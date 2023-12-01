The Cat Breed-Behaviour Connection
Which cats are more likely to have stranger danger? Bite the hand that feeds them? Get the zoomies? Scientists studied 5,700 pet cats and discovered some interesting traits
Share Article
The internet is full of articles extolling the virtue of one cat breed over another – preying on our collective anxieties about which cats are best for families with small children, or best behaved, or the most aggressive... The problem with these articles is that they are rarely, if ever, backed up by actual, hard evidence. I’m talking data, charts, research. Instead, they are too often based on the testimonials of cat breeders, who have a vested interest in making their breeds look good, or, believe it or not, vets or behaviourists, who are basing their opinions on anecdotal evidence, rather than rigorous scientific research.
Thanks to the hard work of a small group of scientists, the true links between breed and behaviour in cats were finally uncovered a few years ago. Milla Salonen, Katariina Vapalahti, Katriina Tiira, Asko Mäki-Tanila and Hannes Lohi gathered data from more than 5,700 pet cats in Finland, across 19 breeds, and determined the probability of everything from excessive grooming to aggression. It’s pretty interesting stuff and you can read their full findings hereopens in new tab – although I have to warn you, like most scientific papers, it is painfully, devastatingly dull. I actually took a nap halfway through reading it. So you’re probably better off just checking out my summary below.
It’s also worth noting that the scientists were careful to account for general and environmental factors – such as age, sex, weaning age, access to the outdoors and the presence of other cats in the home – that might also impact a cat’s behaviour. In other words, they did their best to limit the possibility of their data being corrupted by conflated variables that had nothing whatsoever to do with breed.
We asked Dr Lizzie Youens, who said, “This is a really interesting study examining the role of breed in cat behaviour. We know that there are many factors which influence your cat’s temperament, including their genetics and their early life experiences.”
1. Probability of aggression towards family members
Highest: Turkish Van, Angora, Korat
Lowest: British Shorthair, Abyssinian (including Somali and Ocicat), Oriental breeds (Balinese, Oriental Longhair, Oriental Shorthair, Seychellois Longhair, Seychellois Shorthair, Siamese)
If you’re ever been stroking your cat and they suddenly hiss at you – or worse, bite you – they may just be over it or overexcited. Behaviourists call this ‘petting-induced aggression’ and believe that it’s caused by repetitive contact. In other words, your cat will allow you the privilege of stroking them but only so much. Don’t take it personally; just pay attention to their body language and ease up on the affection when they show signs of feeling smothered, such as tensing up, changing their ear position or vocalising.
2. Probability of aggression towards strangers
Highest: Turkish Van, Angora, Korat, Devon Rex
Lowest: British Shorthair, Persian, Cornish Rex
3. Probability of shyness towards strangers
Highest (hides from strangers): Russian Blue, Domestic Shorthair (aka moggie or mixed-breed cat), Bengal
Lowest (super social): Cornish Rex, Burmese, Burmilla
4. Probability of aggression towards other cats
Highest (loner): Turkish Van, Angora, Korat
Lowest (plays well with others): Persian
The best way to avoid aggression between pets in a multi-cat household is by setting them all up for success with slow, proper, carefully orchestrated introductions and providing enough resources that they don’t have to compete for food or litter trays.
5. Probability of decreased contact
Highest (more introverted): British Shorthair, Birman, European Shorthair, Persian
Lowest (more extroverted): Oriental breeds, Devon Rex, Korat
6. Probability of high activity level
Highest (more energetic): Cornish Rex, Korat, Bengal
Lowest (less energetic): British Shorthair, Ragdoll, Birman
Keep in mind, though, cat zoomies are a natural, normal behaviour for all cat breeds.
7. Probability of shyness towards novel objects
Highest (afraid of new things): Russian Blue, Domestic Shorthair (aka moggie or mixed-breed cat), Turkish Van, Angora
Lowest (curious about new things): Devon Rex, Persian, Cornish Rex
8. Probability of wool sucking
Highest (most likely to suckle): Domestic Shorthair, Norwegian Forest Cat, Turkish Van, Angora
Lowest (least likely to suckle): Persian, Russian Blue
Wool sucking is when cats literally suck on things: blankets, sweaters, shoelaces, bathmats, even another cat’s tail or paws. It is sometimes linked to anxiety and although it is generally harmless, if your cat swallows something they can’t digest, it may require serious medical intervention.
9. Probability of excessive grooming
Highest: Burmese, Oriental, Cornish Rex
Lowest: British Shorthair, Persian
If your cat is overgrooming, hawking up hairballs more than usual or losing hair, you should see your vet to rule out an underlying health issue.
10. Probability of owner-evaluated behaviour problems
Highest: Oriental, Persian
Lowest: European Shorthair, British Shorthair
All of this is not to say that breed alone dictates a cat’s personality. Far from it. A cat’s personality will often change over time or as their surroundings change. Dr Youens adds, “We all know that individual cats have their own distinct personalities, just as people do. Breed may play a role in this, but so will each cat’s early life, environment and experiences.”
Cats, like humans, are often greatly impacted by the treatment they receive early in their lives. For instance, while the researchers for this study found that purebred cats were generally less aggressive towards other cats than mixed-breed cats, they attributed this trend less to the cats being purebred than to the fact that pedigree cat breeders in Europe tend to invest more time socialising kittens. There is still more research to be done on the link between breed, environment and behaviour in cats – something the scientists behind this study are already working on.
Charles Manning
Charles Manning is an actor and writer based in New York City. In his free time he likes to cook, go swimming at the public pool, volunteer at the LGBTQ senior center, and foster senior and special-needs cats. His work has previously appeared in Cosmopolitan, Elle, Marie Claire, Harper’s Bazaar, Seventeen, and Nylon.
Related articles
Cats Lifespan: How Long Do Cats Live?
They are the absolute light of your life. Here’s how you can help them live as close to forever as possible
Mastering the Art of Litter Box Training: How to Train Cats to Use a Litter Box
If you do nothing else, teach your cat to poo in their litter box (and not in your shoe)
10 Signs Your Cat Has Imprinted On You
Feeling like you have a little shadow these days? A cat behaviourist explains why that’s happening
The Cat’s Meow – What Does it All Mean?
How to decode your cat’s love language when one meow has many meanings