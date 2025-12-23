Why Do My Pets Interrupt Me When I'm Working Out?

If your workout never quite goes to plan, there might be a reason why…

The start of the year – for a lot of us, is time to get into exercise. But whether you’re finally taking up yoga or getting around to using those dumbbells, home workouts can be tricky when you have pets.

A quick look at TikTok opens in new tab and Reddit opens in new tab shows that all manner of cats and dogs enjoy getting between our legs and resting their paws on us mid-workout, and even celebs like David Beckham opens in new tab , Jennifer Aniston opens in new tab and Reese Witherspoon opens in new tab aren’t spared – you may have seen photos and videos of their pets interrupting their workouts online.

But just why do pets love interrupting our exercise so much? We decided to find out, speaking to the experts for a look inside our cats’ and dogs’ minds.

Main Takeaways Pets interrupt workouts out of curiosity, concern or a desire to join in – not to sabotage your fitness goals.

Floor-based exercises and strong scents are especially tempting to cats and dogs.

Simple tweaks, like pre-workout play or creating a nearby ‘pet zone’ can reduce interruptions without guilt.

Why do pets interrupt our workouts?

While it might sound obvious, our pets aren’t deliberately trying to ruin our workouts. They’re simply responding to changes in their environment.

For pets, their human doing a home workout is a bit of a break from the norm, and they’re trying to adjust to it. There are new movements to see and equipment to smell, and they’re often simply intrigued or concerned about what’s going on. They might even think it’s playtime, or that what you’re doing is a game.

What makes workouts so appealing to pets?

They associate the floor with play. When we lower ourselves to the floor, it mirrors the behaviour of pets when they want to play. They might think you’d like to spend some time bonding, or rest with them.

The movements you make. Pets can be pretty curious, so if you’re making different movements than those you make when sitting down watching TV or walking around the house, they might want to investigate. Some movements can resemble play, or you might even be moving like a prey animal – both of which could attract attention from a cat or dog.

Familiar scents. Maybe you’ve got your yoga mat out, or you’re wearing your running trainers. Either way, your workout clothes and equipment can smell quite strongly of you, and we know just how important the sense of smell is to our pets. This might make your pet want to sit next to you or rub against you while you’re working out.

How to reduce interruptions

Even if your pets mean well, you probably don’t want them interrupting your workout for too long. Fortunately, there are things you can try that will leave them feeling content and you free of guilt.

Offer an alternative spot. Can you set up a zone nearby, perhaps with a bed, a favourite blanket or a toy? This way, your pet can still feel included, but they won’t be right there in the middle of the workout. For cats, try providing something soft with your scent on it, while dogs might like a mat or somewhere comfy to rest.

Give them attention beforehand. If you know you’ll be about to work out, spend some time with your pet first. Give them a short play session, or provide them with something to keep them entertained, like a puzzle mat.

Make your workout area more boring. Roll up mats when you aren’t using them, wipe your equipment down after use so the scent isn’t as strong, and avoid wearing loose clothing or using equipment with loose straps that could make your pet want to play.

Get someone to distract them. Can you plan it so you exercise at the same time as your partner takes the dog for a walk, or your flatmate entertains your cat in another room? Sure, it might mean being a little flexible with timings, but it’ll mean you’ll be able to exercise with the peace of mind that your pet is happy.

Separate yourself and your pet. If you want to exercise in a different room away from your pet, that’s totally fine – it’s not cruel to your pet. As long as their needs – like access to water – are met, go ahead and exercise with them in another room.

Do dogs and cats interrupt for different reasons?

Every animal is different. One cat’s motivations may differ from another’s, and the same goes for dogs. But, generally speaking, dogs and cats may well have different reasons for joining in.

For dogs, it’s often that they find what we’re doing to be interesting, or simply want to be near their humans and join in whatever’s going on, even if they don’t actually know what it is. “If there’s that novelty aspect, then that entices them over to try and see what we’re doing or investigate,” says Helena Woodfield opens in new tab , clinical animal behaviourist. “They might perceive us to be doing something ‘weird’ so they get interested and want to see what it is.”

She explains that dogs will often match our energy, so if we do high-energy exercises, they might mirror us, in a way. “If we’re jumping up and doing jumping jacks, they might jump up at us and match the energy we’re giving off.”

In contrast, floor-based exercises can look strange to dogs, because we’re not usually down at their level – you might get your face licked or stood on.

As for cats, says clinical animal behaviourist Amanda Campion, also known as Kittysitty opens in new tab , “When you’re on the floor, you’re entering cat territory, and it looks like play, hunting, or social interaction. Floor exercises are interrupted far more than standing ones, as mats and sweat scent add extra attraction, and these exercises pique their prey and curiosity drive.”

She explains that rolling, stretching, planking and lying flat can all resemble grooming, an invitation to play, or behaviour akin to a prey animal. “Legs during bicycle crunches or arms during yoga flows can look like moving targets, and changing positions activate a cat’s prey-drive radar,” she adds.

Should I be concerned?

In a word, no. It’s pretty natural.

There’s a safety aspect, of course. There’s always a risk that you might not see your pet and trip over them or accidentally kick or push them, or even hurt them with heavy equipment without realising.

But the actual interrupting is pretty normal behaviour for pets. It’s important to distinguish between a pet who wants attention and a pet who’s in distress.

They won’t lose out if you go to a different room or ignore them while you’re exercising. But, at the same time, maybe sometimes it’s fine for them to get involved. If you’re cooling down, or doing some gentle yoga or light stretching, maybe your pet joining in isn’t so bad – you could even consider it bonding time.

The bottom line: why do pets interrupt you when you’re working out?

There’s no one answer that explains why your pets interrupt you when you’re working out. Rather, there are a few different possible explanations. You know your pets best, of course, so you might be able to decipher which one it is.

Just try not to get too frustrated with them – they’re probably just curious, want to play, or simply enjoy being close to you. You might have to change your routine or location slightly, or work out how to manage, or even sometimes embrace, them trying to join in.



