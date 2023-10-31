7 Eco-Friendly Pet Grooming Products

Making sure your dog is well-groomed is the key to keeping them comfortable whatever the weather. Unfortunately, the market is flooded with grooming products containing harsh chemicals and fragrances that can irritate your dog’s senses and coat – and pile up in landfill sites. A great way to avoid both downers is to choose natural formulas that are organic and sustainable.

Still, rampant greenwashing opens in new tab can make it hard to tell which products are good for your pet and the planet. That’s why we’ve put together a rundown of eco-friendly grooming products, from soothing balms to nourishing supplements and super-kind eye wipes.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

opens in new tab Ethique Bow Wow Bar opens in new tab $ 11 To start, this multi-purpose shampoo bar by Ethique is a great foundational tool for your at-home grooming kit. Made primarily with neem, oatmeal and coconut oil, this wash bar is great for a full bath or even for simply rinsing off your dog’s paws after a muddy walk. It’s also PH neutral, so it won’t strip your dog’s skin and coat of its natural oils, which is important for keeping their health in balance. Plus, Ethique is committed to climate-positive, plastic-free business practices, which is thoughtfully detailed on its website. $11 at Ethique opens in new tab

opens in new tab Natural Rapport Eye Wipes & Tear Stain Remover opens in new tab $ 18 If your dog struggles with runny eyes, these mess-free eye wipes and tear stain remover by Natural Rapport are the perfect solution. Made using only human-grade and plant-based ingredients, these eye wipes get glowing reviews and are safe for dogs 12 weeks and up, as well as cats. Not only do they remove build-up and stains caused by tears, saliva and mucus, but the formula is gentle enough for even the most sensitive pet. Since all the harsh chemicals have been cut out, you can safely use it on your pet’s eyes, nose and mouth. $18 at RKL Trading opens in new tab

opens in new tab Natural Dog Company Skin Soother Balm (118ml) opens in new tab $ 19.99 If your pup could use some help achieving velvety soft paws, opt for this skin-soothing balm by the Natural Dog Company. The go-to remedy for healing and soothing dry, itchy skin, this balm treats and heals redness and inflammation, hot spots, rashes, allergy irritations, cuts and wounds, bug bites and more with its antibacterial, anti-fungal and anti-inflammatory formula. Made using entirely natural ingredients, the Natural Dog Company is also committed to sourcing products grown without pesticides and chemical fertilisers – making this balm 100 percent natural and safely lickable. $19.99 at Amazon opens in new tab

opens in new tab Natural Dog Company Skin and Coat Supplement opens in new tab $ 29.99 This daily supplement contains an array of natural ingredients – from wild Alaskan salmon oil to nourishing fatty acids – that will help to keep your dog’s skin and coat as healthy as possible. The chewy capsule has a pea and salmon flavour, which, thankfully, will be a lot more appealing to your pup than it probably is to you. $29.99 at Only Dogs Allowed opens in new tab

opens in new tab Oxyfresh Dental Kit opens in new tab $ 27 One of the braver grooming tasks we take on as pet parents is dental care. And taking care of your dog’s teeth doesn’t only result in better breath and less grimy gums – it’s actually vital to extending your pet’s life. For a natural option that gets the job done, go with this dental kit by Oxyfresh. Backed by vets and hundreds of five-star reviews, this human-grade dental kit is as comprehensive as Oxyfresh’s climate responsibility and sustainability plan. Plus, it’s flavour- and scent-free, so even the pickiest of pups will approve. $27 at Desert Cart opens in new tab