The Best Easter Eggs, Treats and Toys For Dogs · Kinship

Skip to main content

The Best Easter Treats and Toys For Dogs

How to include your pup in the Easter celebrations (no chocolate allowed)

by Orla Pentelow
March 19, 2024
German Shepherd with Bunny ears and Easter products around
Collage: Kinship Creative

As Easter approaches, thoughts turn to indulging in delicious treats and spoiling ourselves with seasonal delights. But what about your pup, eyeing up your Easter eggs with longing gazes? Before you indulge their sweet tooth, it’s crucial to understand what’s safe and appropriate for our four-legged friends. 

Though traditional chocolate Easter eggs are a big no-no for dogs, there’s a whole world of canine-friendly treats out there to ensure they can join in the Easter festivities safely. Here, we’ll explore the ins and outs of what’s suitable for our pups this Easter, including some delightful alternatives to chocolate.

Navigating life with a new pet? Head to littleKin!

littleKin™ is Kinship’s home just for puppy and kitten parents. Hop over to check out expert advice, new pet tools and special deals – all curated for your newest family member.

What Easter treats can I give my dog?

When selecting Easter treats for your pup, always read the ingredients carefully to ensure they’re free from any harmful substances. Avoid products containing xylitol, artificial sweeteners or excessive amounts of sugar, as they can wreak havoc on your dog’s digestive system.

Whilst chocolate may be off-limits, there’s no shortage of creative alternatives to indulge your pet’s sweet tooth safely. From carob delights to dog-safe hot cross buns and everything in between, there’s something to suit every dog’s taste preferences. Plus, there are plenty of Easter-themed toys to keep your pup entertained.

Related article
Daschund dog sat on a chair looking up at owner eating hot cross buns

Can Dogs Eat Hot Cross Buns?

Sometimes ‘sharing is caring’ isn’t the best advice

Can dogs eat chocolate?

Let’s address the number one conundrum right off the bat: can dogs eat chocolate alongside their human counterparts? The short answer is a resounding no. Chocolate contains theobromine and caffeine, both of which can be harmful and even fatal to our canine friends. 

The darker the chocolate, the more dangerous it is for dogs due to higher levels of theobromine; milk chocolate certainly poses less of a threat, but it’s still best avoided altogether. Symptoms of chocolate poisoning in dogs include vomiting, diarrhoea, rapid breathing, increased heart rate, seizures and even death in severe cases.

As a responsible pet parent, it’s essential to keep all chocolate products well out of reach of curious canine noses. This includes Easter eggs, chocolate bunnies and any other cocoa-containing treats you may have lying around during the season. Even small amounts of chocolate can pose a significant risk to your furry friend’s health, so it’s best to err on the side of caution and stick to dog-friendly alternatives.

So, when it comes to sharing Easter treats with your pup, it’s crucial to steer clear of chocolate in any form. But fear not, there are plenty of safe and equally delicious alternatives that will still have tails wagging in anticipation.

Related article
black and white Corgi puppy eating out of a yellow dog bowl

Could Your Dog’s Diet Be Changing Their Behaviour?

It turns out the saying ‘you are what you eat’ isn’t just for humans

Dog-friendly chocolate alternatives

While traditional chocolate is off the menu for our furry friends, there are alternatives specifically created with canine consumption in mind. These dog-friendly delights mimic the taste and texture of chocolate without posing any harm to your pup:

  • Carob treats: carob is often hailed as the canine equivalent of chocolate. Derived from the pod of the carob tree, this naturally sweet ingredient is free from theobromine, making it a safe option for dogs to enjoy. Look for carob Easter eggs or carob-coated treats as a pup-friendly alternative.

  • Yoghurt drops: yoghurt drops are another fantastic alternative that dogs adore. These creamy, bite-sized morsels are often decorated with festive designs perfect for Easter. Just ensure that the yoghurt used is free from artificial sweeteners like xylitol, which can be toxic to dogs.

  • Peanut butter: peanut butter is a beloved treat for many dogs, and it pairs wonderfully with Easter-themed goodies. Opt for peanut butter-filled eggs or biscuits with peanut butter icing for a lip-smacking treat (just make sure that the peanut butter doesn’t contain sugar or sweeteners such as xylitol).

  • Fruit and veggie chews: for a healthier option, consider Easter treats made from fruit or vegetable purees. Apples, celery, carrots and sweet potatoes are all safe and nutritious choices for dogs. These treats provide a satisfying crunch and a burst of natural flavour that dogs can’t resist.

Easter treats and toys for dogs

dog-friendly easter egg with purple packaging
Rosewood Dog Easter Egg
$3

A cheap and cheerful cocoa-free and gluten-free alternative to a human Easter egg.

$3 at Millbry Hill
Soft carrot shaped dog toy with smiley face
Petface Foodie Faces Fluffy Carrot Dog Toy
$3.5

Carrots aren’t just for the Easter bunny! If you don’t want to stuff your pup with too many treats this Easter (they should only make up 10 percent of their daily calorie intake after all), a seasonal toy is something they can play with over and over again.

$3.5 at Amazon
Webbox Easter Egg for Dogs
Webbox Easter Egg For Dogs 60g
$3

Spoil your pup with the cheap and cheerful alternative to a human Easter Egg – without the harmful chocolate. Free from cocoa, wheat and gluten, this dog-friendly treat is made from carob which doesn’t include sugars or, most importantly, the harmful theobromine found in ‘normal’ chocolate.

$3 at Sainsbury’s
brown dog biscuits on straw
Easter Egg Hunt - Grain Free Natural Dog Treats
$4.95

We all know that dogs shouldn‘t eat real hot cross buns and so this bakery made some lovely doggy alternative buns. But sadly they sold out, lickety split. However, these grain-free, sugar-free, natural ‘eggs’ also make a lovely purchase and you can hide them around the garden for your very own Easter egg hunt.

$4.95 at Life of Riley Pet Bakery & Boutique
plastic transparent egg filled with dog treats
Easter Filled Egg
$7.99

If you’re not sure about taking the risk on some dog-friendly chocolate, this egg-shaped goodie bag is a delicious alternative. Easter theme on point, but filled with natural dog treats, so even the most sensitive of pup tummies can be spoiled this season.

$7.99 at Sidney’s Natural Treats
Egg-shaped dog biscuits presented in an egg box
Personalised Easter Egg Hunt Kit For Dogs
$15

Treat your pup to an Easter egg hunt with these carob (dog-friendly chocolate) and nut butter egg-shaped biscuits. Made with all natural ingredients, and freshly baked to order, these are the perfect treats for a ‘sniffari’ set up at home.

$15 at Not On The High Street
Rabbit shaped dog rope toy in lilac
Rope Bunny Dog Toy
$9.99

If your dog is toy mad, treat them with an Easter-themed rope toy instead. This eco-friendly bunny dog toy is perfect for chewers, tuggers and can even be soaked in water and frozen to help soothe teething pups.

$9.99 at Pet Hamper
Pets at Home Easter Egg for Dogs – Large
Pets at Home Easter Egg Treat
$6

The 2023 Easter favourite is back and better than ever for your pup. Now made with 30 percent less sugar than previous years, the dog-friendly carob-based Easter Egg is also soya free and comes in three different sizes to suit dogs of all shapes.

$6 at Pets at Home