secondary infections that take advantage of the lowered immune system and reduced white blood cells. While shedding of the virus is typically around two weeks it can last up to six weeks so good hygiene and cleanliness is essential with all recovering cats and their environment. Disinfecting potential contaminants and barrier nursing can prevent further spread as the virus can remain active on contaminated surfaces for months afterwards.

It is important to keep up-to-date with your cat’s vaccination boosters to help keep them safe from this disease, and if you spot any of these symptoms to get in touch with your vet as soon as possible as prompt care can be life saving.

FPV: frequently asked questions

What is FPV in cats?

Feline panleukopenia, aka feline parvovirus, is a highly contagious virus that causes low white cell count and potentially fatal symptoms.

How do cats get FPV?

FPV is contracted through contact with infected cat faeces or other body fluids including vomit, or through contaminated objects such as litter trays, bedding or clothing.

Can vaccinated cats get FPV?

It is very unlikely for a vaccinated cat to get FPV unless they have not had the appropriate boosters at the right time, are very immunocompromised, or infected during the lag time for the vaccination to take full effect (typically 7–10 days).

Is FPV contagious to humans or dogs?

FPV is not contagious to humans or dogs.

Can cats recover from FPV?

Yes, some cats can recover from FPV with prompt treatment and intensive supportive care, so any signs of symptoms get in touch with your vet as soon as possible.

References

Feline Parvovirus - What Is It? opens in new tab | Cats Protection. 2024, www.cats.org.uk/help-and-advice/health/feline-parvovirus.

‌Gore, Thomas C., et al. "Three-year duration of immunity in cats following vaccination against feline rhinotracheitis virus, feline calicivirus, and feline panleukopenia virus opens in new tab ." Veterinary Therapeutics 7.3 (2006): 213.

Jacobson, Linda S., et al. “Diagnostic Testing for Feline Panleukopenia in a Shelter Setting: A Prospective, Observational Study. opens in new tab ” Journal of Feline Medicine and Surgery, vol. 23, no. 12, SAGE Publishing, Apr. 2021, pp. 1192–99, https://doi.org/10.1177/1098612x211005301.

Kruse, B. D., et al. “Prognostic Factors in Cats with Feline Panleukopenia opens in new tab .” Journal of Veterinary Internal Medicine, vol. 24, no. 6, Oct. 2010, pp. 1271–76, https://doi.org/10.1111/j.1939-1676.2010.0604.x.

​​“The Guidelines for Standards of Care in Animal Shelters. Second Edition. opens in new tab ” Journal of Shelter Medicine and Community Animal Health, Jan. 2022, https://doi.org/10.56771/asvguidelines.2022.

Stuetzer, Bianca, and Katrin Hartmann. “Feline Parvovirus Infection and Associated Diseases opens in new tab .” The Veterinary Journal, vol. 201, no. 2, Elsevier BV, Aug. 2014, pp. 150–55, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.tvjl.2014.05.027.