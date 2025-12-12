To be completely honest (and speaking from experience) dog people really are their own breed. They’re the ones with more photos of their pup on their phone than actual humans, who plan holidays around dog-friendly accommodation and who’d genuinely rather stay in with their fluffy best mate than actually go to most social events (who, me?). So if you’re shopping for someone who says “hi” to canine companions before human ones, finding the perfect Christmas gift is about celebrating that love (obsession?) in style.

But the beauty of shopping for dog lovers? They’re wonderfully predictable. Show them something with a dog on it, a gift that makes walkies easier or a present that reminds them of their pup when they eventually have to leave them at home (sob) and you’ve pretty much nailed it. Whether you’re after something for the dog walker who has everything, the Cocker Spaniel parent who needs their specific breed represented or the rescue dog advocate who wants to give back, we’ve tracked down the best Christmas gifts for dog lovers that actually hit the mark.

opens in new tab Oliver Bonas Dog Person Blue Mug opens in new tab $ 12.5 Some presents are subtle. This mug, however, is not. The crockery equivalent of a bounding Golden Retriever pup who hasn’t quite grown into their huge paws yet, this mug might not be subtle but boy is it cute. Perfect for telling everyone on your Zoom call where your allegiances lie, or gifting to the friend who says “hi” to the dog before humans at parties. $12.5 at Oliver Bonas opens in new tab

opens in new tab RSPCA Dogs Phone Case opens in new tab $ 16 There’s protecting your phone, and then there’s protecting your phone while doing a bit of good. This eco-friendly, biodegradable case from the RSPCA is made from natural materials (no nasties here), and features a cute dog design that tells the world exactly where your priorities lie. Plus, every purchase supports the RSPCA’s vital work rescuing and rehoming animals across the UK. $16 at RSPCA opens in new tab

opens in new tab Pet Portrait Gift Hand Drawn Illustration opens in new tab $ 70 $ 49 $ 49 There are gifts, and then there are the gifts – the ones that make people go suspiciously quiet before tearing up a bit. A custom pet portrait absolutely falls into that category. Whether you choose a hand-drawn minimalist sketch or a classic pencil portrait, the bespoke artworks not only capture your pup’s pretty face but also their whole personality. $49 at Not on the High Street opens in new tab

opens in new tab Sorry I'm Late, I Saw A Dog Sweatshirt opens in new tab $ 35 For those that wear their heart on their sleeve (or motivations on their chest), this is the kind of present that will have fellow dog lovers nodding in solidarity. Whether you’re the person who physically cannot walk past a dog without saying hello (very fair), or you know someone who is, this is the wardrobe addition that doubles as a fair warning about your dog-loving personality. $35 at Everpress opens in new tab

opens in new tab Maxbone GO! Portable Silicone Dog Bowl Set opens in new tab $ 22 For the pups who refuse to compromise on their high standards, even mid-hike. This chic silicone double bowl set from LA-based brand Maxbone is collapsible, easy to clean and sophisticated enough for the most design-conscious dog parent. It rolls up when not in use (genius), clips onto bags or belts with the attached loop (even more genius), and holds about 2.5 cups in each bowl – perfect for thirsty pups after a long ramble. $22 at Selfridges opens in new tab

opens in new tab Cocopup Crossbody Crescent Dog Walking Bag opens in new tab $ 28 Say goodbye to chaotic poo bags stuffed in pockets and treat crumbs coating your pockets. This gorgeous Merlot crossbody bag is the walkies accessory you didn’t know you needed. With a discreet poo bag dispenser, an easy-access treat pouch on the strap (your dog can thank me later) and enough room for your phone, keys and other pup parents essentials, it’s as practical as it is pretty. $28 at null opens in new tab

opens in new tab RSPCA Rescue Dogs opens in new tab $ 15 If you’ve ever wondered about the stories behind those soulful eyes at the rescue centre, this beautiful book is your answer. Featuring stunning portraits of rescue dogs who’ve found their happy endings – from Mr Bojangles, who was rescued after being hit by a car, to 15-year-old Molly, who got a second chance at life – this hardback collection will tug at your heartstrings and restore your faith in humanity all at once (tissues at the ready!). $15 at RSPCA opens in new tab