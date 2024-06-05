Pride Products For Pets That Support The LGBTQIA+ Community · Kinship

Pride Products For Pets That Support The LGBTQIA+ Community

From bow ties to treats, shop the best Pride products, so your pet can show their allyship and you can support with your wallet

by Ro Elfberg
June 4, 2024
MNStudio / Alamy Stock Photo

Pride month is officially here! And although support for the LGBTQIA+ community should absolutely be year-round, if you and your pet want to go that extra mile to celebrate your community or show your allyship, here’s a round-up of the best products to shop this month which give back financially to the LGBTQIA+ community.

Gay Pride Rainbow Pet Collar
$9

Both dogs and cats alike can show their solidarity with this classic rainbow collar from the Gay Pride Shop, Britain’s biggest LGBTQIA+ store. Available in four sizes to fit puppies, cats and chonky dogs, these collars are adjustable and feature an easy-click fastening, strong buckle and a silver metal D ring.

The best part? Your pet can wear this collar with pride knowing they’re directly contributing to the community. Gay Pride Shop donate 15 percent of their profits to three charities: The Albert Kennedy Trust, supporting lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender young people who are homeless, living in a hostile environment or in a housing crisis; The George House Trust, providing HIV support and advice services; and Sparkle, the national transgender charity.

$9 at Gay Pride Shop
big stick energy sticker
Ash + Chess Big Stick Energy Sticker
$4

This sticker comes from trans and queer designers Ash + Chess, whose other offerings include clothes, books, prints and more (shipping is from the US, so it’s worth adding a few more items to your cart to make it worthwhile). Stick this on your pup’s harness or carrier so everyone will know about their BSE.

$4 at Ash + Chess
My dog is driving car bumper sticker
Ash + Chess Bumper Sticker
$7

Speaking of things to add to your Ash + Chess cart, what about this vinyl bumper sticker? Just imagine the joy you’ll feel when someone sees this on your car, pulls up next to you in Tesco car park and spots your pup in the front seat wearing a rainbow bandana. No car? Pop it on your laptop instead.

$7 at Ash + Chess
Pride Dog Biscuit Gift Box
Proud of Pride! Dog Biscuit Gift Box
$12.5

Choose from cheese and apple, banana and peanut butter, or banana and honey flavour combinations for your pup’s Pride biscuit box, which are all handmade with natural, grain-free, pet-safe ingredients. Plus, 50 percent of profits will be donated to Stonewall.

$12.5 at Etsy
Pride flag cat pin
Pride Cat Pin Badge
$3.99

Not technically a product for your cat (health warning: choking hazard), cat parents can combine their love of felines and flags with this very cute acrylic pin. Plus, buying this product helps support Price Space CIC, a project to support the LGBTQIA+ community with low-cost and free counselling services.

$3.99 at The Pride Shop
Pride rainbow pet bow tie
Goody Paws Pride Bow Tie
$6

Who’s the smartest goodest boi? Your pup in this bow tie, obviously. Goody Paws has partnered with The Proud Trust, an LGBTQIA+ youth charity empowering young people to be proud of who they are, and will be donating 20 percent of profits from sales of this product to the charity. Win-win.

$6 at Goody Paws
pride rainbow dog harness
Goody Paws Pride Adjustable Harness
$25
$17.5

Naturally your dog will want to go all out and pair their bow tie with the matching harness, which is available in four sizes. Add the Pride Poo Bag Dispenser (£8) to complete the fit and support The Proud Trust.

$17.5 at Goody Paws
Lily’s kitchen love and pride cat food
Lily’s Kitchen Love & Pride Cat Paté (85g)
$1.25

This month, Lily’s Kitchen is donating 100 percent of profits from the sale of their Pride recipes to the national LGBTQIA+ support line, Switchboard. This limited-edition grain-free meal is made with proper meat, offal and fish, so your kitty can chow down safe in the knowledge they’re eating for a good cause.

$1.25 at Lily’s Kitchen
Lily’s kitchen love and pride dog food
Lily’s Kitchen Love & Pride Dog Food (400g)
$3.7

Never fear, it’s not just cats who can get in on the charitable donations this month – Lily’s Kitchen is also offering a limited-edition dog food (100 percent of profits go to Switchboard) made with beef, carrots, broccoli and green beans. Nothing tastes better than equality.

$3.7 at Lily’s Kitchen
Buddys Limited Edition Dog Pride Celebration Box
Buddys Limited Edition Dog Pride Celebration Box
$20

Warwickshire-based dog shop Happy Buddys – who specialise in dog celebration boxes for Gotcha Days, birthdays and more – will be donating 10 percent of all their sales to Warwickshire Pride. Charity starts at home, right? This incredible selection features a rainbow squeaky toy, a bow tie, a bottle of dog beer or wine, a packet of Hugo & Co gourmet dog treats, and a wristband for pet parents – all for just £20.

$20 at Happy Buddys

